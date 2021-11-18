ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Work continues with health department split

By Tim Griffin
 4 days ago
City and city officials are proceeding as work continues to the separation of the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District.

On Wednesday, Nueces County commissioners spent most of the day working out the details on how the partnership will be dissolved.

They voted to retain Austin-based attorney Steve Aragon to represent Nueces County through the health district split.

Aragon has three decades experience in public law and contracts, as well as health care and human services law and regulation.

He'll examine the effects of the transition on employees, as well as looking into grants and other financial dealings which existed between the city and county.

Meanwhile, the City of Corpus Christi is moving forward with its plan to create its own health district.

A transition team was brought in to oversee the process.

City Manager Peter Zanoni told the council last week that the transition team is communicating with the county's attorney and the county auditor.

The city transition team is also reviewing the current health district staff to determine which positions, if any, will be cut.

They're also looking into whether new positions need to be created.

An inventory of equipment and other assets will also be coordinated by the city.

