Woman Stabbed In Chest On Bronx Subway Platform

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 25-year-old woman is expected to survive after being stabbed in the chest at a Bronx subway station.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Jackson Avenue station in Melrose .

Police said the woman was stabbed on the northbound 2 and 5 platform after getting into some sort of argument with a man, who took off.

The victim was treated at Lincoln Hospital.