ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Woman Stabbed In Chest On Bronx Subway Platform

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNWrd_0d0VCyqo00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 25-year-old woman is expected to survive after being stabbed in the chest at a Bronx subway station.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Jackson Avenue station in Melrose .

Police said the woman was stabbed on the northbound 2 and 5 platform after getting into some sort of argument with a man, who took off.

The victim was treated at Lincoln Hospital.

Comments / 35

Sy
4d ago

Its important for women to try not traveling by themselves because of their safety. Travel in pairs or have someone meet you at the station or take bus or cab. Its too much going on

Reply(8)
10
Patricia xo
3d ago

You can't engage in any conversation today with anyone cause they are willing to kill you over WORDS!! it's a real sad world out here today.

Reply
4
YOUz A BITCH
4d ago

So what is the mta doing with that 5 billion? because I shouldn't get randomly get stabbed for 2.75 in a translation that just had 5 billion fall into its lap

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Man, 27, Stabbed During Attempted Robbery In Midtown

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 27-year-old man was stabbed during a robbery attempt early Monday in Midtown. It happened around 2 a.m. near East 42nd Street and Park Avenue. Police said two men walked up to the victim and said they were robbing him. When he tried to run away, he was stabbed in the abdomen and hand. The victim was taken to the hospital, where had to undergo surgery. So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Child Nearly Caught In Crossfire Of Bronx Shootout

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A child was nearly caught in the crossfire of a shootout caught on camera in the Bronx. Bullets flew on Webster Avenue in the Claremont section just after 4 p.m. Friday. Surveillance video shows two men arguing before exchanging gunfire. A child is then seen running away. One of the suspects then returns and grabs the child by the hand before walking away. No one was hurt. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Amazon Worker Struck And Killed By Car Near Staten Island Warehouse

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An Amazon worker was hit and killed by a car Saturday near the company’s warehouse on Staten Island. Police said the 24-year-old woman was struck while crossing Gulf Avenue near Fifth Street in the Bloomfield section. “Our deepest sympathies are with our employee’s family and loved ones during this tragic time, and we’ll continue to support authorities throughout the investigation,” Amazon said in a statement. The 19-year-old driver stayed on the scene and has not been charged. Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the crash.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
City
Melrose, NY
CBS New York

Police Release New Images Of Suspect In Bronx Subway Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new images of a man accused of stabbing a woman on a Bronx subway platform. Investigators said the man got into an argument with the woman Wednesday night at the Jackson Avenue station in the Melrose section. (credit: NYPD) It happened on the northbound 2 and 5 platform, according to police. The woman said she initially thought the man punched her in the shoulder, but she later realized she was bleeding. She was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is expected to be OK. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Police: Dog Stolen From Front Yard Of West Babylon Home

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk County Police want your help finding a dognapper. Suffolk Police say Loli was stolen from the front yard of a West Babylon home. (credit: Suffolk County Police) They say a woman driving a light colored SUV pulled up to a home on Third Street in West Babylon on Oct. 18. They say the woman got out of the vehicle and grabbed a female Yorkshire Terrier named Loli, who was in the front yard. The dog is microchipped and has half a tail. The suspect then drove off in the SUV. The dognapping suspect’s vehicle. (credit: Suffolk Police) Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online by CLICKING HERE. All tips are kept confidential.
WEST BABYLON, NY
CBS New York

2 Firefighters, 8 Others Hurt In Brooklyn House Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly a dozen people, including firefighters, were hurt in a house fire in Brooklyn on Saturday. The building on East 89th Street in Canarsie has been boarded up and the area is taped off. The FDNY says the flames started around 9:30 a.m. in a structure that houses multiple units. Ten people were hurt, including two firefighters and eight civilians. They were all treated and taken to a local hospital. The cause is being investigated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Gunman Opens Fire Out Sunroof Of Moving Vehicle On Jackie Robinson Parkway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a gunman seen on video opening fire on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens. Cellphone video shows the suspect shooting through the sunroof of a moving vehicle. 🚨WANTED for RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT: On 11/18/21 at 3:43 PM, the suspect discharged a firearm from inside a black sedan as the vehicle was being driven by another person on the Jackie Robinson Pkwy. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/4k7suNd66j — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 19, 2021 It happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday near Exit 6. No one was hurt in the shooting. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Lincoln Hospital
CBS New York

Man Accused Of Snatching Yarmulke, Making Antisemitic Comments In Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man accused of snatching another man’s yarmulke off his head in Lower Manhattan. It happened around 2 p.m. Thursday. Police are trying to find a man accused of snatching another man’s yarmulke off his head in Lower Manhattan on Nov. 18, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) According to police, a stranger approached a 34-year-old man on the corner of Broadway and West Third Street and grabbed the man’s yarmulke off his head. When the victim told the stranger to give it back, the man threw the yarmulke back to him and made an antisemitic statement before running off. The victim was not hurt. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Suspects Wanted For Shooting Food Stand Worker, Subway Conductor With BB Gun In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the suspects behind two separate BB gun shootings in the Bronx. The NYPD says both victims were working when they were randomly shot. The first happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Nov. 3 in the Williamsbridge section. As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, newly released video shows four hooded suspects walking toward a fruit stand on White Plains Road. The group first goes behind it, then emerges with one wearing all black shooting the 73-year-old worker with what police say was a BB gun. Another suspect in a gray hoodie appears to record it on a cellphone...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Harlem Mother Of 2 Adianatou-Nene Korouma Dies In Fire; Husband Says She Called To Say She Was Trapped Inside

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed overnight when a fire broke out at an apartment building in Harlem. Eight other people, including two children and two firefighters, were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries, but are expected to survive. The family of Adianatou-Nene Korouma, 37, a mother of two, described her as joyful and fun. Her husband called her a devoted mother whose main priorities were their children, 4-year-old Aissata and 3-week-old Souleymane. “She’s a lovely wife. I love her and she’s a very good person,” Papa Kante told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon. Here is a photo of the victim Nene Korouma...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Newburgh Police Searching For Suspects Behind Shooting That Injured 4 Teens

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Newburgh are looking for the young suspects behind a shooting that left four teenagers hurt. Community members took to the streets Friday, sounding off about gun violence plaguing the city. Disturbing video shows a fight in the street Wednesday afternoon followed by the sound of gunfire and teens literally running for their lives. Newburgh Police were alerted to the gunshots on William Street and found a crime scene spanning several blocks. Four teens, ages 16-18, were shot. “In this incident, four different handguns were discharged,” Newburgh Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez said. “Seventeen shell casings were discovered from multiple...
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

2 Wanted In Connection To Violent Robbery At Brooklyn Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a violent robbery that took place in Brooklyn. It happened Sunday inside a multi-unit residential building near Moore and Bogart streets in Bushwick. Police are trying to find two men wanted in connection to a violent robbery that took place in Brooklyn on Nov. 14, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers) Police say around 8:20 p.m., two men entered the building and began checking apartment doors until they found an unlocked unit. A 23-year-old man was inside the apartment when the two men entered. According to police, they demanded the man hand over his property and threatened violence if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

2 Teens Charged With Attempted Murder For Shooting At Bronx Barbershop

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said Friday they arrested the gunmen who were caught on video shooting a man at a Bronx barbershop in October. Brandon Beltres, 18, and a 17-year-old face attempted murder charges, police said. It happened inside a shop on East Gun Hill Road around 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 22. A shooting was caught on video inside a barbershop in the Bronx on October 22, 2021. (Credit: NYPD) Surveillance video shows a suspect walked into the shop and opened fire on a man sitting in a barber chair near the front door. The victim, 22, was hit in the stomach. Another customer and worker took cover before the shooter handed the gun to a second suspect, who then shot the victim in the leg. Police said the victim was taken the hospital in stable condition.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Michael Frank Gentile, 71, Dies After Apparent Road Rage Incident In Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A 71-year-old man has died after he was attacked in an apparent road rage incident in Stamford. Michael Frank Gentile was hospitalized in grave condition since the incident Wednesday afternoon at a busy intersection on Cold Spring Road. A prosecutor warned this could become a homicide case. Emmanuel Matias, 25, appeared Thursday before a judge who refused to reduce his bond. Matias was with his sister and a male friend in a light-colored sedan and Gentile was in a truck behind them. The truck made contact with the sedan and Matias then allegedly pulled in front of the truck to force it to stop. Witnesses said Matias began pounding on the truck window. “They got into an argument, and during the course of that argument the suspect punched the victim, causing him to fall to the ground and he went unconscious,” Stamford police Sgt. William Brevard said, reiterating that witnesses said the victim was put down with just a single blow. Matias told cops Gentile intentionally swerved into his car. Police were talking to witnesses and gathering surveillance video, trying to better understand what led to the brief and violent encounter. Matias is charged with assault, but those charges could be upgraded.
STAMFORD, CT
CBS New York

Teens Deployed Stun Gun At School In Queens, NYPD Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than a half dozen students were taken to a hospital Thursday after an incident involving a stun gun at their school in Queens. Police said two teenagers had the stun gun outside The Ridgewood School on Seneca Avenue, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported According to police, the stun gun deployed and hit a metal fence that other kids were leaning against just after 1 p.m. Watch Ali Bauman’s report — Eight kids ages 8-10 said they felt the stun gun’s vibration, but they were not hurt or shocked, police said. EMS brought the children to Wyckoff Hospital for evaluation. They...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Rittenhouse Acquittal: Hundreds March Through Brooklyn, Block Traffic On Brooklyn Bridge To Protest Verdict

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were protests in New York City on Friday in response to the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The 18-year-old was found not guilty in the deaths of two men during a night of violent protests in Wisconsin in 2020. Hundreds of people marched through Brooklyn, carrying signs and chanting as they marched from the Barclays Center to the Brooklyn Bridge, where they blocked traffic lanes. Watch Chopper 2 over the protests —   The group remained peaceful. There have been no reports of arrests. Many told CBS2’s Ali Bauman they were disappointed but not surprised by the verdict. Crowd...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

4 Injured In Drive-By Shooting In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four people were shot in the Bronx on Wednesday. It happened just after 5 p.m. in the Williamsbridge section. A police source tells CBS2 this is another case of illegal guns possibly being used. Another shooting is devastating another New York City family. This time, Jasmin Willoughby is dealing with the pain after her nephew was shot near Barnes and Burke avenues. “I just bury one sister. Now this comes. It can’t happen,” she told CBS2’s Cory James. “I’m surprised because he doesn’t even talk. He’s very quiet, you know. He doesn’t even talk.” Police say two shooters sitting the back...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

1 Killed In Fiery Car Crash In Leonia, Police Searching For Possible Witnesses

LEONIA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a car crash in Leonia early Saturday morning. The Leonia Police Department says they received a 911 call just after 4:45 a.m. reporting a car had crashed into a tree on Ridgeland Terrace near Nordhoff Drive then caught fire. When officers and firefighters arrived on the scene, the car was fully engulfed in flames. The driver was found dead in the vehicle as firefighters began to extinguish the fire. No one else was in the car. The victim has not yet been identified. Police say video taken shortly before the crash shows the vehicle speeding on Jones Road in Fort Lee, followed by a four-door sedan. Investigators believe the occupants of the sedan stopped and got out of their vehicle at the scene of the crash, then got back into the sedan and drove off. Police are investigating the crash and say they would like to speak to the occupants of the sedan. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police at (201) 944-0800 or email detectives@leonianj.gov.
LEONIA, NJ
CBS New York

Mother In Custody In 1986 Cold Case Of ‘Baby John’ Found Dead In Dumpster In Greenwich, Conn.

GREENWICH, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A Florida woman turned herself into police Friday on charges she killed her baby decades ago in Greenwich, Connecticut. The boy, who police nicknamed “baby John,” was found dead inside a dumpster in 1986. The medical examiner determined he was born alive and strangled shortly after birth. As CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports, the case went cold, but in 2019, police announced new DNA techniques would be used to try to solve the case. They offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. #BREAKING@GreenwichCTPD to discuss arrest of Florida woman for 1986 death of infant left...
GREENWICH, CT
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy