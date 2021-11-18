ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claressa Shields says Jake Paul sucks at boxing and wouldn't even dare spar with her

By Alan Dawson
 4 days ago
Claressa Shields. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
  • Jake Paul, you "suck at boxing," said two-time Olympic gold medal-winning boxer Claressa Shields.
  • Shields and Paul have been locked in a war of words for some time. Shields upped the stakes this week.
  • She offered Paul $100,000 to spar with her, but claimed he won't go near her.

Hey, Jake Paul — you "suck at boxing."

That's according to the former two-time Olympic gold medal-winning boxer Claressa Shields, who ridiculed the internet celebrity's abilities in the ring during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

Paul is a pro boxing novice with four wins from four fights, three of which have finished with a knockout.

He returns to the sport for a marquee event on December 18 against the cruiserweight fighter Tommy Fury, the younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

The bout takes place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, and will be broadcast on the premium network Showtime.

Having previously fought a fellow creator, a former basketball player, and two ex-MMA champions, this will be the first time Paul tests his skills against an actual boxer.

However, in the eyes of Shields, Paul doesn't have any skills at all.

"Dude is pathetic," she told SI.

Shields and Paul have been embroiled in a war of words for a while. Paul even called Shields a loser when the fighter lost an MMA match at the Professional Fighters League 10 event in October.

The defeat is her only loss in combat sports. She is unbeaten in boxing, having won all 11 of her fights, collecting world championship belts in three weight classes.

"You don't even have an accomplishment to say my name," Shields said this week. "To even speak of me. You've never been to the Olympics. Would you make it to the Olympics on YouTube? That shit don't exist. That's fake.

"When it comes to the real world of boxing, sorry, but Jake Paul would never be no world champion."

Paul's upcoming fight with Fury is the first time he's been in the ring with a combat athlete with boxing experience.

For Shields, this is evidence he is picking "easy" opponents.

"He's never been in a war," she said. "Him coming for me made him feel better about himself, but you still suck at boxing.

"You still don't have no accomplishments. You still wouldn't dare get in the same ring with me, let alone spar. And he's just not even worth me wasting my breath.

"I thought he was pathetic before but after I lost and seen what he had said, it was like, it just looked like he knew I'd whoop his ass at sparring."

Claressa Shields claims Jake Paul is refusing a $100,000 gym fight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JH2TF_0d0VC8Td00
Jake Paul. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Shields said she's offered Paul a way to resolve their bad blood — a $100,000 offer to fight her in a gym.

The spar, she claims, would be rebuffed by Paul and everybody close to him as he wouldn't dare spar her.

"I put $100,000 on the table and whoever wins, in sparring, can walk away with the dough," Shields said.

"I bet you, I walk away with the dough. Jake Paul wouldn't even risk it. Nobody on his team is willing to risk it because he knows, and they know he cannot do nothing with me."

