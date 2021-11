The House on Wednesday voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and to remove him from his committee assignments over his Twitter post featured an altered anime video in which he is shown killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and threatening President Joe Biden with swords. The vote was 223-207, with two Republicans, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) voting with all Democrats in favor of the resolution. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) voted present. Gosar then appeared on the House floor as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delivered the official censure from the dais. Gosar has taken down the post but did not publicly apologized...

