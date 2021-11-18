Forget Santa! Here's Why Netflix and Vanessa Hudgens Are The Real Heroes of Christmas

Whether you know her as the brilliant academic Gabriella Montez from "High School Musical" or as the wild college student Candy from "Spring Breakers," Vanessa Hudgens has become a beloved household name over the last decade. According to Vogue, the California-native landed her film debut in the coming of age, independent movie "Thirteen" before going on to achieve mainstream success from her role in the "High School Musical" franchise. Aside from acting, the Disney Channel fixture has released two studio albums and starred in Broadway plays, including landing the lead role in the production "Gigi" (via Insider). To top that off, Hudgens is on her way to becoming the "new queen of the Christmas romantic comedy," according to Glamour, after her stunning performances in the Netflix films "The Princess Switch" and "The Night Before Christmas." Is there anything that this multi-talented performer can't do?

SCIENCE ・ 11 DAYS AGO