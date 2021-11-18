4 key takeaways from Rockets pitiful loss to the Thunder

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics may actually be whole Monday night. Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams were both upgraded to “probable” for Monday night’s game against the Houston Rockets in Boston. That means the Celtics may have their starting lineup intact for the first time since Nov. 4. Brown has been sidelined the last eight games with a strained hamstring, with Boston going 5-3 in his absence. The sixth-year swingman is having a career-year for the Celtics, with Brown averaging 25.6 points off 49 percent shooting overall and 40 percent shooting from downtown. Williams, meanwhile, missed the last three games with knee soreness. Boston went 2-1 without its starting center, though Williams is having a solid year both offensively and defensively this season. The big man is averaging 10.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over 30.8 minutes per game. Elsewhere on the injury front, Boston listed Dennis Schroder and Romeo Langford as probable, with both players listed with ankle sprains. The Celtics are at 9-8 on the season after winning two straight over the weekend. The Rockets have the worst record in the NBA, sitting at 1-15, and are riding a 14 game losing streak.

