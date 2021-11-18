ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

4 key takeaways from Rockets pitiful loss to the Thunder

By Salman Ali
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If there was ever a rock-bottom for the Houston Rockets this season, Wednesday night was it. After losing 11 consecutive games, the Rockets went into Oklahoma City and dropped their 12th straight game to the Thunder. Although the Thunder are the 10th seed in the Western Conference, from a talent perspective,...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams Both Listed As Probable For Celtics Vs. Rockets

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics may actually be whole Monday night. Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams were both upgraded to “probable” for Monday night’s game against the Houston Rockets in Boston. That means the Celtics may have their starting lineup intact for the first time since Nov. 4. Brown has been sidelined the last eight games with a strained hamstring, with Boston going 5-3 in his absence. The sixth-year swingman is having a career-year for the Celtics, with Brown averaging 25.6 points off 49 percent shooting overall and 40 percent shooting from downtown. Williams, meanwhile, missed the last three games with knee soreness. Boston went 2-1 without its starting center, though Williams is having a solid year both offensively and defensively this season.  The big man is averaging 10.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over 30.8 minutes per game. Elsewhere on the injury front, Boston listed Dennis Schroder and Romeo Langford as probable, with both players listed with ankle sprains. The Celtics are at 9-8 on the season after winning two straight over the weekend. The Rockets have the worst record in the NBA, sitting at 1-15, and are riding a 14 game losing streak.  
NBA
ClutchPoints

Rockets vs. Celtics prediction, odds, pick and more – 11/22/21

The NBA season will continue on Monday night. The Houston Rockets will hit the road and take on the Boston Celtics. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Rockets-Celtics prediction and pick. These two teams have had very different starts to the season. The Houston Rockets...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Wood
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Daniel Theis
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

DeMar DeRozan breaks Chicago Bulls franchise record set by Michael Jordan

With players like Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball in the team, it is the veteran DeMar DeRozan who seems to be leading the newly-shaped Chicago Bulls in the NBA 2021-22 Season. There is no denying that the arrival of the 32-years-old has brought great energy into the Windy City and it finally seems like Chicago Bulls could a championship calibre team. In the process, he broke a record set by Michael Jordan.
NBA
cbslocal.com

LeBron Ejected After Bloodying Stewart, Lakers Beat Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — LeBron James was ejected early in the third quarter after drawing blood by hitting Isaiah Stewart in the face, leaving Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Davis had 30 points, 10...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Micah Parsons’ stern reminder after Cowboys’ loss to Chiefs should scare the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys failed to stave off a rejuvenated Kansas City Chiefs squad on Sunday night, absorbing a 19-9 beating on the road. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who has led the team to the best this season, was held in check by the Chiefs, who played aggressive defense right from the get-go. It was unfamiliar territory for the Cowboys, who are coming off a 43-3 demolition of the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
99K+
Followers
67K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy