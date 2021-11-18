ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Drinking This Just Once Increases Your Heart Disease Risk, Warns Mayo Clinic

By Lauren Gray
Best Life
Best Life
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31lZUf_0d0VB7Yh00
Shutterstock

You already know that what you put in your body matters, and that less healthy foods and drinks should be consumed in moderation. However, Mayo Clinic experts are now warning that there's one popular beverage that could put you at serious health risk—even in the smallest amounts. In fact, even a single serving may put you at an elevated risk of heart disease. Read on to find out which type of drink is setting off alarm bells for medical professionals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puf0M_0d0VB7Yh00

Energy drinks like Red Bull, Monster, and Rockstar are some of the most popular packed drinks in the U.S., and their sales are only poised to increase. But the Mayo Clinic warns that these beverages can have serious side effects—even after drinking just one 16-ounce can.

Mayo Clinic researchers recruited 25 healthy volunteers with an average age of 29 to participate in a double-blind, placebo-controlled study. "Each participant consumed a 16-ounce energy drink and placebo drink within five minutes, in random order, on two separate days, with a maximum of two weeks apart," the Mayo Clinic shared via press release. "The placebo drink was similar in taste, texture and color, but lacked caffeine and other stimulants of the energy drink, such as taurine, guarana and ginseng," the researchers explained. The study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, ultimately linked the consumption of energy drinks with elevated blood pressure and a higher risk of cardiovascular events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04BZMs_0d0VB7Yh00
Shutterstock

Besides elevating the study subjects' blood pressure, researchers also found that the energy drinks seemed to trigger "increases in norepinephrine, a stress hormone chemical, and this could predispose an increased risk of cardiac events." In fact, the study subjects who consumed real energy drinks saw their norepinephrine levels rise by roughly 74 percent, whereas those who consumed the placebo saw a 31 percent increase.

Drinking energy drinks while exercising also increases your stroke risk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rpiiz_0d0VB7Yh00
Shutterstock

While a higher risk of heart disease should be reason enough to find a new favorite beverage, experts say there's another reason to be wary of energy drinks. "Energy drinks have megadoses of caffeine and sometimes other stimulants. We find that some people who use them come into the hospital with strokes or severe brain hemorrhages," rheumatologist Rula Hajj-Ali, MD told the Cleveland Clinic.

"These results suggest that people should be cautious when consuming energy drinks due to possible health risks," Anna Svatikova, M.D., Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic cardiology fellow and the first author of the study, said via press release. "Asking patients about energy drink consumption should become routine for physicians."

For more health news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KFzLB_0d0VB7Yh00
Shutterstock/Antonio Guillem

Anyone can suffer from a serious health event after consuming energy drinks—including those who are considered young and otherwise healthy. This is of particular concern because, according to recent studies, young people are "flocking" to the beverage. "Estimates indicate that about 30 percent of teenagers between the ages of 12 through 17 years in the United States consume energy drinks on a regular basis, which have been linked to increased emergency room visits and death," notes the American Heart Association (AHA).

Kate O'Dell, PharmD, professor of pharmacy and co-author of the Mayo Clinic study, agrees that young people are a high-risk demographic, thanks to their frequent consumption of the beverage. "Energy drinks are readily accessible and commonly consumed by a large number of teens and young adults, including college students," she explained to AHA. "Understanding how these drinks affect the heart is extremely important," she said.

Comments / 1

Related
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You Notice This on Your Skin, Get a Blood Test, Experts Warn

Your skin is your body's largest organ, and while many of us focus on keeping it looking youthful and wrinkle-free, it could also be a vehicle through which other parts of your body signal that an illness or disease is brewing. Sudden onset of blistering, scaliness, discoloration, or a rash could point to an autoimmune condition, an allergy, a virus, or even heart disease. And if you notice a particular rash in one area in particular, it may be time to reach out to a doctor for some bloodwork. Read on to find out more about the unique facial rash that's often misdiagnosed.
SKIN CARE
Best Life

If You See This On Your Skin, Get Checked for Diabetes Now, Experts Say

Approximately 34.2 million U.S. residents have diabetes— and nearly one-quarter of those affected by the condition don't even realize they have it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And without the benefit of early diagnosis—and by extension, treatment and lifestyle intervention—many patients go on to develop severe symptoms. Experts say the sooner you get help, the sooner you can get your blood sugar levels under control, thereby minimizing your chances of the worst outcomes of the disease. "Early detection of diabetes is proven to prevent life-altering complications like stroke, vision impairment, and kidney disease," according to the American Diabetes Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

In July, during the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Drinks#Drink Can#The Mayo Clinic#Warns Mayo Clinic#Red Bull
spring.org.uk

The Popular Drinks That Double Bowel Cancer Risk

Consuming these products in early life and adulthood doubles the risk for bowel cancer before age 50. In recent years the risk for developing bowel cancer — technically known as colorectal cancer — has considerably increased among people under 50. The reason for this appears to be the high sugar...
CANCER
EatThis

Coffee and Eggs Increase the Risk of This Serious Cancer, New Study Suggests

Sitting down to a breakfast of coffee and eggs might sound like a relaxing way to spend a morning off work (and it is). There's just some news worth hearing, if these are two pleasures you enjoy: A group of researchers says both eggs and coffee, along with two other common factors in many diets, have just been found to be associated with what's often a life-threatening type of cancer.
CANCER
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Abdominal Obesity

Excessive belly fat—also known as visceral fat—doesn't just take a toll on your looks. It can be seriously hazardous to your health. Visceral fat is different from subcutaneous fat, the fat that lies under your skin which you can grab or pinch. Visceral fat sits deep within the abdomen, around the intestines, stomach, liver and pancreas. There, it releases toxins that increase your risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, breast cancer and other major health problems. Read on to find out the #1 cause of abdominal obesity—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
TODAY.com

Broken heart syndrome on the rise for women over 50, study finds

In times of extreme unexpected stress, a person’s heart can change shape, causing chest pain and other symptoms of a heart attack but without clogged arteries. It’s called takotsubo cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome — because it can happen in times of grief after a loved one recently died — and the vast majority of patients are women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Best Life

Going to Bed After This Time Makes Your Heart Disease Risk Soar, New Study Says

We all know the importance of consistently getting a good night's rest, whether or not we actually make it happen. But beyond just the amount and the quality of sleep we get, new research now points to a specific bedtime that can boost your heart health—along with times of night you should not be hitting the hay. Read on to find out how going to sleep after a certain hour can make your risk of heart disease soar.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Parade

13 Signs Your Lungs May Not Be Healthy

When something is off with your lungs, it can signify that something serious is going on. It’s important to pay attention to the signs of lung disease and any symptoms that indicate your lungs might not be healthy, as early detection can go a long way in helping to manage and treat conditions like lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer—the leading cancer killer of men and women in the U.S. For this reason, you shouldn’t ignore anything like a chronic cough or reoccurring chest pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
6K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy