Denver, CO

This new restaurant near Denver puts plants on a silver platter

By Alayna Alvarez
 4 days ago
Veggies are getting a glow up at Gladys , a vegan restaurant that debuted Tuesday inside Edgewater Public Market.

Details: The menu highlights locally grown, seasonal produce. And dishes are presented with the same elegance you'd find in a high-end restaurant — but at a fraction of the cost.

Crafting the cuisine are chefs Rocky Hunter and Dave Grant, who hail from Fruition and Watercourse Foods , respectively.

Why it matters: The single biggest way we can reduce our carbon footprint is to eat plant-based food rather than meat and dairy, research shows.

What to try: The menu changes regularly, but if you catch it now, get the creamy squash bisque with fiery red curry oil ($6), whipped potatoes with smoked cabbage and crispy fried onions ($7) and the beans and grains dish with dreamy dollops of sour cream atop pan-roasted delicata squash ($11).

What they're saying: " We want to serve food that evokes the spirit of Grandma's hospitality," Hunter, whose grandmother is named Gladys, said in a statement.

  • "The dishes are meant to reflect what's good, here, & now," the business' website reads.

