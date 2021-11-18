ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Presidential Turkey Pardon 2021: Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation Date, Time and History

By Soo Kim
Newsweek
 4 days ago
U.S. presidents have been presented with turkeys from as far back as the 19th century during the presidency of Ulysses S....

Grand Forks Herald

North Dakota Gov. Burgum pardons lucky turkey as Thanksgiving nears

BISMARCK — It's almost turkey time in America, but one fortunate bird in North Dakota has been spared the chopping block. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum granted a pardon to Ben, a turkey raised in Milnor, N.D., on Monday, Nov. 15, as part of an annual event put on by the North Dakota Turkey Federation to promote the bird consumed across the country for Thanksgiving dinner.
BISMARCK, ND
104.1 WIKY

Jasper Turkeys To Be Pardoned

Two TriState turkeys are headed to Washington to take part in an annual holiday event. They’ll be the stars of this year’s National Thanksgiving Turkey presentation. Two turkeys from Jasper are being sent to the White House. One of them will be pardoned by President Biden. The other is an...
LIFESTYLE
It’s Turkey Pardon Time! Sunday’s Comic

Comedian and talk show host Bill Maher appeared on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” on Wednesday night to discuss the political polarization of America and took a shot at liberal media for failing to adequately cover scandals revealed by Hunter Biden’s laptop. During a discussion about the Republican Party and former...
POLITICS
KFYR-TV

Burgum pardons a turkey named Ben

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday saw a time-honored tradition: the pardoning of the Thanksgiving Turkey. Governor Doug Burgum, R-N.D., pardoned a turkey named “Ben,” and officials said it is a “genuine” pardon. But Monday’s pardon does more than just spare a turkey’s life. It’s a tradition dating back to Lincoln....
BISMARCK, ND
Newsweek

Newsweek

