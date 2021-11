With the 2021-22 season just underway, we take a look at some of the teams and players to watch for. Rankings are from Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason polls. Atascocita was the top Houston area team in the Class 6A preseason rankings from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. The No. 3 Eagles advanced to the UIL state tournament last season and finished with a 24-3 record. The team ultimately lost to eventual runner-up Austin Westlake. Atascocita will have a new look this season without any returning starters. That being said, the cupboard is not bare. There is still plenty of talent for coach David Martinez to work with. The Eagles should be strong in the backcourt and have plenty of depth with returning senior guards Angel Johnson, A.J. Aungst, Connor Miller and David Martinez. Transfers Landyn Jumawan (Humble) and Kanye Ortiz (Pasadena) will also bolster that group. T.J. Randolph (6-foot-6) and Kaleb Pouncy (6-foot-7) will provide plenty of size in the frontcourt.

