Two Americans Gunned Down Outside District Attorney's Office in Mexico

Mexican authorities are investigating after two Americans were injured in a shooting in the border city of Ciudad Juárez.

The victims, aged 31 and 61, were attacked on Wednesday while they were going to review files at the North Zone District Attorney's Office in the San Antonio neighborhood, the Fiscalía General del Estado (state investigation agency) said in a news release.

The shooting occurred in the Juan Gabriel y Asseraderos Road Axis, shortly after the victims parked their vehicle.

Authorities said the pair were transported across the border to El Paso, Texas, by their relatives for medical attention. They were also treated by Mexican authorities, according to the release.

Their vehicle was described as cherry-colored and a recent model with Texas plates. The scene was cordoned off after the shooting and nine shell casings were recovered.

The agency said preliminary inquiries had led to information about a suspect, but an investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No further details were immediately released.

The El Paso Police Department has been contacted for comment.

The U.S. State Department currently advises Americans to reconsider travel to Chihuahua, the state where Ciudad Juárez is located, due to crime and kidnapping.

"Violent crime and gang activity are common," the advisory states. "The majority of homicides are targeted assassinations against members of criminal organizations. Battles for territory between criminal groups have resulted in violent crime in areas frequented by U.S. citizens and U.S. government employees, including restaurants and malls during daylight hours.

"Bystanders have been injured or killed in shooting incidents. U.S. citizens and [lawful permanent residents] have been victims of kidnapping."

The land border between the U.S. and Mexico reopened to nonessential travel earlier this month following almost two years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Americans can travel to the country even if they are not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) recommends Americans make sure they are fully vaccinated before traveling to Mexico and for unvaccinated travelers to avoid non-essential visits to the country.

The health agency has classified Mexico as "Level 3," indicating a "high level" of COVID-19.

"Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19," the CDC says on its page about COVID-19 in Mexico. "However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some COVID-19 variants."