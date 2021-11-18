ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Majority of Colorado children under age 6 have lead in their blood

By Alayna Alvarez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18yIJ9_0d0V9bif00

A first-ever national analysis found that an estimated 72% of Colorado children under age 6 had lead detected in their blood, well above the national rate of 51%.

Why it matters: There's no blood lead level that has been identified as safe in kids, according to the CDC. Even low-level exposures can negatively affect IQ, behavior and academic achievement.

Driving the news: The recently released study , conducted between 2018 and 2020 and published in September by JAMA Pediatrics , is believed to be the first national analysis into the association between lead exposure and individual- and community-level factors, Axios' Marisa Fernandez writes .

  • Researchers analyzed blood lead tests that Quest Diagnostics administered to 1.14 million U.S. children between October 2018 and February 2020.

By the numbers: The study shows 1.4% of Colorado children had blood lead levels of 5 micrograms per deciliter or greater, a standard the CDC uses to help identify elevated cases.

  • According to the state, about 1.8% of children in Denver Water's coverage area ages 6 and younger tested positive for elevated blood levels, the Denver Post reports .

Between the lines: Children from predominantly Black or Hispanic ZIP codes were disproportionately affected, compared with those in predominantly white ZIP codes.

  • Kids from areas with pre-1950s housing had significantly higher levels.

Go deeper to see how rates compare nationally

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Don't Get a Booster Shot Without Doing This First, Experts Warn

30 million people in the U.S. have gotten a booster COVID shot already, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only some people are technically eligible for an additional shot right now, as both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are still deliberating opening up qualifications for third doses. Several states, including New York, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arkansas, have recently bypassed these agencies, however, and are already recommending that health care providers in these states provide an additional shot to anyone over the age of 18, expanding booster eligibility to millions more residents. But if you're planning to get your booster soon, you have to make sure you're fully prepared for your appointment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Denver, CO
Society
abc10.com

Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
HEALTH
Axios Denver

Classes canceled in Colorado as COVID fatigue sets in

Schools in Colorado keep closing due to COVID-19 outbreaks and widespread staffing shortages among substitute teachers, school nurses and bus drivers. Why it matters: The toll of learning loss due to the pandemic has been enormous — and persistent staffing issues threaten to hinder students' education even further.The big picture: COVID fatigue is real — and only getting worse — as Colorado's cases climb to dangerous levels and the pandemic approaches the two-year mark.Americans are increasingly feeling numb to the threat of the virus as time drags on, a new Axios/Ipsos poll shows.Zoom in: Among the most prominent places pandemic...
COLORADO STATE
PLANetizen

CDC: Time to Rethink Herd Immunity

“If you really want true herd immunity, where you get a blanket of protection over the country ... you want about 75 to 85 percent of the country to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease scientist, in an interview with a Vox on Dec. 15, 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Blood#Lead Poisoning#Jama Pediatrics#Quest Diagnostics#Denver Water#The Denver Post#Hispanic
abccolumbia.com

CDC: More than one million kids under age 12 have received a COVID-19 shot

CNN– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that more than one million children under the age of 12 have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. It’s been two weeks since the FDA authorized the vaccine for children ages 5-11. Currently, 195 million Americans have been fully...
KIDS
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire started by children playing with fire in Colorado

On Sunday, November 7, a wildland fire was reported in Grand County, Colorado. Crews were able to respond quickly, working diligently to put the fire out within about an hour. At the time, the cause of the fire remained under investigation, with the belief being that it was most likely caused by an unattended campfire. According to a recent report, that was not the case.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
healthday.com

Nearly 900,000 U.S. Children Under 12 Have Gotten Their First COVID-19 Shot

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- About 900,000 U.S. children aged 5 to 11 years received their initial dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the first week of eligibility for that age group, the Biden administration said Wednesday. Not only that, nearly 700,000 more are scheduled in the coming days, health officials added.
KIDS
Axios Denver

COVID-19 vaccines for kids roll out in Colorado

The moment many parents have eagerly awaited has finally arrived. Driving the news: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week endorsed a two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5–11, marking the final step in the approval process.Colorado health officials began administering the shots to youngsters late last week, with clinics cropping up at kid-friendly spots like zoos and schools. Gov. Jared Polis' administration aims to vaccinate about 480,000 children with the first dose by the end of January 2022.Why it matters: Getting children vaccinated is key to shrinking Colorado's high case count and helping...
COLORADO STATE
El Defensor Chieftain

Children under 12 eligible to receive vaccine

The New Mexico Department of Health last week approved the vaccinations of children 5 to 11 years old. This follows similar approvals on the federal level by the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control. According to DOH, a dose of Pfizer for children 5-11 contains one-third the...
SOCORRO COUNTY, NM
Dartmouth

Vaccination eligibility extended to children aged five to 11

Interim Provost David Kotz has cited the vaccination of young children as one of few remaining criteria for lifting the College’s indoor mask mandate. Following approval from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children from ages five to 11 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, CDC director Rochella Walensky announced on Nov. 2 after months of anticipation. The development holds special significance at Dartmouth, as the expansion of vaccine eligibility to young children is one of the criteria that may lead the College to reconsider its indoor mask mandate.
HANOVER, NH
northcentralpa.com

UPMC addresses COVID-19 rates in young children, children of all ages

As of October, ten percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are in the 5-11 age group, according to Dr. Alejandro Hoberman, in the UPMC pediatric services program. Hoberman provided an overview of COVID-19 statistics amongst all children and specifically for children ages 5-11. Research indicates that children are less...
KIDS
pagosadailypost.com

Labor is Having a Moment in Colorado… and Beyond…

This story by Judith Kohler appeared on The Denver Post on November 4, 2021. A vote on a union at an Aurora HelloFresh site is seen as a test of labor’s ability to flex its muscles at a time when workers are hard to find and union members who’ve been on the front lines in the pandemic are now on the picket line, seeking better conditions and pay.
COLORADO STATE
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
1K+
Followers
515
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy