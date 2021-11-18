ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspected extremist gunmen kill 25 in southwestern Niger

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d0V9Ec400

At least 25 people were killed by suspected extremist gunmen in southwest Niger, the government said Wednesday.

Buildings were burned and ransacked in the attack earlier this week near Bakorat village along the border with Mali, Alkache Alhada, the interior minister said in a statement. The government called the attack cowardly and said security sweeps in the area are underway.

This is the latest in a string of extremist violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group in the conflict-ridden West African nation, particularly along the border with Mali. Earlier this month suspected Islamic extremists ambushed a self-defense brigade in western Niger killing 69 people and in March, 137 people were killed by gunmen on motorcycles who attacked a series of villages along the border.

While no group claimed responsibility for this week’s attack, al-Qaida is most prominent in that part of Niger as it has operated there for many years, say conflict analysts.

The attack signifies a continued rise of extremist violence in the Sahel, the region south of the Sahara Desert, said Laith Alkhouri, CEO of Intelonyx Intelligence Advisory.

“It further denotes the lackluster security measures that keep the borders porous and provide terrorist groups like al-Qaida and ISIS, who’ve been competing for dominance, with opportunities to expand,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

At least 18 killed in Niger mine collapse

At least 18 people were killed and 7 injured after a gold mine collapsed in the Maradi region of Niger. Hundreds have been gathering in the village of Dan Issa, near the border with Nigeria peering with shock into the mine which collapse over the weekend. Many residents are small-scale miners who work in the shaft.Local authorities said that thousands have been arriving there to work, with the mayor of Dan Issa calling it a “human tide,” emphasizing the difficulties they have trying to control and provide safety at the site. “We are going to review how to...
ACCIDENTS
abc17news.com

Extremist attack in Burkina Faso kills at least 20

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s security minister says an attack by jihadis on a gendarme post in northern Burkina Faso has killed at least 19 officers and one civilian. Minister of Security Maxime Kone said on state television Sunday’s attack took place in Inata town in Soum province, near Burkina Faso’s border with Mali. Kone told The Associated Press via text message that the death toll was “provisional” and likely to rise. The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents across the conflict-riddled nation, which has been overrun by jihadi groups linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State for more than five years. Violence by the groups has killed thousands and displaced more than 1.4 million people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Seven Killed in Market Blast in Southwestern Somalia

At least seven people were killed and 11 injured in southwestern Somalia on Friday in a bomb blast that targeted a crowded market, according to municipal officials. The blast occurred in the town of Bardale, located some 60 kilometers west of Baidoa, the provincial capital of Bay region. "The explosive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niger#Gunmen#Isis#Mali#Southwestern#Al Qaida#Islamic#West African
The Atlantic

‘It Was Either Her Marriage or Our Funerals’

In March of last year, Rabia and her two young daughters were forced to leave their home in northern Afghanistan. While facing the threat of increased violence, their village was also in the midst of a severe drought that strained the water supply and devastated crops. Rabia could no longer raise her sheep, which had provided a steady source of income. She was estranged from her husband and lived with her brother before he was killed in a Taliban attack. She says she depended on his family for additional support. But they were farmers, and without water, wheat, maize, and other crops would not grow. Out of desperation, the entire clan packed up and moved, hoping to find work outside their village.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Revealed: How Lord Salisbury hid rape by his British consul in Benin

Britain has long faced calls to return the Benin bronzes, looted by its soldiers in 1897 from the kingdom of Benin, in what is now southern Nigeria, a former British colony. Now that pressure is set to intensify following the discovery of damning evidence that the then prime minister covered up a rape and other atrocities committed by one of his own officials in the region.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could...
WORLD
AFP

Two of the 17 N.American hostages abducted in Haiti are freed

Two of the 17 North Americans who were abducted by a Haitian gang in mid-October have been freed, the church that they were affiliated with said Sunday, reporting that they were "in good spirits." "Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for," said US-based Christian Aid Ministries in a statement on its website. The missionaries and family members -- a group of 16 Americans and one Canadian -- were abducted October 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful crime gangs. Christian Aid Ministries has said the hostages are 12 adults aged 18 to 48, and five children ranging in age from eight months to 15 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gazette

Eighteen killed, seven injured in Niger gold mine collapse

At least 18 people are dead and seven others injured after a gold mine collapsed in Niger on Sunday, officials report. Adamou Guero, mayor of the nearby village Dan-Issa, told Reuters the death toll is expected to rise following the collapse of artisanal wells in the mine near the border of Niger and Nigeria. Nigerian nationals were among those injured, according to the mayor.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Niger classroom fire kills at least 25 schoolchildren

At least 25 children aged five to six have died after their straw-hut classrooms caught fire in southern Niger, officials say. Several others were injured during the blaze, which broke out on Monday morning as children took part in school lessons in the country's Maradi region. The cause of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

Fire sweeps through school in Niger, killing 20 children

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s government says more than 20 children were killed and dozens more were injured when a fire swept through a school in Niger’s second-largest city, Maradi. Three classrooms made of straw were consumed by the fire at the pre-school and primary school called ‘AFN’, taking the lives of the children aged between 3 and 8. The Regional Direction of National Education said an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire and where it started. Straw huts are often used to make temporary classrooms for students in overcrowded schools.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Third Night of Rioting Erupts Over Dutch COVID-19 Rules

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Riots broke out in cities across the Netherlands on Sunday, the third night in a row that police clashed with mobs of angry youths who set fires and threw rocks to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Unrest was reported in locations including Leeuwarden and Groningen in the north, the eastern...
PROTESTS
ABC News

ABC News

457K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy