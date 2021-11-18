ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
28 US Cities Where You Can Retire on $2,000 a Month

For most of us, Social Security benefits aren't enough to cover our living expenses. According to the Social Security Administration, the average monthly benefit for retired workers is $1,555 per month as of June 2021. That works out to $18,660 per year, which is well below the median income, even in lower-income areas.

Meanwhile, the U.S. average for monthly expenditures is $2,183, according to our research. That gap between average expenses and Social Security benefits results in a $623 budget shortfall on average, per month.

Thus, retirees will have to take steps to ensure they can adequately cover their expenses in retirement. Typically, that means tapping a 401(k) or some other retirement account to make up the difference. But maybe you don't have a 401(k), or maybe you simply want to make your money stretch further in retirement.

Whatever the case may be, another way to maintain financial security in retirement is by living in a city where the costs are lower. Yes, that does mean you won't be living in Lower Manhattan or Beverly Hills. Still, there are plenty of cities that are not only affordable but also very much livable.

Livability is defined as having a high average score in the following categories: amenities, crime, cost of living, weather and education. Some of the cities on this list have very high scores overall. Let's take a look at each city and how the numbers break down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pw6na_0d0V8wyT00

US Average

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wiWDJ_0d0V8wyT00

28. Pinellas Park, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aXtrX_0d0V8wyT00

27. Loveland, Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7TLR_0d0V8wyT00

26. Chattanooga, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uctPN_0d0V8wyT00

25. Tomball, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZT27l_0d0V8wyT00

24. Winter Haven, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pAoue_0d0V8wyT00

23. St. George, Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05lIdW_0d0V8wyT00

22. Daytona Beach, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CBj86_0d0V8wyT00

21. University City, Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SUFWb_0d0V8wyT00

20. Kernersville, North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mD8Ex_0d0V8wyT00

19. Westerville, Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JMq9_0d0V8wyT00

18. Weatherford, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RojnA_0d0V8wyT00

17. Cheyenne, Wyoming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WLdQ1_0d0V8wyT00

16. Covington, Lousiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wb7OO_0d0V8wyT00

15. Mayfield Heights, Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BrZqJ_0d0V8wyT00

14. Sierra Vista, Arizona

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UVU3L_0d0V8wyT00

13. Lebanon, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w8aDp_0d0V8wyT00

12. Independence, Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUcMY_0d0V8wyT00

11. Willoughby Hills, Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bCgCu_0d0V8wyT00

10. Metairie, Lousiana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162Cfu_0d0V8wyT00

9. Grand Junction, Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5nav_0d0V8wyT00

8. Anderson, South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d16ci_0d0V8wyT00

7. North Royalton, Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f7Obh_0d0V8wyT00

6. Parma, Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HXN7_0d0V8wyT00

5. Moline, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EsKsZ_0d0V8wyT00

4. Belleville, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJO6a_0d0V8wyT00

3. New Bern, North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eeQGC_0d0V8wyT00

2. Gallatin, Tennessee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gkxCx_0d0V8wyT00

1. Bismarck, North Dakota

