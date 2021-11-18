ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man fatally shot in head at East Harlem playground

 4 days ago

Police are searching for a killer after a man was shot in the head on a playground in East Harlem.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was shot outside the Wagner Houses on 1st Avenue.

Video from Citizen App shows police searching the scene.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and there is no description of the gunman.

The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

Stop and frisk !! Bring it back !! When you have animals running amuck the only solution is to bring the hunters.

