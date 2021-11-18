This Is America’s Least Obese County

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kp1RN_0d0V5PeJ00 Obesity has become an epidemic in America. An estimated 35% or more of adults had obesity in 16 states, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study. Most of these states are in the South and Midwest. Obesity levels vary nationwide, and America's least obese county is Teton County, Wyoming.

The cost of obesity to human life is extraordinary. Obesity can increase the risk of several diseases, depression, and early death. On a financial level, obesity triggers medical costs of $147 billion a year, according to another CDC study. ( These are healthy foods that are actually ruining your diet. )

Obesity status is determined by body mass index, which is a ratio determined by height and body weight. Americans with a BMI of 30 or higher are considered obese and therefore at greater risk of diabetes, stroke, hypertension, heart disease, breathing problems, certain cancers, and mortality, according to the CDC. Obesity also can detract from overall quality of life and contribute to depression, anxiety, and other mental illnesses.

While the United States has one of the highest obesity rates in the world, there are parts of the country where obesity remains relatively uncommon. Using adult obesity rates data from the 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps , 24/7 Wall St. identified the least obese county in the United States. ( This is Americas most obese state. )

Most counties with low obesity levels are located in the West, including 15 counties in Colorado and 10 in California.

The county with the lowest obesity level in America is Teton County, Wyoming. Here are the details:

Adult obesity rate: 11.0%
Adults who do not exercise: 10.8% (fifth lowest)
Adults with diabetes: 2.4% (the lowest)
Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.4% (36th lowest)

Methodology

To determine America’s least obese county, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed adult obesity rates from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute joint program’s 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report .

The adult obesity rate is defined as the share of adults 20 years and older who report a body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher. While the CHR report is from 2021, obesity rate figures published in the report are from 2017.

Of the 3,220 counties or county-equivalents considered, 3,142 had boundaries that fell within one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia. Counties with a 2019 five-year population estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau of less than 1,000 were excluded.

The remaining 3,106 places were ranked based on the adult obesity rate. Additional information on the share of adults who report no leisure-time physical activity, who are diagnosed with diabetes, and who report fair or poor health also came from the 2021 CHR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MUQlh_0d0V5PeJ00

50. Ventura County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 20.2%
> Adults who don't exercise: 18.1% -- 201st lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.7% -- 490th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.6% -- 1,101st lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cy9qg_0d0V5PeJ00

49. Stonewall County, Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 20.2%
> Adults who don't exercise: 21.2% -- 534th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 10.2% -- 974th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.9% -- 1,262nd highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YGtFX_0d0V5PeJ00

48. Douglas County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 20.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 9.0% -- 2nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.6% -- 28th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 8.6% -- the lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vASi0_0d0V5PeJ00

47. Montrose County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 20.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 19.0% -- 285th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.2% -- 323rd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.4% -- 1,062nd lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxhve_0d0V5PeJ00

46. San Juan County, Washington
> Adult obesity rate: 20.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 14.1% -- 37th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 6.1% -- 53rd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.0% -- 157th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nduh9_0d0V5PeJ00

45. Mitchell County, Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 20.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 19.0% -- 275th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 19.4% -- 135th highest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.7% -- 770th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9dlj_0d0V5PeJ00

44. Real County, Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 20.0%
> Adults who don't exercise: 21.5% -- 579th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 9.0% -- 571st lowest of 3,106 counties (tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 25.0% -- 561st highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aRpHD_0d0V5PeJ00

43. Santa Clara County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 19.9%
> Adults who don't exercise: 15.8% -- 83rd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.5% -- 417th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.3% -- 381st lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0yFi_0d0V5PeJ00

42. Orange County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 19.9%
> Adults who don't exercise: 14.5% -- 46th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.6% -- 448th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.9% -- 924th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qIWUx_0d0V5PeJ00

41. Martin County, Florida
> Adult obesity rate: 19.9%
> Adults who don't exercise: 22.5% -- 740th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 10.2% -- 958th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.2% -- 780th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vx8X_0d0V5PeJ00

40. Talbot County, Georgia
> Adult obesity rate: 19.7%
> Adults who don't exercise: 29.9% -- 900th highest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 25.5% -- 8th highest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 26.0% -- 428th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kIAGR_0d0V5PeJ00

39. Concho County, Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 19.6%
> Adults who don't exercise: 21.3% -- 536th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.7% -- 32nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 28.0% -- 213th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GYukO_0d0V5PeJ00

38. Swisher County, Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 19.6%
> Adults who don't exercise: 19.1% -- 293rd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.4% -- 382nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 29.2% -- 146th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22sNwO_0d0V5PeJ00

37. Cottle County, Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 19.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 22.2% -- 679th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 15.1% -- 663rd highest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 28.2% -- 194th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHr9E_0d0V5PeJ00

36. Broomfield County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 19.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 12.1% -- 13th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 6.9% -- 107th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 10.0% -- 6th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHzlv_0d0V5PeJ00

35. Santa Cruz County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 19.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 11.1% -- 6th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 6.2% -- 62nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.3% -- 790th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZd1M_0d0V5PeJ00

34. Gallatin County, Montana
> Adult obesity rate: 19.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 12.8% -- 21st lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.1% -- 15th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.3% -- 31st lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JRRpI_0d0V5PeJ00

33. Garza County, Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 19.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 18.1% -- 204th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.7% -- 35th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 28.1% -- 198th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048qHb_0d0V5PeJ00

32. Sierra County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 19.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 26.0% -- 1,464th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 7.0% -- 120th lowest of 3,106 counties (tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.0% -- 959th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1apueK_0d0V5PeJ00

31. Teton County, Idaho
> Adult obesity rate: 18.9%
> Adults who don't exercise: 17.3% -- 146th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.1% -- 11th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.0% -- 326th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v704M_0d0V5PeJ00

30. Montgomery County, Missouri
> Adult obesity rate: 18.7%
> Adults who don't exercise: 26.1% -- 1,466th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 7.3% -- 158th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 22.9% -- 899th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjWwL_0d0V5PeJ00

29. Runnels County, Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 18.7%
> Adults who don't exercise: 20.1% -- 398th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.4% -- 406th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.3% -- 830th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KN7FP_0d0V5PeJ00

28. Arlington County, Virginia
> Adult obesity rate: 18.6%
> Adults who don't exercise: 12.2% -- 15th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.1% -- 13th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.2% -- 28th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nClQq_0d0V5PeJ00

27. Park County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 18.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 17.2% -- 142nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.6% -- 29th lowest of 3,106 counties (tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.8% -- 56th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p1RcM_0d0V5PeJ00

26. Pulaski County, Illinois
> Adult obesity rate: 18.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 18.3% -- 223rd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.4% -- 407th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 23.9% -- 711th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpi34_0d0V5PeJ00

25. La Plata County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 18.2%
> Adults who don't exercise: 13.5% -- 26th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.4% -- 22nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.7% -- 121st lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YzFF9_0d0V5PeJ00

24. Nevada County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 18.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 13.8% -- 32nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.5% -- 25th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.9% -- 302nd lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ISIzk_0d0V5PeJ00

23. Grand County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 18.0%
> Adults who don't exercise: 13.7% -- 31st lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 6.5% -- 78th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 13.1% -- 177th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6zQ3_0d0V5PeJ00

22. Alexander County, Illinois
> Adult obesity rate: 17.9%
> Adults who don't exercise: 18.5% -- 244th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.3% -- 19th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 26.0% -- 422nd highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F8u3F_0d0V5PeJ00

21. Dickens County, Texas
> Adult obesity rate: 17.8%
> Adults who don't exercise: 18.6% -- 245th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 6.5% -- 85th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 24.5% -- 627th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNZZj_0d0V5PeJ00

20. Marin County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 17.6%
> Adults who don't exercise: 13.1% -- 22nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.2% -- 330th lowest of 3,106 counties (tied)
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.8% -- 55th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AtoeH_0d0V5PeJ00

19. Denver County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 17.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 12.6% -- 18th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.1% -- 14th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.5% -- 628th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfsAY_0d0V5PeJ00

18. San Francisco County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 16.9%
> Adults who don't exercise: 14.6% -- 49th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 6.1% -- 54th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.6% -- 119th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f6pet_0d0V5PeJ00

17. Alpine County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 16.8%
> Adults who don't exercise: 20.2% -- 411th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 6.8% -- 105th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 20.3% -- 1,394th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26j2UW_0d0V5PeJ00

16. Blaine County, Idaho
> Adult obesity rate: 16.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 14.2% -- 41st lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.9% -- 44th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 16.1% -- 753rd lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ap8im_0d0V5PeJ00

15. Taos County, New Mexico
> Adult obesity rate: 16.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 12.3% -- 16th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 7.2% -- 153rd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 21.4% -- 1,175th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXqly_0d0V5PeJ00

14. Chaffee County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 16.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 15.5% -- 71st lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.1% -- 314th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 14.1% -- 343rd lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Egd9c_0d0V5PeJ00

13. San Miguel County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 16.2%
> Adults who don't exercise: 15.5% -- 70th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 3.5% -- 3rd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.0% -- 18th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5qUR_0d0V5PeJ00

12. Eagle County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 16.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 11.6% -- 9th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 4.3% -- 6th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.9% -- 143rd lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34qc2E_0d0V5PeJ00

11. Santa Fe County, New Mexico
> Adult obesity rate: 16.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 12.7% -- 19th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 6.1% -- 55th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.8% -- 1,144th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bVQPm_0d0V5PeJ00

10. Routt County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 16.1%
> Adults who don't exercise: 10.2% -- 4th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.3% -- 18th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.2% -- 26th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fr8Qm_0d0V5PeJ00

9. New York County, New York
> Adult obesity rate: 15.6%
> Adults who don't exercise: 16.8% -- 129th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 6.8% -- 102nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 15.6% -- 636th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CWk5y_0d0V5PeJ00

8. Mariposa County, California
> Adult obesity rate: 15.6%
> Adults who don't exercise: 17.9% -- 185th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 8.2% -- 344th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 17.1% -- 977th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZA9U_0d0V5PeJ00

7. Summit County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 15.4%
> Adults who don't exercise: 10.2% -- 3rd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 4.0% -- 5th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.9% -- 59th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0yiF_0d0V5PeJ00

6. Pitkin County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 14.7%
> Adults who don't exercise: 12.3% -- 17th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 3.9% -- 4th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 9.8% -- 4th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1w5R_0d0V5PeJ00

5. Summit County, Utah
> Adult obesity rate: 14.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 12.2% -- 14th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 4.8% -- 9th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 10.9% -- 16th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMCdJ_0d0V5PeJ00

4. Boulder County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 14.3%
> Adults who don't exercise: 8.9% -- the lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 5.5% -- 24th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.2% -- 27th lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpuYu_0d0V5PeJ00

3. Gunnison County, Colorado
> Adult obesity rate: 14.2%
> Adults who don't exercise: 12.0% -- 12th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 3.1% -- 2nd lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 12.3% -- 82nd lowest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UvN5Y_0d0V5PeJ00

2. Taliaferro County, Georgia
> Adult obesity rate: 12.5%
> Adults who don't exercise: 27.3% -- 1,359th highest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 13.0% -- 1,165th highest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 29.2% -- 145th highest of 3,106 counties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TZOnM_0d0V5PeJ00

1. Teton County, Wyoming
> Adult obesity rate: 11.0%
> Adults who don't exercise: 10.8% -- 5th lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults with diabetes: 2.4% -- the lowest of 3,106 counties
> Adults reporting poor or fair health: 11.4% -- 36th lowest of 3,106 counties

Community Policy