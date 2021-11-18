Visit the early 1900s by stepping back in time at Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie

From learning a little history to just sitting in nature, you'll love every moment of this Road Trip: Close to Home to Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie.

Sitting on a hill, overlooking the iconic Hudson River, a visit to Locust Grove Estate is like stepping back in time.

"Locust Grove is a not-for-profit museum, education center and nature preserve," says Ken Snodgrass, director of Locust Grove Estate.

Forty years ago, the last private owner, Annette Young, created a foundation to preserve this beautiful Hudson Valley gem. "Today we manage 20 historic buildings on just about 200 acres of gardens and grounds. Everything from the historic mansion to greenhouses and gate lodges and barns and carriage houses -- the estate is like a little time capsule from the 1890s," says Snodgrass.

On weekends, you can book a tour and walk through a home that is frozen in time.

Inside, you'll find 15,000 pieces of furniture, paintings, décor and more - all used by the Young family when they lived here.

A lot of what you see in this mansion is identical to what you would have seen more than 100 years ago. From the carpet to the furniture to the paintings, you'll step into life in the early 20th century.

And make sure you explore the grounds of this breathtaking estate.

There is adventure along 5 miles of walking trails, meandering through serene views that are bound to keep you coming back for more. "It's peaceful, it's a beautiful place to come when you want to be alone, be alone with your thoughts," says Christine Fried, a visitor.

"I drive past here all the time; I didn't know all of this was back here. I think it's pretty great, it's nice to be here, it's a beautiful day out and I'll come back in the future!" says Chantalle Julien, a visitor.