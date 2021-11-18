News 12 “Pump Patrol” finds lowest gas prices in the Hudson Valley

If you’re driving for Thanksgiving, get ready to pay some of the highest gas prices in years.



New numbers from AAA show the national average at $3.41 a gallon.



In the Hudson Valley, the average price for a gallon of regular across Putnam and Dutchess counties is now $3.59.



Here are some of the lowest prices from Gas Buddy:



$3.32 at the Costco in New Rochelle



$3.33 at the Shell on Boston Post Road in New Rochelle



$3.35 at the Royal Petroleum station on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers.

News 12 is asking viewers to help us find the cheapest gas in our area. You can add to our list here.



