Westchester County, NY

Mass vaccination site shuts down at County Center, moves to Westchester Medical Center

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Thursday is the last day to get your shot at the mass vaccination site at the Westchester County Center.

After it shuts down for the night, the operation is being moved to a new location in Valhalla at the Westchester Medical Center.

This new mass vaccination site will help better accommodate vaccines for kids 5 and up. That site opens up Friday.

At the height of the pandemic, 2,500 to 3,000 people were getting vaccinated at the County Center daily, but that number has dwindled significantly. part of the reason is that 90% of adults in Westchester have already received at least one shot, which is the highest vaccination rate in the Mid-Hudson region.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer tells News 12 he's discussing whether the county should open its own vaccination site at the County Center once the state leaves, but a decision on that hasn't been made yet.

