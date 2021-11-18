Biden’s legacy may be greenlighting genocide

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that Washington will treat Africa a "major geopolitical power" where it can deliver tangible benefits, making the case to preserve US influence as rival China invests heavily. Days before China holds a major meeting on Africa in Senegal, where Blinken arrived later Friday, the top US diplomat said President Joe Biden plans to convene a summit of African leaders, which the White House said will be held next year. In an address at the headquarters of the West African bloc ECOWAS in Abuja, Blinken made no explicit mention of China but said he knew Africans have been "wary of the strings" that often come with foreign engagement. "I want to be clear -- the United States doesn't want to limit your partnerships with other countries," Blinken said.

