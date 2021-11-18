ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden’s legacy may be greenlighting genocide

By Michael Rubin
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after taking office, Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised to put human rights at the center of foreign policy. "The United States is committed to a world in which human rights are protected, their defenders are celebrated, and those who commit human rights abuses are held accountable," he said...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
KQED

As Biden’s Big Bill Advances, So Does Pelosi’s Big Legacy

Deep into the grueling negotiations over President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy package, when it seemed that bickering among Democrats would never stop, San Francisco's top Democrat, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, let everyone in on a little secret. “This,” she confided quite publicly to reporters some time ago, “is the fun...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AFP

Blinken showcases benefits of democracy on Senegal visit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday promised new investment in Senegal in a bid to showcase democracy's benefits as he wrapped up his first visit to Africa. During a visit to Senegal, Blinken took part in the signing of contracts worth $1 billion with US companies.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammadu Buhari
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Person
John Kerry
AFP

Blinken says US can benefit Africa amid rising Chinese influence

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that Washington will treat Africa a "major geopolitical power" where it can deliver tangible benefits, making the case to preserve US influence as rival China invests heavily. Days before China holds a major meeting on Africa in Senegal, where Blinken arrived later Friday, the top US diplomat said President Joe Biden plans to convene a summit of African leaders, which the White House said will be held next year. In an address at the headquarters of the West African bloc ECOWAS in Abuja, Blinken made no explicit mention of China but said he knew Africans have been "wary of the strings" that often come with foreign engagement. "I want to be clear -- the United States doesn't want to limit your partnerships with other countries," Blinken said.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genocide#Human Rights Abuses#State#Uyghurs#African#Ethiopian#Nigerians#Democrat#Christian#Biafrans#The State Department#Nazi#Yoruba
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Rittenhouse acquittal tightens the political vise for Biden

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of whom were already stewing over Biden’s inability to land police reform and voting rights legislation — and Republicans looking to use the Rittenhouse case to exploit the national divide over matters of grievance and race.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Leonard Peltier Is America’s Longest-Serving Political Prisoner. Biden May Be His Last Hope.

Leonard Peltier has been in prison for 44 years for a crime he says he didn’t commit. His trial was riddled with misconduct that would never hold up in a U.S. court today. Prosecutors hid key evidence. The FBI threatened and coerced witnesses into lying. A juror admitted she was biased against Peltier’s race on the second day of the trial, but was allowed to stay on anyway.
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Holocaust Museum report warns China "may be committing genocide"

A report released today by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum states the museum is "gravely concerned" the "Chinese government may be committing genocide against the Uyghurs." Why it matters: A growing number of governments and other institutions are concluding the Chinese government's policies toward the Uyghur ethnic minority aren't just repression, but in fact constitute genocide.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Washington Examiner

Western sheriffs call for Biden to fire Mayorkas

The Western States Sheriffs' Association has called on President Joe Biden to replace Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas with someone who will “enforce the rule of law.” But Biden won’t do that because he doesn’t want to enforce immigration law. The WSSA, which represents sheriffs from 17 states, stated a...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Here's proof Obama’s endorsement is now meaningless

Republican Daniel Rickenmann is the new mayor of Columbia, South Carolina. His victory in the heart of deep blue Richland County comes just months after President Joe Biden won the city with 71% of the vote . Rickenmann’s victory also comes after his opponent was endorsed by multiple major-league Democrats, including even former President Barack Obama.
COLUMBIA, SC
Washington Examiner

Biden promised an investigation of that border ‘whipping’ incident. It's not happening

President Joe Biden promised in September that the Border Patrol agents who supposedly used whips on Haitian migrants “will pay.”. No, law enforcement officials didn’t “whip” anyone, but the president promised nevertheless there would be a robust investigation and consequences for the photographed incident, which involved mostly Haitian migrants crossing into Del Rio, Texas, from Mexico.
POTUS
WCAX

Leahy's political legacy

Vermont municipalities could be getting the tools they need from the governor and lawmakers to pass their own mask mandates, but only for a limited time frame. Darren Celley is one of 2 million Americans living with Type 1 diabetes. Biden to tout infrastructure in the Granite State. Updated: 5...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy