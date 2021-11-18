ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atkore: Q4 Earnings Insights

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atkore their estimated earnings by 14.32%, reporting an EPS of $4.39 versus an estimate of $3.84, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $446,311,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.89, which was followed by a 0.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atkore's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020

EPS Estimate 3.07 1.83 1.20 0.68

EPS Actual 3.96 2.79 1.88 1.18

Revenue Estimate 722.78M 556.80M 456.79M 430.03M

Revenue Actual 853.66M 639.54M 511.08M 477.42M

