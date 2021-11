On Wednesday, the startup announced the close of a $10 million Series A financing round led by Felix Capital. Noissue, which mainly operates in the U.S., intends to use the funds to grow its global team, invest in the technology that powers its platform and localize its supply chain, according to Josh Bowden, CEO and co-founder of noissue. The startup relies on a network of manufacturing partners and suppliers based in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Europe, China, Vietnam and Australia, and it works with its logistics partners to offset carbon emissions related to shipping, the company says.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO