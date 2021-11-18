ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

By Lisa Levin
 4 days ago
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Augmedix

  • The Trade: Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Director Margie L Traylor acquired a total of 2396.31 shares at an average price of $3.85. The insider spent $9,231.19 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Augmedix recently posted a Q3 net loss of $2.859 million.
  • What Augmedix Does: Augmedix Inc humanizes the clinician-patient experience by enabling clinicians to focus on what matters most, delivering high-quality patient care.

NGL Energy Partners

  • The Trade: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Secretary, Executive VP & General Counsel Kurston P. McMurray acquired a total of 5000 shares at an average price of $2.22. The insider spent $11,115.50 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: NGL Energy Partners recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.21 per share.
  • What NGL Energy Partners Does: NGL Energy Partners LP is a US-based firm that owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The company's operating segments include Crude Oil Logistics, Water Solutions, and Liquids Logistics.

Live Current Media

  • The Trade: Live Current Media Inc. (OTC:LIVC) Director Amir Vahabzadeh acquired a total of 13700 shares at an average price of $0.38. To acquire these shares, it cost $5,271.75.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s stock jumped 261% over the previous month.
  • What Live Current Media Does: Live Current Media Inc is a digital technology company involved in the entertainment industry. Currently, the company is developing two projects, SPRT MTRX for App Store and Play Store and Boxing.com FEDERATION.

Vyant Bio

  • The Trade: Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Chief Scientific Officer Thomas Robert Fremeau Jr acquired a total of 1000 shares shares at an average price of $2.19. The insider spent $2,190.00 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Vyant Bio, last week, posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share.
  • What Vyant Bio Does: Vyant Bio Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. With capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it is identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

