Canadian Solar: Q3 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Canadian Solar their estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.18, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $314,640,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.48, which was followed by a 7.26% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Canadian Solar's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate -0.30 0.41 -0.55 -0.05

EPS Actual 0.18 0.36 0.11 0.15

Revenue Estimate 1.43B 1.05B 997.88M 861.93M

Revenue Actual 1.43B 1.09B 1.04B 914.36M

IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga

