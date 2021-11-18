ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vipshop Holdings: Q3 Earnings Insights

 4 days ago
Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vipshop Holdings their estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.25, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $454,000,000.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 7.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vipshop Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020

EPS Estimate 0.37 0.37 0.49 0.26

EPS Actual 0.32 0.37 0.57 0.30

Revenue Estimate 4.50B 4.34B 5.40B 3.26B

Revenue Actual 4.59B 4.33B 5.48B 3.41B

Benzinga

