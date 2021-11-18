What’s the Least Crowded Day to go Thanksgiving Food Shopping?

In celebration of Thanksgiving, special menus are available at The Shops at Wailea’s restaurants and eateries on Thursday, Nov. 25. Lineage: The Asian fusion restaurant will feature two dinners on Thanksgiving at 5 pm and 7 pm, $75 for adults and $40 for keiki. The restaurant also has a vegetarian option at $60 for adults and $40 for keiki. The menus feature shrimp/vegetable chow fun, prime steak/roasted cauliflower steak, mushroom and vegetable stuffing and more. A takeout meal kit also is available for $250 with enough food to feed four people. The family meal includes shrimp chow fun, Lineage fried chicken, roasted cauliflower steaks and more. Family meal preorders must be in by 4:30 pm on Monday, Nov. 22. Guests can pick up their family meals on Thanksgiving from 12 to 3 pm. For more information, call 808-879-8800.

