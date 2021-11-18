ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

What’s the Least Crowded Day to go Thanksgiving Food Shopping?

By Boris
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Starting this weekend grocery stores will be packed every day with shoppers loading up on ingredients for Thanksgiving. But one of those days will be the least crowded and have the best stock of items. You may already be planning on when you'll get the food shopping done to...

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
101.5 WPDH

Man Kicked Out of All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant Raises Dilemma

The future of some buffets and cafeterias came under question during the COVID-19 pandemic. Would places like that where there potentially hundreds of people touching and handling food any given day ever be safe? But where it comes to restaurants like this, there are other questions to ponder. Does all-you-can-eat really, actually mean all you can eat? In this case it didn't. Now, one man is standing up and accusing an establishment for discrimination against people who eat too much.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Rain And Snow#Perfect Day#Grocery Shopping#Food Drink
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

The best day to do your Thanksgiving shopping, according to grocery store managers

MADISON, Wis.– There’s one thing you’ll find in almost every grocery store aisle right now: empty space. From the meat department to Wisconsin’s bread and butter~ dairy~ grocery store managers are struggling to keep products in nearly every aisle stocked ahead of the winter holidays. “Just like you do for Christmas with gift-giving,” said Tim Metcalfe, owner of two Madison-area...
MADISON, WI
expressnews.com

We shopped for Thanksgiving dinner at 6 area grocery stores — here’s what we found

Shopping for Thanksgiving dinner can gobble up your grocery budget in a flash if you’re not careful, especially if you have a big family with big appetites. To help, the Express-News went to six area grocery stores to find which offers the most affordable cart of Thanksgiving goodies. We used the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Thanksgiving dinner cost survey’s item list as a baseline for a typical Thanksgiving dinner and its quantities. To account for any variation in quantities sold by each chain, we converted everything to price per unit to create consistency across the stores.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
First Coast News

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day or offering meals to-go

TAMPA, Fla. — Cooking for the holidays can be overwhelming, so here’s a list of some places in our area that are either open on Thanksgiving Day or offer ready-to-go meals for you to pick up and in a variety of price ranges. Publix offers a fully cooked meal that...
TAMPA, FL
mauinow.com

Special Thanksgiving Menus at The Shops at Wailea’s Restaurants

In celebration of Thanksgiving, special menus are available at The Shops at Wailea’s restaurants and eateries on Thursday, Nov. 25. Lineage: The Asian fusion restaurant will feature two dinners on Thanksgiving at 5 pm and 7 pm, $75 for adults and $40 for keiki. The restaurant also has a vegetarian option at $60 for adults and $40 for keiki. The menus feature shrimp/vegetable chow fun, prime steak/roasted cauliflower steak, mushroom and vegetable stuffing and more. A takeout meal kit also is available for $250 with enough food to feed four people. The family meal includes shrimp chow fun, Lineage fried chicken, roasted cauliflower steaks and more. Family meal preorders must be in by 4:30 pm on Monday, Nov. 22. Guests can pick up their family meals on Thanksgiving from 12 to 3 pm. For more information, call 808-879-8800.
WAILEA, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
katheats.com

What’s New in Food + Life

I have a monster of a lifestyle post for you from a backlog of photos of my phone!! Going all the way back to ….my birthday!. I found these pics stashed in my “blog” folder – Digital Clutter systems would not approve! A few weeks ago my wine-tasting group threw me a little cheese board and cake party at a new-to-me vineyard: Septenary. It’s a STUNNING property, and we had a gorgeous, warm day!
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS Miami

Rising Food Prices Means Thanksgiving Is Going To Cost You More

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Prices for just about everything are on the rise, including food. That means Thanksgiving dinner is going to cost more. The American Farm Bureau Federation said a classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 people, including turkey, stuffing, cranberries, veggies, and pumpkin pie will cost $53.31 to make. That’s up 14% from last year. Almost everything on the menu is more this year, from the dinner rolls to dessert. Here is a look at the price increases from 2020 to 2021, the largest jump is for the turkey: 16-pound turkey: $23.99 or approximately $1.50 per pound (up 24%) 2 frozen pie crusts: $2.91...
GAS PRICE
963kklz.com

It’s “National “Fast Food” Day!

It’s “National Fast Food Day” today, so The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know your favorite place when it came time to crave a quick meal…you might be surprised at some of the places listeners brought up! Listen to the segment and see if you don’t agree!
FOOD & DRINKS
KAKE TV

Thanksgiving foods that are safe for your dog — and what to avoid

The holiday season calls for special foods for family and friends, even your dog as long as the foods are safe for your pup's health. The American Kennel Club says Thanksgiving typically coincides with an increase in dogs visiting the vet after being fed unsafe foods. But the AKC has a list of foods that are safe and others your dog should avoid.
DRINKS
Telegraph

Christmas food shopping list: here's what to add to your festive checklist

Shopping for food at Christmas is a minefield at the best of times, and reported shortages have added an extra layer of confusion this year. Turkey shortages have been well reported, which farmers have blamed on a lack of seasonal workers. There have also been fears of a scarcity of pigs in blankets and a recent report warned that goose supplies could be lower than demand.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy