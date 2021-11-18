ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Little People, Big World’ stars Zach, Tori Roloff expecting 3rd child together

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSzQU_0d0V103T00

Another baby is on the way for Zach and Tori Roloff.

According to People magazine and “Entertainment Tonight,” the “Little People, Big World” stars took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that they are expecting their third child in spring 2022.

“We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!” Tori Roloff, 30, captioned a series of photos of the family celebrating the baby-to-be. “Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring, and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!”

In a similar post, Zach Roloff, 31, added: “We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever!”

The pair, who have been married since 2015, share a 4-year-old son, Jackson, and a daughter, Lilah, whose 2nd birthday is Friday.

The pregnancy announcement came eight months after Tori Roloff shared in a heartbreaking Instagram post that she had suffered a miscarriage.

“Parents should never know the heartbreak of losing a child,” she wrote on March 13. “I pray that we can all find peace that our babies are waiting for us in heaven and we will meet one day.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Tori Roloff: When is She Due? What is She Having?

We said it before, but we're just so excited that we're psyched to say it again. The beloved Little People, Big World star announced this week that she and husband Zach are expecting a sibling for son Jackson and daughter Lilah in the near future, writing as confirmation on Instagram:
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Gives Birth To 1st Child? Fans Think So

Jacob and Isabel Roloff are nearing their first baby’s due date, and fans wonder if the baby is already here! In July, the pair announced her pregnancy on Instagram, and Little People, Big World fans are very happy for them. Their first baby is a boy. Isabel has hinted that they have chosen a special name for him.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Reveals One Thing She'd Change About Her Wedding

Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Chris Marek can't wait for fans to see their fairytale wedding in Tuesday's two-hour wedding special, Amy & Chris's Happily Ever After, airing on TLC. While Roloff told PEOPLE the ceremony, held in August on Roloff Farms, "turned out perfectly," if there was a chance to go back and do it all over, she would "focus more" on herself and her husband.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little People#People Magazine#Instagram A#Cox Media Group
TVShowsAce

Zach Roloff Announces Tori Roloff Pregnant With Baby #3

Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and his lovely wife Tori took to Instagram with some exciting news — Tori is pregnant! The TLC couple are excitedly expecting Roloff baby #3. Zach Roloff proudly announced the pregnancy on Instagram. Zach Roloff proudly took to his Instagram the same time...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Little People, Big World' Star Audrey Roloff Shows off Post-Baby Body 1 Hour After Giving Birth

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff gave birth to her third child with husband Jeremy Roloff, a son named Radley Knight, on Monday, Nov. 8. The reality star documented much of the home birth process on Instagram, and on Thursday she shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story showing what her body looked like one hour after giving birth. "1-hour postpartum mirror selfie," she captioned the photo of her distended belly. "God made our bodies to do miraculous things like bringing life into the world."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Little People, Big World: Chris Marek Has Heart-to-Heart with Matt Roloff Before Marrying Amy

Amy Roloff's now-husband Chris Marek got advice from a somewhat surprising source ahead of the couple's late summer wedding. During their two-hour Little People, Big World wedding special on TLC Tuesday, Amy, 56, took a last-minute road trip with her friends ahead of the big day. Chris, 55, stayed behind to get Roloff Farms, their wedding venue, in shape with the help of Amy's ex-husband Matt Roloff.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Hollywood Gossip

Tori Roloff: Did She Even Congratulate Audrey on Her Newborn?!?

Tori Roloff is taking the high road. No matter how painful it may be for her. Late Monday, Tori's brother-in-law and sister-in-law broke a piece of blessed news to their Instagram followers:. They were parents! Once again!. “It’s a BOY!! Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff,” Audrey wrote via...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Tori Roloff Is ‘Extremely Anxious’ Amid Pregnancy After Miscarriage: I’m ‘Still Struggling’

With a rainbow baby on the way, pregnant Tori Roloff is “still struggling” with feelings from her 2020 miscarriage. “I feel like I will [worry] until I’m holding [the] baby,” the Little People, Big World star, 30, told her Instagram followers in a Thursday, November 18, Q&A session. “Miscarriage is such a thief of joy and I’ve really tried hard to enjoy this pregnancy, but I’ve been extremely anxious.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
TVShowsAce

‘LPBW’ Lilah Roloff’s Big Day!

It’s a very special day for LPBW Lilah Roloff! What does the toddler have going on, and what do her parents, Zach and Tori Roloff, have to say about it all? Read on to find out what’s new with the Roloffs!. On her Instagram stories on Thursday evening, Tori posted...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Tori Roloff: Will Baby #3 Be a Dwarf?

Tori Roloff is pregnant with her third child. This much we know for certain. And this much simply makes us smile a mile and a half wife. But there is one thing we don't know about Tori's pregnancy; or, to be more specific and accurate, one thing we don't know about Tori and husband Zach's impending baby:
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Lilah Roloff Single-Handedly Brings VIPs Together

Little People, Big World star Lilah Roloff has the ability to bring everyone together. The young lady is obviously very loved and cared for by her whole family. So, her relatives went out of their way to make sure they could spend time with her as she celebrated turning two years old. Keep reading to see how Lilah celebrated her big day and see the new family photos.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

'LPBW' Star Amy Roloff Shares What She Learned From Matt Roloff Divorce

"Little People, Big World" star Amy Roloff is opening up about her recent wedding and sharing some of the important lessons she learned from her previous marriage to ex Matt Roloff. Amy and her now-husband Chris Marek recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight, months after they tied the knot. Following five...
HILLSBORO, OR
TVShowsAce

Audrey Roloff Shares First Photo As Family Of 5

Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have made their debut as a family of five! The proud parents welcomed their new baby to the world almost two weeks ago, and now, they’re sharing their first family photo. As we reported, Jeremy and Audrey’s third baby arrived earlier...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
72K+
Followers
80K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy