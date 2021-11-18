ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Dakota Gardener: Houseplant Fungus Gnat Woes

farmforum.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long summer of vegetable and flower gardening, we turn our attention indoors. Houseplants are a wonderful way to experience a touch of nature as we transition to the winter season. However, houseplants are not without challenges. One of the most common problems for plant parents are insects....

www.farmforum.net

Comments / 0

Related
rismedia.com

5 Habits of Clean People That You Can Adopt in Your Home

For some, keeping house comes naturally. For others, particularly those with young children, it can feel like a constant battle. If your home is not as tidy as you would like, implementing some carefully chosen new habits can be all that it takes to tip the scales. Make cleaning and tidying more manageable than ever before by adopting these habits “clean people” already know.
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

Christmas cactus: How to care for the winter flowering houseplant

A guide to the Christmas cactus, including how to care for a Christmas cactus all year round, how often to water them, whether they like sun or shade and where to buy a Christmas cactus from. Colourful and pretty, the Christmas cactus is the perfect way to brighten up a...
GARDENING
natureworldnews.com

Best Indoor Plants That Purify The Air Your Home

Where we live should be a place of sanctuary, and a space where we should feel safe. However, our living areas can potentially be home to a lot of unwanted elements that threaten our health and safety. For example, certain impurities and toxins can take up residence in our homes, which may cause health problems. One of the best ways to fight against these health hazards is to bring in houseplants. Read further about the best indoor plants that help purify toxic elements in the home.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungus Gnat#Plant#Ufi
Tree Hugger

11 Vibrant Flowers That Attract Hummingbirds

Is there anything better than watching cheerful hummingbirds flitter around? It's easy to attract these magical birds to your garden with a few well-selected flowers. To keep their fast metabolism working, hummingbirds need to eat about every 10 minutes, so they could use all the help they can get! They rely on bright colors (especially red) to spot the best blooms, and they are particularly fond of tubular-shaped flowers that hold larger quantities of nectar.
ANIMALS
rismedia.com

5 Houseplants That Are Tough to Kill

This broad-leafed succulent does pretty well with infrequent watering and will even reward your spotty care with pink or white flowers in the spring. This plant tolerates low light and infrequent watering, and its glossy, green leaves can grow up to two feet tall. Snake Plant. This attractive plant will...
GARDENING
MindBodyGreen

Where To Put Your Houseplants So They Stay Healthy All Year Long

In the Northern Hemisphere, the time has come to get our greenery collections ready for the winter ahead. The first order of business: finding each one a spot where it can thrive through dimmer days and chillier conditions. You'll want to avoid pressing your plants against drafty, frigid windows or...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
thedailytexan.com

Houseplant recommendations for beginners to provide green space during winter

When Melissa Hagen feels stressed about politics or general world events she takes to the garden, often beating bags of soil and potting houseplants. “(Planting) is my therapy,” Hagen said. “I don’t know how I would have gotten through the last couple years without it.”. Caring for houseplants acts as...
AUSTIN, TX
pioneertribune.com

In the Garden

Give a gift that provides beauty, entertainment, and health benefits throughout the year. With the recent increase in people gardening and bird watching, what could be more perfect than a gift that supports both interests? Birds visiting feeders, munching on the coneflower seeds in the garden and perching in the shelter of evergreens help brighten the long, often dreary days […]
GARDEN, MI
Laredo Morning Times

Tips for caring for houseplants during winter

Just because houseplants live indoors in a controlled environment for most - if not all - of the year doesn't mean their needs don't change with the seasons. "To hardcore hobbyists, gardeners and horticulturalists, we refer to any season that's not the growing season as the dormant season," says Chris Satch, plant doctor for plant subscription service Horti. "It's simply a season with less-than-favorable conditions."
GARDENING
Appeal-Democrat

Every Blooming Thing - A Creature Eater Houseplant

Maybe a regular houseplant doesn’t appeal to you, but if you have inner caregiver needs and a pet doesn’t fit into your lifestyle (and you also possibly possess a little bit of a dark side), one option is a carnivorous houseplant. Dictionary definition of a carnivorous plant: “subsisting on nutrients from the breakdown of animal protoplasm (insects). They capture and digest their prey”.
ANIMALS
voiceofalexandria.com

When bringing plants indoors for the winter, beware of hitchhiking fungus gnats

ALEXANDRIA, MN (November 10, 2021)-With the cold weather setting in, my houseplants have all returned inside and are snug in their winter locations. A few days before they came in, I closely examined them for visible pests, such as aphids or scale, which like to hide under leaves or in leaf-stem intersections. My houseplants were pest free, due to the dry summer. However, there is one obnoxious hitchhiker I did not detect until the plants came inside—the fungus gnat. These gnats thrive in moist soil and love potted houseplants. You will know you have them when you see very tiny delicate, grayish or black, mosquito-like flies (1/8 inch-long) flying around your plants, especially when you are watering them. Fungus gnat larvae usually are located in the top 2 to 3 inches of the soil, depending on moisture level, and primarily feed on plant roots, fungi, and decaying plant matter.
ANIMALS
The Dickinson Press

The no-fail recipe for houseplant success

Do you have a green thumb? Hopefully your thumb isn’t actually green, but the age-old term simply means you’re giving plants what they need to thrive. Plants’ needs are pretty basic, including air, light, water and nutrition. Everyone can learn to provide what houseplants need, making green thumbs possible for everyone. With a can-do attitude and a few guidelines, anyone can enjoy success with plants.
GARDENING
earth.com

Houseplants reduce indoor air pollution

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how everyday houseplants can reduce indoor air pollution. According to a study led by Vadoud Niri of the State University of New York at Oswego, buildings often contain high levels of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) such as acetone, benzene, and formaldehyde. These chemicals come from a range of sources like paint, electronics, and cleaning products.
HOME & GARDEN
ScienceAlert

Ancient Pine Cone Trapped in Amber Shows a Super-Rare Form of Plant 'Parenting'

An exceptional amber deposit from roughly 40 million years ago has captured a rare form of parental care in plants – so rare it's only been reported once before on Earth. Within the deep yellow depths of this beautiful fossil, you can still make out the seeds of an ancient pine cone. What makes it so unusual is that seeds are already germinating, sprouting with greenery before their cone has 'delivered birth'. Usually, pine cones fall to the ground and then open up when the climate becomes warm and dry, releasing their seeds into the soil, where they then germinate on their...
WILDLIFE
Telegraph

How to grow a houseplant from an avocado, by gardening expert Helen Yemm

Telegraph gardening expert Helen Yemm gives tips and advice on gardening problems whether at home or on the allotment. Turning the compost chez moi is rather like an archaeological dig, revealing as it does the labels of long dead impulse-buys, numerous bits of Flexi-tie, and, on one notable occasion, a perfectly preserved Sneeboer hand fork. Inspiration for this piece came after a large number of sprouting avocado stones revealed themselves in our own compost depths.
GARDENING
newsofmillcreek.com

"Houseplants: More Choices than Ever," by the Whistling Gardener

This column is being reproduced with the permission of Steve Smith, The Whistling Gardener, and owner of Sunnyside Nursery in Marysville. The year was 1970 and I was just about to graduate from college with a degree in plant science. One of my job options was to go to work in Leucadia or Encinitas, California for one of the many foliage companies where plants like Spider Plants, Boston Ivy, Snake Plants, Aglaonema, and Prayer Plants, to name just a few, were propagated by the millions. These plants were sold all over the country to customers much like myself, young and idealistic and wanting to make the world a more loving place to inhabit.
MARYSVILLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy