Dakota Gardener: Houseplant Fungus Gnat Woes

ALEXANDRIA, MN (November 10, 2021)-With the cold weather setting in, my houseplants have all returned inside and are snug in their winter locations. A few days before they came in, I closely examined them for visible pests, such as aphids or scale, which like to hide under leaves or in leaf-stem intersections. My houseplants were pest free, due to the dry summer. However, there is one obnoxious hitchhiker I did not detect until the plants came inside—the fungus gnat. These gnats thrive in moist soil and love potted houseplants. You will know you have them when you see very tiny delicate, grayish or black, mosquito-like flies (1/8 inch-long) flying around your plants, especially when you are watering them. Fungus gnat larvae usually are located in the top 2 to 3 inches of the soil, depending on moisture level, and primarily feed on plant roots, fungi, and decaying plant matter.

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO