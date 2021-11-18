ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

As N.J. Dems lick their wounds over 2021, 2022 looms

By Sophie Nieto-Munoz
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z02Qr_0d0V0hh800

Last week, 36-year-old Republican and U.S. Marine veteran Nick De Gregorio appeared in Glen Rock delivered what he hopes will be a message that gets him to Congress.

That message: Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-05) does not know the struggles of ordinary Americans who are shelling out more for diapers and milk at Kilroy’s, a local market in this Bergen County town.

“I have to wonder if Josh Gottheimer is feeling the sticker shock we feel every week while he goes to the Washington, D.C., Whole Foods,” De Gregorio said, his wife and children at his side. “I doubt it.”

This is the theme Republicans in New Jersey and nationwide are campaigning on as they attempt to flip control of Congress after the 2022 midterm elections: Democrats are out of touch with average Americans and change is needed. Garden State Democrats, meanwhile, stung by legislative losses on Nov. 2 that included Senate President Stephen Sweeney’s shocking defeat , say the party needs to focus on what voters want, highlight the party’s successes, and pray redistricting doesn’t draw targeted House Democrats into unfriendly districts.

Still, even with bad polling for President Biden and the Democratic Party and state elections that saw the party lose seven legislative seats , not everyone thinks the die is cast.

“I think the result of what happened in New Jersey was a shock to a lot of people. If anyone was complacent about Congressional elections, they’re not going to be anymore,” said Juan Melli, a senior vice president at Mercury Public Affairs and former campaign staffer for Jon Corzine. “If anything, this is going to make people take it more seriously.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0frz2l_0d0V0hh800

Gov. Phil Murphy greets supporters in Asbury Park as election results show a dead heat between him and GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli. (Daniella Heminghaus for New Jersey Monitor)

2021: Warning sign, or blueprint for victory?

More than two weeks after Election Day, Democrats disagree over whether the results represent a failure of the progressive policies Gov. Phil Murphy ran on, or a repudiation of moderate Democrats in South and Central Jersey — infighting that mirrors the progressive-versus-moderate clash Democrats have been engaging in on the national level.

Democratic consultant Phil Swibinski, a Murphy ally, said the governor’s re-election provides a “blueprint” for Democrats running next year.

“Governor Murphy has delivered a lot of progress that’s impacting people’s lives: higher minimum wage, family leave, property tax relief, school funding,” Swibinski said. “There’s so much discussion about it being too progressive or too conservative, and it should be more about results.”

Thirty-four seats in the U.S. Senate and all 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be up for grabs in November 2022. New Jersey’s Congressional delegation includes 10 Democrats and two Republicans in the House, and two Democratic senators, Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, who are not up for re-election next year.

Political observers believe Reps. Mikie Sherrill, Tom Malinowski, Andy Kim, and Gottheimer should expect tough races, but all 10 Democrats should prepare to be targeted, said Julie Roginsky, a top Democratic strategist who has worked in the state for more than 25 years. Roginsky has a dimmer view of New Jersey’s latest election results than Swibinski, saying  Murphy’s campaign displayed his “arrogance” (Roginsky was fired from Murphy’s 2017 campaign after she said she complained about its toxic work environment).

“This November election was a huge flashing red siren to the Democratic Party,” she said. “The message voters sent is not complicated … Provided that Democrats nationally and in New Jersey hear it, they’ll be in a much better place to win.”

The biggest message voters sent, she said, was they want the state to be more affordable. The problem for Democrats isn’t that they are pushing the wrong policies, but they are terrible at messaging and don’t have much time to change course, she said.

“The clock is at 11 p.m. right now,” said Roginsky. “We have an opportunity to fix this, but only if the people in power appreciate that they need to stop doubling down on what they’ve already done and start having an open mind about what they need to do going forward.”

The intraparty clashing isn’t a shocker, and contributes to the messy messaging that some experts say is typical of Democrats. Christina Greer, politics professor at Fordham University, pointed to the failure of the party to capitalize on popular provisions in the infrastructure and spending bills that have been D.C.’s focus for months.

“Their messaging needs to be a lot more clear and resonate with Democrats and independents, that’s for sure, considering they’re trying to assist American families and thus far haven’t been able to even articulate what’s in these bills to the average voter,” Greer said. “If they can get it together, it’s a better shot. But in terms of, what’s traditionally happened, Democrats should brace themselves.”

As Democrats defend their 10 districts, they shouldn’t write off the two seats held by Republican Reps. Chris Smith and Jeff Van Drew, Swibinski said. Donald Trump has vowed to support primary challengers to anyone who supported the infrastructure bill — including Smith and Van Drew — which Swibinski said could make those districts competitive.

“The economic picture is going to be better six months from now than it is today, and the COVID situation should continue to improve,” Swibinski said. “This red wave that came out in the last election was sort of a unique phenomenon that I wouldn’t be completely certain is going to happen again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pbDFh_0d0V0hh800

Rep. Andy Kim is one of the New Jersey Democrats whose re-election hopes may be in jeopardy if Democrats don’t improve their standing among voters. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images)

Redistricting playing a big role

The biggest question mark about 2022 is redistricting. Without knowing what New Jersey’s congressional districts will look like, it is difficult to determine what will happen in New Jersey next year.

Every 10 years following the Census count, congressional districts get new boundaries to ensure accurate representation in the House of Representatives. The New Jersey Redistricting Commission began meeting in October, and is holding hearings through Dec. 10 before the final map is set to be released in January.

The commission is made up of six Democrats and six Republicans who will choose the map. If they don’t agree, the tie-breaking vote goes to retired Supreme Court Justice John Wallace.

The Democrats’ preferred map was selected in 2001, and the GOP’s map won out in 2011, when the state lost a Congressional seat. It’s still too early to know what the map’s new boundaries will look like, but Democrats worry that reliably Democratic towns could be drawn into districts with more moderate or conservative areas, giving the GOP an advantage.

“There are some towns that are adjacent to swing districts that are hardcore Democratic towns. But voters in these towns, they still need to hear that the people asking them for their support are listening to their issues,” Rogisnky said.

Little changes in district boundaries could lead to major changes. More Ocean County towns in Kim’s district, more Warren County in Malinowski’s, more Sussex in Gottheimer’s — these could all tip the scales against the congressmen. Sherrill’s district, which includes half of Montclair and Bloomfield, could be redrawn to include the full populations of both towns, putting her in a stronger position to win re-election.

“Those little, critical things can change the outlook,” Swibinski said.

De Gregorio said even if redistricting reshapes his district — when it was drawn, it leaned Republican, but now has more Democratic voters — he would continue his campaign.

“This is a hard place to be a Republican,” said De Gregorio, a Fair Lawn resident. “That doesn’t mean it’s not worth fighting for.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post As N.J. Dems lick their wounds over 2021, 2022 looms appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey Monitor

GOP gains leave Jersey Shore nearly free of Democratic legislators

Democrats’ successive losses over the past two legislative cycles have all but obliterated the party’s hold over the Jersey Shore. Starting on Jan. 11, only one Democrat, Sen. Vin Gopal, will represent the coastal region south of Sayreville in the Legislature, and even he finds himself on a precarious perch amid Republican enthusiasm that could […] The post GOP gains leave Jersey Shore nearly free of Democratic legislators appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. Democrats clash over message sent by voters

Nearly a week after Election Day, New Jersey Democrats are at odds over what the results mean. Should the loss of seats in the Legislature for the second cycle in a row spur some soul searching about the party’s direction? Or should Democrats celebrate a gubernatorial victory despite GOP victories in other parts of the […] The post N.J. Democrats clash over message sent by voters appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. Democrats poised for worst legislative losses in years

This story was updated to reflect new tallies in the 16th Legislative District at 1:57 p.m. New Jersey Democrats emerged bleary-eyed and on the cusp of their worst electoral defeat in years Wednesday morning after a larger-than-expected enthusiasm gap boosted Republican turnout and cut Democratic margins in most corners of the state. Senate President Steve […] The post N.J. Democrats poised for worst legislative losses in years appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
POLITICS
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
Bergen County, NJ
Government
City
Montclair, NJ
City
Washington, NJ
City
Asbury Park, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

GOP wins give Democrats slimmest Assembly majority in nearly two decades

Democratic Assembly incumbents in the 11th Legislative District will lose re-election to two Republican challengers after provisional ballots did little to cut the GOP candidates’ narrow leads. The result in that Monmouth County district — the final set of races to be decided since Election Day — means Democrats will go into the new legislative […] The post GOP wins give Democrats slimmest Assembly majority in nearly two decades appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Monitor

Jack Ciattarelli concedes NJ governor’s race, but plans to run again in 4 years

After 10 days of counting ballots, Republican Jack Ciattarelli conceded the race for governor Friday afternoon to a crowd of supporters in his hometown of Raritan, saying he no longer had a path to victory after thousands of mail-in ballots were counted. And just minutes later to resounding applause, the 59-year-old announced his plans to […] The post Jack Ciattarelli concedes NJ governor’s race, but plans to run again in 4 years appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

Ted Cruz Gets Shut Down On CBS For Indulging Voter Fraud Lies

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was confronted by CBS’ Margaret Brennan on Sunday over his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election results and for continuing to spin lies about the integrity of the vote. According to “Peril,” a new book featuring exclusive reporting from Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Julie Roginsky
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Tom Malinowski
Person
Mikie Sherrill
Person
Andy Kim
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Biden is telling allies he'll run in 2024 but one Democratic donor said many are just 'praying that Trump runs,' report says

President Joe Biden says he's running for reelection in 2024 despite his sinking approval ratings. One Democratic donor told The Washington Post he thinks any Democrat could beat Donald Trump. Trump has not officially announced a 2024 campaign but has teased it multiple times. President Joe Biden is telling people...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Democratic Voters#Dems#U S Marine#Americans#Kilroy#Whole Foods#Republicans#Garden State Democrats#Senate#House#The Democratic Party#Congressional#Mercury Public Affairs#Gop
NPR

Two Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson series on the Jan. 6 siege

Two longtime conservative Fox News commentators have resigned in protest of what they call a pattern of incendiary and fabricated claims by the network's opinion hosts in support of former President Donald Trump. In separate interviews with NPR, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg pointed to a breaking point earlier this...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Telegraph

Joe Biden told to 'apologise' to Kyle Rittenhouse for white supremacist label

Prominent Republicans have demanded that Joe Biden "publicly apologise" for suggesting the teenager acquitted of murdering two protesters in Wisconsin last year was a white supremacist. It came as Americans demonstrated across the US after Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, was cleared of all charges in a politically divisive case that has...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes resign from Fox News, protesting 'irresponsible' voices like Tucker Carlson

New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Every month or so, while conversing with sources at Fox News, I express surprise that Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes are still employed by the network. After all, the two men are reality-based conservative thinkers who refuse to capitulate to Donald Trump. Unfortunately, Fox viewers rarely get to hear from them. They are booked by the network's producers so rarely that their contracts could be likened to golden handcuffs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
276
Followers
207
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy