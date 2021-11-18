ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Environmental Concerns Have Cast Doubt on NFTs—But That’s Changing

By Raisa Bruner
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19RgvY_0d0V0goP00

In Scotland this month, world leaders bickered about global efforts to reduce carbon emissions at the COP26 summit . Meanwhile in the oil-drilling capital of Alberta, Canada, a tech company is doing its own small part to help the world reach carbon neutrality: turning oil waste into environmentally-friendly energy that powers crypto mining. This self-sustainable system, developed by a company called CurrencyWorks , will ultimately help power the distribution of Zero Contact , a new movie starring Anthony Hopkins, which is set for release next month as an NFT, or non-fungible token , with zero carbon footprint.

At the Canadian plant, municipalities pay a fee to give away their waste. That organic material—in this case, solid waste—undergoes a process called pyrolysis, decomposing it at high temperatures under pressure. That generates electricity, which can go towards crypto mining; between municipal waste and oilfield waste, the plant can power up to 200 mining machines. With its giant oil tank and hefty metal pipes, the operation may not, at first glance, seem to have much in common with the shiny world of NFTs and Web3, the next generation of digital and virtual tools and platforms. But this industrial facility is playing an essential role in the global energy transition, with or without the guidance of government leaders and their pledges.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based plant is part of a burgeoning effort in the cryptocurrency community to address the environmental impact of “mining” coins, a process that has drawn global ire because it is so energy intensive. One Cambridge University study suggested global bitcoin mining consumes more electricity each year than the entire country of Argentina. During the early NFT boom in spring and summer 2021, when NFT sales of multi-million-dollar artworks and collectible products added up to a trading volume of billions of dollars, headlines were more likely to call into question the climate-unfriendly backbone of the decentralized trading ecosystem than the artistic or cultural value of the works themselves.

Read More: Binance, the Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange, Calls for Regulation on ‘Wild West’ Crypto Markets

For some, it can be hard to grasp how a digital transaction—an exchange of binary codes displayed in a series of blinking lights—can have such a deep impact on climate change. It helps to remember that every digital process consumes energy. The global banking industry, for instance, consumes about 263.72 Terawatt hours per year in energy, according to a NASDAQ research report. Bitcoin, the world’s most popular blockchain and cryptocurrency (and the most energy-hungry), consumes a bit less than half that. Creating blockchain blocks—mining—is labor-intensive, and therefore energy intensive, by design.

Eco-friendly innovation

Now, the crypto world is trying to change. Many platforms now advertise their eco-consciousness. Processes like those at the plant in Canada, using a CurrencyWorks protocol called Zer00, are gaining traction. Innovations in cryptocurrency information storage offer attractive alternatives. Some companies are even selective about the physical locations they choose to mine coins, seeking out places that use renewable sources or excess energy. (Currently, about 39% of bitcoin mining can be traced to renewable sources.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32kitD_0d0V0goP00
Eli Ben-Sasson (left), Uri Kolodny and Michael Riabzev. Natalie Schor

But it is early days for crypto, and every month brings new efficiencies. Israeli engineers Eli Ben-Sasson and Uri Kolodny, co-founders of a company called StarkWare , are quick to stress the rapid change the industry is experiencing. They’re the Boomers in this space, not the young engineers and Gen Z artists who tend to be in the spotlight. The two come from theoretical and academic backgrounds. But they are one of a number of teams who have developed a way to reduce the carbon impact of Ethereum mining and transactions by packing more information into each block of the blockchain. (Brands planning to get into NFTs—like Marvel and Disney—are already signed up to make use of StarkWare’s technology in their NFT launches, as Ethereum is currently the leader in NFT trading volume. And they just closed a $50 million Series C funding round at a $2 billion valuation.) StarkWare’s approach reduces energy consumption by anywhere from 200 to 200,000 times other options, they say, but on a purely theoretical level, that number is limitless.

“If you think of each block of a blockchain as something that is very carbon-emitting, because of all the mining that goes on, there are fixed costs, which are really, really large,” explains Ben-Sasson. “Think of it like some airplane that spits out a lot of carbon. But if instead of 100 people on an airplane you could fit 600,000 on an airplane, then even though the airplane is still emitting the same amount of carbon—which is bad—in terms of the footprint per person, it’s actually pretty, pretty decent. And that’s exactly where we come in.”

Kolodny says the company’s technology can now fit “more than a million” NFTs in a single block. StarkWare has built a tool, called a ZK or “zero knowledge” rollup, that moves transactions offchain, thereby minimizing energy needs. It is an alternative to the fundamental “proof of work” engineering contract on which the blockchain is built. This is one of the central debates in the blockchain community today: whether or not new chains that are not “proof of work” as well as additional rollups like StarkWare’s can—or will—be acceptable alternatives to the fundamental “work” of bitcoin. While the biggest crypto platforms, Bitcoin and Ethereum, remain “proof of work,” other competitors—including Binance, Solana, Tezos and Flow—are the more energy-light “proof of stake” and therefore natively more efficient. StarkWare is one example of a company offering a way to make Ethereum transactions more efficient as-is; it is notable for its high profile clients.

A push from investors

Robbie Ferguson, CEO of Immutable X , a company that facilitates NFT transactions and considers itself 100% carbon neutral, has been using StarkWare’s tech as part of its platform. He sees the movement towards more ecologically-friendly choices in the crypto world as being inevitable—both from a business and a social perspective.

“I don’t think the crypto space cares too much,” he says. “I think the crypto space is on a mission of reducing intermediaries in finance and also empowering digital ownership. I think most of them consider that the paramount mission. But mainstream businesses, certainly a mainstream consumer, [care]. It’s also something we care about deeply.” When large brands and businesses increasingly ask for carbon neutrality to be built into their work, Ferguson says NFT platforms and blockchain operations like his have no choice but to consider ways to make that happen.

Read More: Teen Artists Are Making Millions on NFTs. How Are They Doing It?

To Cameron Chell, the CEO of CurrencyWorks , the company that has the Canadian plant, all the new solutions for cleaning up crypto have a place in the technology’s future; it’s one of the primary things that comes up in “every conversation,” he says of the environmental aspect of crypto and NFT creation. “If your project doesn’t have a greater good benefit, if it doesn’t speak to the community, and if it does have a significant carbon footprint, it’s a big X against it,” he says. He sees his own operation as becoming fully self-sufficient on its reclaimed energy in the near future. Others will have to find their own ways toward that goal. But as the market expands—over $330 million in NFT sales from April to October 2021 alone—it will force adoption, according to leaders like Chell and engineers like Kolodny and Ben-Sasson who are intently bullish on their prospects.

The highly visible growth in NFTs, in particular, has elevated this push; artists, brands and collectors alike have been vocal about their interest in environmentally-friendly processes. Fifteen-year-old Bronx-based NFT artist Theo, who goes by the artist name Huppings , explains his thinking: “The Ethereum blockchain in general isn’t great for the environment, but a quote by Scott Belsky I love is, ‘Let’s not cancel new gen tech based on its first generation of use.’” That’s a sentiment that Ben-Sasson, Kolodny and many crypto artists, leaders and investors share. “Although, yes, ETH is not good for the environment, the effects it has are nothing compared to large corporations like Amazon,” Huppings says. “Those companies are the biggest perpetrators of climate change.”

Ferguson is more pragmatic. “I don’t ever want environmental impact to get in the way of global adoption of digital ownership and energy,” he says. He’s confident the market will deliver.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

How to make roads with recycled waste, and pave the way to a circular economy

It cost A$49 million to add 12.5 kilometres of extra lanes to Western Australia’s Kwinana Highway, south of Perth’s CBD. That’s not unusual. On average, building a single lane of road costs about about A$5 million per kilometre. What is unusual about this stretch of extra freeway is not the money but the materials beneath the bitumen: two stabilising layers comprised of 25,000 tonnes of crushed recycled concrete, about 90% of which came from the demolition of Subiaco Oval (once Perth’s premier football ground). Recycling building and construction materials remains the exception to the rule in Australia. The National Waste Policy...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

The average person's daily choices can still make a big difference in fighting climate change – and getting governments and utilities to tackle it, too

The average American’s everyday interactions with energy sources are limited. They range from turning appliances on or off, to commuting, to paying utility bills. The connections between those acts and rising global temperatures may seem distant. However, individuals hold many keys to unlocking solutions to climate change – the biggest challenge our species currently faces – which is perhaps why the fossil fuel industry spent decades misleading and misinforming the public about it. I’m an assistant professor of geography and environmental studies at Texas State University. My research explores how geography affects the complex relationships between societies, energy and contemporary environmental challenges. I’ve...
ENVIRONMENT
Forbes

A Hydrogen Breakthrough That Works Like ‘A Coal Mine In Reverse’

As COP26, the UN’s 26th climate change summit, just confirmed, hydrogen is critical to decarbonizing the planet. According to the International Energy Agency, demand should increase six-fold over the next 30 years in our pursuit of net zero carbon emissions. To meet the demand, something has to change. "The global...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Carbon Neutrality#Mining Companies#Climate Change#Currencyworks#Zero Contact#Nft#Canadian#Web3#Cambridge University
TIME

A Top CEO Was Ousted After Making His Company More Environmentally Conscious. Now He's Speaking Out

(To receive weekly emails of conversations with the world’s top CEOs and business decisionmakers, click here .) The battle within Danone—producer of Activia and Oikos yogurts, Silk soy milk, and Evian water, among others—might have been dubbed a “food fight,” had it not erupted in such serious times. But it was no laughing matter. Months of tension within the executive board of the $36-billion global food giant exploded in March 2021, just as the world began easing its lockdowns and launching mass vaccination campaigns. In a gloves-off power struggle, two small stakeholders maneuvered a coup, ousting the company’s CEO and chairman Emmanuel Faber, whose four-year leadership had made him a star among environmentalists and climate activists.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

The ocean is essential to tackling climate change. So why has it been neglected in global climate talks?

Climate change is commonly discussed as though it’s a uniquely atmospheric phenomena. But the crisis is deeply entwined with the ocean, and this has largely been neglected in international climate talks. The latest international climate negotiations made some progress by, for the first time, anchoring oceans permanently into the multilateral climate change regime. But the Glasgow Climate Pact is still leagues from where it needs to be to adequately reflect the importance of oceans to our climate system. Most countries have targets for land-based emissions – but there are no such targets for oceans. Yet the ocean plays a vital role...
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

Climate Change Is Inevitable. Here's How We Must Adapt

Eighty years ago, the American government began the mammoth scientific undertaking of developing fully operational nuclear weapons. At its peak, the Manhattan Project employed 130,000 people, and its total cost ran to $2 billion (equivalent to $23 billion today). Nowadays, global efforts to mitigate climate change are reaching an even greater scale. Governments are pledging to slash greenhouse emissions to zero by 2050, investments into renewable energy now account for 70% of funding for new electricity generation , economies are being restructured around the taxation and trading of carbon emissions, climate tech accounts for 6% of early-stage VC funding, and geo-engineering projects may modify our atmosphere to reflect solar radiation or change the biological composition of our oceans to better capture and store carbon.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Argentina
TIME

Why It Feels So Hard to Understand What Really Happened at COP26

The overarching narrative emerging from COP26 is complicated. The deal that emerged— the Glasgow Climate Pact —wasn’t universally celebrated, nor was it universally condemned. It won’t save the world, but it does move the needle. “We made real and vital progress,” Tina Stege, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, told me just after countries agreed to the deal on Saturday night. But, she added, “there continue to be gaps, and difficult things.”
ENVIRONMENT
businessjournaldaily.com

Report Casts Doubts on Petrochemical Growth in Appalachia

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A report released Wednesday by the Ohio River Valley Institute says that changing market forces are likely to impede the growth of the petrochemicals industry across Appalachia. The report, “Poor Economics for Virgin Plastics: Petrochemicals Will Not Provide Sustainable Business Opportunities in Appalachia,” points to several factors...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
dickinson.edu

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to Receive Dickinson College’s Rose-Walters Prize for Environmental Activism

Announcement arrives during the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference. Dickinson will present the Sam Rose ’58 and Julie Walters Prize at Dickinson College for Global Environmental Activism to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the United Nations body for advancing and assessing knowledge on climate change and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. The college and the IPCC announced this award during the COP26 United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow. A delegation from the IPCC will accept the award at Dickinson’s Commencement on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
CARLISLE, PA
The Conversation U.S.

Americans support climate change policies, especially those that give them incentives and clean up the energy supply

As the Biden administration tries to build support for new climate and energy policies, a set of studies offers some insights that could help them appeal to the widest audience. We are social scientists who examine how people think about climate change solutions. In the studies, we explored how the public responds to different types of policies and why some are likely to be more popular than others. For example, which is better: incentives to cut emissions, such as rebates for installing solar panels, or disincentives, like a carbon tax? Does it matter whether those policies target individuals or businesses? What about...
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationAU

At long last, Australia has a bioenergy roadmap – and its findings are startling

Using organic waste to make energy – think sewage, animal and crop residues, and leftover wood – has finally been put under the spotlight with last week’s release of Australia’s first Bioenergy Roadmap. Bioenergy is a versatile form of renewable energy which produces heat, electricity, transport fuels, chemicals, and by-products like organic fertiliser. It’s a promising way to bring Australia’s emissions down, while re-purposing waste that would otherwise go to landfill. The roadmap predicts that by the 2030s, the sector could boost Australia’s annual GDP by around A$10 billion, create 26,200 jobs, reduce emissions by about 9%, divert an extra 6%...
AGRICULTURE
TIME

Surf and Turf: How Seaweed Helps Cows Become Better Climate Citizens

Getting calories out of grass is not easy. That’s why cows and other ruminants, like goats and sheep, have multiple compartments in their stomachs to help them digest their food. One of those stomachs is populated by microbes that help break down plant matter into a more digestible form. The process, called enteric fermentation , also produces methane , a potent greenhouse gas that is 80 times more efficient at heating the atmosphere than carbon dioxide over the first 20 years it is in the atmosphere, before it breaks down into other compounds. A single cow releases around 250-500 liters of methane a day. There are approximately 1 billion cows used in the global meat and dairy industries, and, combined with other animals raised for livestock, are responsible for releasing the methane equivalent of some 3.1 gigatons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every year. If cows were a country, they would be the world’s third-largest greenhouse-gas emitter , behind China and the U.S., and ahead of India.
ANIMALS
TIME

TIME

39K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy