A lot of Rangers have been bad. I don’t think there is any disputing that. However it has been particularly rough for Patrik Nemeth, who has had a brutal start to his Rangers tenure. Much of the focus has been on Barclay Goodrow, and for good reason, but at least he has a good game here or there. Nemeth, on the other hand, has been downright bad for every game. At what point does Patrick Nemeth get scratched?

NHL ・ 15 DAYS AGO