On Being a Nurse Scientist During the COVID-19 Pandemic

An online survey of nurses working in respiratory clinical areas during the coronavirus pandemic highlights the impact on mental health and the need for tailored support. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on all healthcare staff, particularly nurses who have been working on the front line. This article discusses the published findings of an online survey of 255 respiratory nurses that examined levels of resilience, anxiety and depression, and the experiences of these nurses during the first wave of the pandemic. The analysis showed that younger nurses who had less experience had higher levels of anxiety and depression, and lower levels of resilience. Participants highlighted concerns about the working environment, personal protective equipment, the quality of care they were able to deliver and the impact on mental health. Support for staff is essential, both throughout and after the pandemic, and must be tailored for individuals; it should also be targeted at those at higher risk of mental ill health.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO