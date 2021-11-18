ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Being a Nurse Scientist During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Cover picture for the articleDailyNurse is inviting nurses in every branch of the profession to share their pandemic experiences and reflections with their peers. Was there a particular experience that you will carry with you for life? Have you been inspired by specific colleagues or a group of nurses? Has Covid significantly changed the way...

spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
Knowridge Science Report

Vaccines may not prevent severe COVID-19 in these people

In a new study from Regenstrief Institute, researchers found that COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at protecting against COVID-19-associated hospitalizations in people who are immunocompromised. In general, immunocompromised individuals are at an increased risk for severe COVID-19 outcomes. These findings indicate that while two-doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are beneficial...
ScienceAlert

Antidepressants Linked With Less Risk of Dying From COVID-19, Study Finds

Use of antidepressants is associated with less risk of mortality in patients with COVID-19 infections, new research shows. The findings, gleaned from a study of the health records of over 80,000 patients who contracted COVID-19 in the US last year, indicate that people taking selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) had a significantly better chance of survival than matched patients not using the medications. "Our subgroup analysis found a statistically significant reduction of 28 percent in the relative risk of mortality for the patients treated with fluoxetine and 26 percent for the patients treated with fluoxetine or fluvoxamine," researchers explain in the new...
MedicalXpress

Insulin prescription fills down during the pandemic

(HealthDay)—There has been a considerable decrease in the average number of weekly insulin prescription fills during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a research letter published online Nov. 3 in JAMA Network Open. Using data from the U.S. IQVIA Longitudinal Prescription Claims (285,343 individuals), Ismaeel Yunusa, Pharm.D., Ph.D., from the University...
Nursing Times

Mental health of respiratory nurses working during the Covid-19 crisis

An online survey of nurses working in respiratory clinical areas during the coronavirus pandemic highlights the impact on mental health and the need for tailored support. The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on all healthcare staff, particularly nurses who have been working on the front line. This article discusses the published findings of an online survey of 255 respiratory nurses that examined levels of resilience, anxiety and depression, and the experiences of these nurses during the first wave of the pandemic. The analysis showed that younger nurses who had less experience had higher levels of anxiety and depression, and lower levels of resilience. Participants highlighted concerns about the working environment, personal protective equipment, the quality of care they were able to deliver and the impact on mental health. Support for staff is essential, both throughout and after the pandemic, and must be tailored for individuals; it should also be targeted at those at higher risk of mental ill health.
Medscape News

With More Freedom, A Nurse-Led Model for Healthcare is Gaining Ground During Pandemic

It's been more than a decade since nurse-led managed care and clinics were advanced as part of the Affordable Care Act. But the pandemic shifted that effort into overdrive with the expanding role of nurses and nurse practitioners (NPs) in managing public health, including administering vaccines and caring for vulnerable, marginalized, and underserved populations.
contagionlive.com

Fighting C Difficile Infection during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dr. Nicola Petrosillo discusses treating C difficile infection and maintaining antimicrobial stewardship during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy. Nicola Petrosillo, MD, interviewed with Contagion to discuss the 3 major overlapping issues of infection control practices, Clostridium difficile infection (CDI), and COVID-19. Petrosillo gave a presentation entitled “The...
ABC News

Eating disorder hospitalizations doubled during COVID-19 pandemic, new data shows

The number of people who were hospitalized for eating disorders in the United States doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows. The increase in in-patient treatment for eating disorders came as early as May 2020, according to researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, whose study was published Monday in JAMA Network Open.
HuffingtonPost

Nursing Home Staffing Plummeted During The Pandemic And Has Yet To Recover

Nursing homes are struggling to regain their footing in the long shadow of the COVID-19 crisis, with employment numbers down sharply from pre-pandemic levels, data shows. A report published Wednesday by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (ACHA/NCAL) shows nursing homes lost 220,000 jobs from March 2020 through October 2021, equivalent to a 14% drop.
dailynurse.com

Top Nursing Organizations Address Nurses Who Provide Dangerous Misinformation About Covid-19

On November 16, the NCBSN and six other top US nursing organizations issued an urgent policy brief to remind members of the most trusted profession to honor that trust and fight misinformation related to Covid-19. “When identifying themselves by their profession, nurses are professionally accountable for the information they provide to the public,” the brief states, and warns nurses that “dissemination of misinformation not only jeopardizes the health and the well-being of the public but may place their license and career in jeopardy as well.”
EurekAlert

EU/EEA during COVID-19 pandemic: Largest annual decrease in antibiotic use in the community in two decades

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) On the occasion of European Antibiotic Awareness Day (EAAD) on 18 November and the start of World Antibiotic Awareness Week, new data from the European Centre for Diseases Prevention and Control (ECDC) published in Eurosurveillance show that antibiotic consumption in the community decreased by more than 18% between 2019 and 2020 [1].
baltimorenews.net

U.S. universities see sharp losses during COVID-19 pandemic: survey

NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- A survey released on Monday showed that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of foreign students studying at U.S. higher education institutions has sharply declined for the school year starting this fall, according to a U.S. broadcaster. The research conducted by the New...
