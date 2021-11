The bay area will soon have a new sports franchise to root for as the United Soccer League announced that Tampa Bay United is the latest club to join its W League. The USL W league is a pre-professional women’s soccer league, kicking off in May 2022. The league aims to create a national platform to increase opportunity, gender equity and career development in women’s soccer. According to its website, the USL W League will serve as the nation’s premier pre-professional league as it develops talent both on and off the field, and will operate as a women’s soccer pipeline between college and the professional ranks.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO