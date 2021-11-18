ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Coty forecasts sales growth for years ahead as beauty industry rebounds

By Praveen Paramasivam
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nmZy_0d0UvPP500

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Coty Inc (COTY.N) on Thursday forecast revenue growth for the next several years, after a long streak of declines, as it benefits from improving U.S. and China beauty markets and a sales rebound in airport duty-free stores.

The company has been focusing more on high-end fragrances, skincare products and other categories that picked up pace last year, while demand for makeup products waned following the pandemic outbreak that forced people to venture out less.

The Hugo Boss fragrance maker has also been trying to revive its CoverGirl, Rimmel and Max Factor brands through new launches, collaborations with celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra and America Ferrera, and spending more on advertising.

"The beauty market has been consistently growing at 3% to 5% rate and we expect to overperform this," Coty Chief Executive Officer Sue Nabi said.

Coty forecast net revenue growth of 6% to 8% for each of the next three financial years through 2025, with plans to grow it further in the following years.

"The company made a bold proclamation by laying out a target (at) a level that rivals peer & partner algorithms," Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink said.

Earlier this month, Coty forecast fiscal 2022 like-for-like sales to increase in the low-to-mid teens percentage.

Coty also said doubling down on its online business and higher-end brands would help it approach core earnings of $1 billion in calendar year 2022. Analysts expect $987.5 million, per Refinitiv IBES.

It forecast adjusted core earnings to increase 9% to 11% annually through fiscal 2025 and beyond.

It said it would divest its remaining 26% stake in professional beauty business Wella by fiscal 2025 to further simplify its capital structure, having offloaded the rest since December last year.

Shares of the company were down 1.8% even as Coty raised its fiscal 2022 earnings forecast.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Want a 219% Return? Buy This Growth Stock, Says Wall Street

The artificial intelligence industry is set to generate $360 billion annually by 2028. C3.ai has almost doubled its customer base each year since 2019. Over the long term, a 219% return projected by one analyst might even be conservative. Despite the broad stock market indexes like the S&P 500 and...
STOCKS
Reuters

China Oct industrial profits grow 24.6% y/y

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China’s industrial firms grew at a faster pace in October, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, providing a buffer for a faltering economy battered by soaring raw material prices. Profits in October rose 24.6% from a year earlier to 818.7 billion yuan ($128.1...
ECONOMY
Reuters

India's Paytm Sept net loss widens, says maintains growth momentum

NEW DELHI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - India's One 97 Communications Ltd (PAYT.NS), the parent of fintech firm Paytm, said on Saturday its net loss for the three months through September widened by 8.4% as expenses rose. Paytm, reporting its earnings publicly for the first time since this month's stock market...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

E-commerce platform Global-e to acquire tech company in deal valued up to $500 million

E-commerce platform Global-e Online Ltd. announced it will acquire technology Flow Commerce Inc. in a deal valued up to $500 million. The transaction includes a base consideration of $425 million and up to $75 million based on certain 2021 results, plus $45 million in Global-e shares "for certain assumed, performance-based vesting warrants for Flow shares." The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Flow is expected to generate $20 million in net revenue in calendar 2021. The acquisition aims to help Global-e reach small merchants who can't currently use the company's services. The deal is expected to encroach on certain cross-border services that are part of an exclusive relationship with Shopify Inc. As a result, Global-e will issue a warrant for approximately $70 million in shares to Shopify. Global-e stock has tumbled 25.8% over the last three months while the S&P 500 index is up 4.6% for the period.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
America Ferrera
The Independent

Revolution Beauty buoyed by make-up sales rebound after end of lockdown

Revolution Beauty has reported surging sales as it saw make-up demand rebound after lockdown restrictions eased.However, the company also saw losses widen for the half-year on the back of rising costs.The group, which floated in London earlier this year, posted a £15.2 million loss after tax for the six months to August 31, compared with a £6 million loss for the same period last year.The business said sales surged by 39% to £78.6 million for the half-year as it hailed a “momentous” period for the brand.Sales were boosted by an uplift in its make-up products as customers returned to socialising...
MAKEUP
therealdeal.com

After rebound, existing home sales growth slows in October

Existing home sales rose monthly for the second straight month — barely. Sales of existing homes rose 0.8 percent month-over-month in October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million, according to the latest monthly report from the National Association of Realtors. The report shows the small uptick among...
REAL ESTATE
beautypackaging.com

Coty Unveils New Long-Term Growth Strategy and Shares Financial Goals

Coty Inc. has unveiled its comprehensive transformation “All-In To Win” program, and announced its financial goals through FY25 and beyond. The All-in to Win program encompasses cost saving and capital deployment initiatives intended to ignite the full potential of Coty, with an additional $75 million of savings identified for FY24.
BUSINESS
WWD

Coty Touts ‘Powerhouse’ Beauty Plan Progress

Click here to read the full article. Sue Y. Nabi declared that her powerhouse play at Coty’s was working — and setting up the company for continued growth.   The chief executive officer and her executive team were at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, underscoring the strategic plan laid out in April and pointing out to the investment community signs of progress. More from WWDFashion is Smitten With Beauty ExecutivesBeauty's Female Power DuosSally Hansen Color Therapy “Although there is much further we can go, I’m delighted to be able to say that we have reclaimed our position as a true beauty powerhouse,”...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Advertising#Coty Inc#Covergirl#Max Factor
hotelbusiness.com

Sales enablement to help hospitality industry’s rebound

For as long as the hospitality industry has existed, it has hung its hat on the hook of customer service. Some guests are happy with a clean room, a hot shower and a cozy bed. Many others are charmed by—and even expect—a smile, a friendly “How may I help you?” and that most irresistible and irreplaceable of elements: the human touch.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Macy's raises full-year sales forecast

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday, easing fears that the department store chain would struggle with product shortages during the crucial holiday season. The company said it expected full-year net sales of $24.12 billion to $24.28 billion, compared with a previous forecast of...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

CFRA Downgrades AutoZone, Expects Slowing Sales Growth Ahead

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares traded higher by 1.4% on Monday, but one analyst said the stock had gotten a bit overheated ahead of its third-quarter earnings report. The Analyst: CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson downgraded AutoZone from Buy to Neutral and raised his price target from $1,800 to $1,925. The Thesis:...
ECONOMY
investing.com

China’s Industrial Output and Retail Sales Record Surprise Growth

Investing.com – China’s industrial output grew surprisingly faster in October, despite the latest wave of COVID-19 cases in the country and supply shortages. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), released earlier in the day, showed that industrial production grew 3.5% year-on-year. Forecasts prepared by Investing.com predicted a 3% growth while a 3.1% growth was recorded in September.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Sourcing Journal

Urban Outfitters Sees Q3 Sales Boost Despite Sluggish Store Traffic

Despite supply chain constraints, the retailer believes it has enough inventory on hand and incoming to support fourth-quarter sales growth. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
Cheddar News

How Beauty Giant COTY Adapted as the Pandemic Accelerated E-Commerce

Jean-Denis Mariani, the chief digital officer at COTY, the parent company for major brands like Bottega Veneta, Burberry, and Kylie Skin, joined Cheddar to talk about the impact of the pandemic on the beauty industry and the rapid shift to e-commerce sales. "There is no digital strategy anymore, only strategy in a digital world," he said. Mariani also talked about personalized makeup selection for consumers as the beauty sector begins to incorporate technology like artificial intelligence.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reuters

Greece expects growth of 4.5% next year after a strong rebound in 2021

ATHENS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Greece's economy is projected to grow by 4.5% next year after a stronger than expected rebound this year on higher tourism revenues, pent-up demand and a boost from state support measures, the government's 2022 final budget projected on Friday. It said public debt was expected...
WORLD
Medagadget.com

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market 2021 and Analysis with Forecast 2027 with Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Growth, and Analysis, Key Players Market Size Sales Insights

The global Antibody Drug Conjugates market was valued at 1622.24 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.02% from 2020 to 2027, based on a newly published report. The Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Research Report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis of future trends, and product and service analysis. This report provides key statistics on market conditions, size, share, and growth factors of the Antibody Drug Conjugates market. The study covers data from emerging players, including competitive terrain, sales, revenue, and market share of the world’s leading manufacturers.Get | Download Sample Copy of Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures at- https://www.worldwidemarketreports.com/sample/719093.
INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

PayPal stock is down over 40% from its high. Fiverr International will benefit from long-term trends, and its stock sell-off is overdone. Twitter still has underappreciated avenues to growth. Many growth-dependent stocks have seen significant pullbacks in a recent bout of market volatility. Tech stocks have been volatile across 2021's...
STOCKS
CNN

Going to the store may be your smartest bet to navigate the supply chain crisis this holiday

New York (CNN Business) — The supply chain crisis means last-minute gift buyers may have little choice but to go shopping the old-fashioned way this holiday season. High demand, combined with supply chain delays, materials' shortages and troubles hiring workers, are shrinking the availability of items both online and at stores. As customers get closer to the last minute, physical stores will become a more appealing option for shoppers than waiting around for delivery, analysts expect.
RETAIL
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy