Halo Infinite is here--or at least its multiplayer beta and Season 1 battle pass are. With the launch of a new Halo in the live-service era, you can expect a host of new cosmetic rewards that will allow you to customize your Spartans like never before. The Halo Infinite battle pass contains such nitty-gritty details as shoulder pads and holsters, but also more sweeping cosmetic touches like armor kits and vehicle colors. If you're dropping into Halo Infinite for the first time, here's everything you need to know about the Halo Infinite Season 1 battle pass, including a look at all Halo battle pass rewards for this inaugural season.

