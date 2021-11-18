Exclusive BetMGM Promo: $1000 + $50 Free At Sign Up

Amazon is now offering select Prime members a $200 signup bonus for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa. This bonus is normally $100, and occasionally increases to $150, but this is the first time I’ve seen it climb to $200. If you shop at Amazon or Whole Foods with any kind of regularity, this card is a must because it gives you 5% off of all purchases at both places. Additionally, Amazon is constantly running promotions that give even more cashback on select products, such as the 10% cashback promo that is currently offered for purchases of the Fire TV Stick Lite, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Cube, among other things, when using this card. Non-Prime members can only receive a $100 sign up bonus, so the additional $100 bonus amount that you get for being a Prime member will nearly pay for your membership if you signing up for Prime first and then sign up for the Prime version of the rewards card. The increased $200 signup bonus started today and will be available through Nov 30. This card has no annual fee.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 5 DAYS AGO