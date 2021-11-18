ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

During COP26, Facebook served ads with climate falsehoods, skepticism

By Elizabeth Culliford
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Facebook advertisers promoted false and misleading claims about climate change on the platform in recent weeks, just as the COP26 conference was getting under way.

Days after Facebook's vice president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, touted the company's efforts to combat climate misinformation in a blog as the Glasgow summit began, conservative media network Newsmax ran an ad on Facebook (FB.O) that called man-made global warming a "hoax."

The ad, which had multiple versions, garnered more than 200,000 views. In another, conservative commentator Candace Owens said, "apparently we're just supposed to trust our new authoritarian government" on climate science, while a U.S. libertarian think-tank ran an ad on how "modern doomsayers" had been wrongly predicting climate crises for decades.

Newsmax, Owens and the Daily Wire, which paid for the ad from Owens's page, did not respond to requests for comment.

Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta, does not have a specific policy on climate misinformation in ads or unpaid posts. Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google said last month it would no longer allow ads that contradict scientific consensus on climate change on YouTube and its other services, though it would allow content that discusses false claims.

Facebook generally does not remove misinformation in posts unless it determines they pose imminent real-world harm, as it did for falsehoods around COVID-19. The company says it demotes posts ranked as false by its third-party fact-checkers (of which Reuters is one) and prohibits ads with these debunked claims. It says advertisers that repeatedly post false information may face restrictions on their ability to advertise on Facebook. It exempts politicians' ads from fact-checks.

Asked about ads pushing climate misinformation, a company spokesperson said in a statement: "While ads like these run across many platforms, Facebook offers an extra layer of transparency by requiring them to be available to the public in our Ad Library for up to seven years after publication."

UK-based think-tank InfluenceMap, which identified misleading Facebook ads run from several media outlets and think-tanks around COP26, also found fossil fuel companies and lobbying groups spent $574,000 on political and social issue Facebook ads during the summit, resulting in more than 22 million impressions and including content that promoted their environmental efforts in what InfluenceMap described as "greenwashing."

One ad paid for by the American Petroleum Institute panned over a natural landscape as it touted its efforts to tackle climate change, while BP America ran an ad detailing its support for climate-friendly policies in neon green writing.

"Our social media posts represent a small fraction compared to the robust investments our companies make every day intobreakthrough technologies aimed at capturing methane, advancing hydrogen and accelerating carbon capture," the API said in a statement, saying the natural gas and oil industry was committed to lowering emissions. BP said in a statement that it was "actively advocating for policies that support net zero, including carbon pricing, through a range of transparent channels, including social media advertising."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nquuw_0d0UrbBl00
A smartphone with Meta logo and a 3D printed Facebook logo is placed on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken October 28, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Oil and gas companies have placed ads across a broad range of other media properties ahead of and during the COP26 summit, including on podcasts, newsletters and through TV commercials. In Europe, Greenpeace and other environmental groups called last month for a ban on adverts and sponsorships by oil and gas firms.

Facebook has started adding informational labels to posts about climate change to direct users to its Climate Science Center, a new hub with facts and quizzes which it says is visited by more than 100,000 people a day.

Asked in an interview aired this week at the Reuters Responsible Business USA 2021 event where he thought Facebook still fell short on climate issues, Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer said, "Obviously, there's been concern about people sharing misinformation about climate on Facebook."

"I'm not going to say we have it right at any moment in time," he said. "We continually reevaluate what the state of the world is and what is our role, which starts with trying to allow people free expression, and then intervening when there are harms happening that we can prevent."

He did not directly answer why Facebook had not banned all climate misinformation ads but said it "didn't want people to profit over misinformation."

EMPLOYEES QUESTION POLICY

The company's approaches to climate misinformation and skepticism have caused employee debate. Discussions on its internal message board show staff sparring over how it should handle climate misinformation and flagging instances of it on the platform, such as in a January post where an employee said they found "prominent results of apparent misinformation" when they searched for climate change in its video 'Watch' section.

The documents were among a cache of disclosures made to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Congress by whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager who left in May. Reuters was among a group of news organizations able to view the documents.

In the comments on an April post highlighting Facebook's commitment to reducing its own environmental impact, including by reaching net zero emissions for its global operations last year, one staff member asked if the company could start classifying and removing climate misinformation and hoaxes from its platforms.

Two external researchers working with Facebook on its climate change efforts told Reuters they would like to see the company approach climate misinformation with the same proactiveness it has for COVID-19, which Facebook cracked down on during the pandemic.

"It does need to be addressed with the same level of urgency," said John Cook, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Climate Change Communication Research Hub at Monash University who is advising Facebook on its climate misinformation work. "It is arguably more dangerous."

Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Kenneth Li and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
techxplore.com

Facebook will drop its facial recognition system, but why we should be skeptical

Facebook has announced that it will stop using its facial recognition system—the artificial intelligence software which recognizes people in photos and videos and generates suggestions about who to "tag" in them. Facial recognition systems, like Facebook's, identify people by matching faces to digital representations of faces stored on a database....
INTERNET
editorials24.com

Critic blasts Facebook’s power after Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Facebook exerts dangerous power over public discourse — and Exhibit A is the tech giant’s censorship of commentary on the Kyle Rittenhouse case, a media critic told The Post Saturday. Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of all charges against him stemming from the shooting of three men during riots in Kenosha,...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Nick Clegg
Times Daily

Facebook parent Meta to remove sensitive ad categories

Facebook’s parent company Meta says it will remove sensitive ad targeting options related to health, race or ethnicity, political affiliation, religion or sexual orientation beginning on Jan. 19. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
INTERNET
videtteonline.com

ISU students skeptical of Facebook's transition to new platform 'Meta'

On Oct. 28, Facebook announced plans to rebrand its company under the name “Meta” to reflect its goal of moving forward with what Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg describes as “the successor to the mobile internet.”. The new platform, known as the "metaverse," will utilize a combination of Virtual and Augmented...
INTERNET
CBS News

Climate change conspiracies are spreading rapidly during UN's COP26 event

Conspiracy theories that promote climate-change skepticism and denial spread rapidly across the internet ahead of the United Nation's ongoing COP26 Climate Change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Amplified by bots and influencers, a large volume of climate-change denial content spread on social media starting in June, according to researchers at Blackbird.AI....
ENVIRONMENT
wkzo.com

Facebook plans to remove sensitive ad targeting options

(Reuters) -Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it plans to remove detailed ad targeting options that refer to “sensitive” topics, such as ads based on interactions with content around race, health, religious practices, political beliefs or sexual orientation. The company, which recently changed its name to Meta and which makes the...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Advertising#Climate#Conservative Media#Newsmax#The Daily Wire#Meta#Alphabet#Demotes
The Free Press - TFP

Facebook Employees Pushed Company To Exclude Criticism Of White People, Men From Hate Speech Rules: REPORT

Facebook employees urged executives to exclude criticism directed towards white people and men from the company’s hate speech policies, according to internal documents reported on by The Washington Post. Facebook researchers tried to change the company’s content moderation algorithms that automatically delete hate speech, because they viewed the algorithms as...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Winchester News Gazette

Swedish youth activist skeptical about COP26 results

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says negotiators at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow still have "a very, very long way to go". (Nov. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e28b690c1961409a957bd383f3f1a783.
PROTESTS
Gazette

COP26 produces a climate deal

World leaders from nearly 200 countries have struck a deal at the COP26 climate change conference, a hard-fought victory after two weeks of discussion. The agreement reached Saturday by officials in Glasgow, Scotland, pushes countries to move from fossil fuels faster, to strengthen "near term" climate targets, and to urge wealthier countries to help poorer countries battle the rising costs of climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Facebook accused of continuing to surveil teens for ad targeting

Facebook has since rebranded the group business name to “Meta” — in what looks like a doomed bid to detoxify its brand following a never-ending string of scandals. In the latest problem for Facebook/Meta, the adtech giant has been accused of not actually abandoning ad targeting for teens but, per the research, it has retained its algorithms’ abilities to track and target kids — continuing to maintain its AIs’ ability to surveil children so it can use data about what they do online to determine which ads they see in order to maximize engagement and boost its ad revenues.
INTERNET
Bangor Daily News

COP26 was a milestone climate summit

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Closing the two-week COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Saturday, Alok Sharma, the British president of the 197-country conference, declared “We’ve kept 1.5 (degrees...
ENVIRONMENT
Benzinga

Facebook Comes Under Scanner For False Climate Ads

Facebook rebranded Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) advertisers promoted false and misleading claims about climate change on the platform in recent weeks, just as the COP26 conference was getting underway, Reuters reports. The conservative media network Newsmax ran an ad on Facebook that called the man-made global warming a "hoax."...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Facebook targets children with ‘surveillance ads’, research claims

Facebook is still harvesting children’s personal data and targeting teens with “surveillance advertising” despite pledging to end the practice earlier this year, according to new research.In July, Facebook announced that it would only allow advertisers to target ads to people under 18 based on their age, gender and location. In September, the firm’s global head of safety Antigone Davis reaffirmed this when testifying in front of the US Senate.“We have very limited advertising to young people,” she said. “You can only actually now target a young person based on their gender, age, or location.”The new revelations suggest Facebook no longer...
KIDS
Montana Standard

Climate-change skepticism

The Montana Standard recently published the article “Google Cracks Down on Climate Misinformation.” In the article, Google stated “we are hoping to limit revenue for climate-change deniers and stop the spread of misinformation.”. When did Google become omniscient on matters of science and are able to determine what is scientific...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Why the Victorian protests should concern us all

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of people gathered in Melbourne to protest vaccine mandates and the Victorian government’s proposed pandemic bill. While the latest protests were relatively peaceful, they have followed a week of similar gatherings whose language and symbolism were at times violent. The protesters are a mix of groups, but the movement is riddled with far-right and alt-right extremists who, with their growing reach through social media and in the context of developments in the United States and Europe, pose one of the more significant challenges to Australian democracy in recent memory. ...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Reuters

230K+
Followers
242K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy