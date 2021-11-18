ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conductor raises $150M in funding

San Diego Business Journal

Cloudbeds Raises $150M

In a funding round announced earlier this month, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 officially joined existing investors in. , adding additional financial firepower to the growing San Diego company’s market-leading, cloud-based hospitality management software platform. On Nov. 4, Cloudbeds announced it had raised $150 million in a Series D round led...
gamesindustry.biz

IndieBI raises $3m in funding round

This week IndieBI announced that it has raised $3 million in an angel funding round. IndieBI was originally founded in 2018 by Tom Kaczmarczyk and Callum Underwood. With Alexis Garavaryan as key advisor, the company has the goal of providing game developers and publishers tracking tools for game sales data across storefronts.
phocuswire.com

AllTrails raises $150M to expand outdoors trip app

Private equity house Permira has backed hiking and outdoors trip specialist AllTrails with a major investment round to the tune of $150 million. The round is double the value of the U.S.-based company's previous round in 2018 and brings its total funding so far to $227 million. Previous backer and...
gamesindustry.biz

DreamCraft raises $10m in Series A funding round

Today DreamCraft Entertainment announced that it has raised $10 million in a Series A funding round. The funding round was led by March Gaming with participation from Makers Fund, Dune Ventures and Hiro Capital. The company said that investment will go towards support of its game development platform with the...
gamesindustry.biz

Dubit raises $8m in funding round

Today games studio Dubit announced that it has raised $8 million in a funding round. The developer said that the investment will go towards launching the Metaverse Gaming League,"the world's first live esports league in the metaverse" The professional gaming association is currently in beta on the Roblox platform. The...
Entrepreneur

OneRare Raises $2 Million In Funding Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. OneRare, the first-ever project to build a metaverse for food, gaming, and NFTs on the blockchain ecosystem, has raised $2 million in a funding round. The fundraising round was led by key blockchain venture capitalists including Arkstream Capital, Momentum 6,...
gamesindustry.biz

Million Victories raises $3m in Series A funding

Mobile gaming studio Million Victories has raised $3 million in a round of Series A funding led by venture capital firm Griffin Gaming Partners. Million Victories aims to use the money to fuel its growth, recruit more talent, and develop more titles to add to its portfolio of strategy titles.
Axios

Conductor raises $150 million, two years after WeWork buyback

Conductor, a New York-based SEO and enterprise marketing company that bought itself back from WeWork in 2019, raised $150 million from Bregal Sagemount. Why it matters: This is an ad-tech phoenix rising from the ashes of WeWork's fire sales. It's also a strong return for Conductor employees, all of whom received equity via the buyback.
Elko Daily Free Press

Auto dealerships raise funds for charity

ELKO – Local auto dealerships raised money for charities during their August fundraiser. According to Casey Gallagher, the owners of Gallagher Ford, 5th Gear Powersports, Elko Motor Company, Riverton Elko GM Superstore and Elko Motor Co. banded together to once again participate in their August Giveback. The dealerships donated $100...
gamingintelligence.com

Lottery app Jackpocket raises $120m to fund growth

New York-based mobile lottery provider Jackpocket has raised $120m in Series D funding as it looks to expand its operations across the United States and internationally. The funding will fuel a series of new additions to the Jackpocket team to support its geographic expansion, as well as development of new verticals and gameplay, new marketing initiatives and partnerships, and potential acquisitions.
irei.com

True Wind Capital raises $817m for second fund

True Wind Capital, a San Francisco–based private-equity firm focused on investing in technology companies, has closed its second fund, True Wind Capital II, with $817 million in equity commitments, exceeding the fund’s target. True Wind was launched in 2015 by Adam Clammer and James Greene Jr., who previously founded and...
irei.com

StepStone Group raises $690m for third fund

StepStone Group has held a $690 million final close for its StepStone Tactical Growth Fund III. The fund includes limited partners from around the world, including, public and corporate pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and financial services and advisory firms. STGF III integrates fund, secondary and co-investments to build diversified exposure to high-growth technology and healthcare assets globally. The opportunistic strategy is designed to provide exposure to leading VC and growth equity-backed companies while managing volatility, reducing fees and accelerating time to liquidity through innovative portfolio construction. StepStone partners Brian Borton, Andrew Callahan and John Coelho are the fund’s managers. Following StepStone’s recent acquisition of Greenspring Associates, the firm now has more than 70 investment professionals dedicated to venture capital and growth equity investing.
TravelDailyNews.com

Cloudbeds raises $150m. in funding to support rapid company growth

SAN DIEGO - Cloudbeds, the hospitality industry's fastest-growing technology provider, announced it has raised a $150 million Series D round from new and existing investors as it continues growing its team, accelerating customer acquisition, expanding its product offerings, and investing heavily in delivering best-in-class technology to the industry. The funding was led by new investor SoftBank Vision Fund 2, joined by Echo Street, Walleye Capital, and returning investors Viking Global Investors, PeakSpan Capital, and Counterpart Ventures. The Series D round brings the company’s total venture funding to $253 million.
Portland Business Journal

Portland medical device developer raises funding round

The money is part of a $15 million offering. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
Entrepreneur

CapGrid Raises INR 4.1 Crore Seed Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. CapGrid, a B2B commerce company specializing in sourcing & procurement of direct-material supplies, has raised INR 4.1 crore seed funding from Anicut Angel Fund, Axilor Ventures and Firstcheque.The B2B startup plans to leverage the new funds to boost product innovation, scale operations, and expand its team efficiency.
Entrepreneur

Codevidhya Raises Undisclosed Seed Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Codevidhya, an edtech company, has raised its first round of seed funding from Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund (RVCF), Digital Futurists Angels Network and angel Vinay Choudhary. Codevidhya aims at creating next-gen prodigies....
under30ceo.com

Startups and Funding Ideas for Raising Capital

It’s almost always costly to turn a great idea into a successful product. Most startups fail because of a lack of access to adequate funding. How do you turn your startup vision into a reality? Here are a few suggestions. Self-Funding/Bootstrapping. A lot of entrepreneurs begin their startups with an...
siliconangle.com

Application security startup Contrast Security raises $150M on $1B+ valuation

Application security startup Contrast Security Inc. has raised $150 million in new funding to meet growing demand, further gain market share with accelerated global expansion plans and provide the company with additional flexibility to execute on strategic opportunities and acquisitions. Liberty Strategic Capital led the Series E round. Also participating...
gamesindustry.biz

Mod.io raises $26m in Series A funding

Modding platform Mod.io has raised $26 million in a round of Series A funding. The round was led by Tencent, with participation from Lego Ventures, and returning investors Makers Fund, PlayVentures, Sequoia Capital India's Surge, GameTech Ventures and OIF Ventures. Mod.io works with studios around the world to enable and...
