Conductor raises $150M in funding

StepStone Group has held a $690 million final close for its StepStone Tactical Growth Fund III. The fund includes limited partners from around the world, including, public and corporate pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, family offices, high-net-worth individuals, and financial services and advisory firms. STGF III integrates fund, secondary and co-investments to build diversified exposure to high-growth technology and healthcare assets globally. The opportunistic strategy is designed to provide exposure to leading VC and growth equity-backed companies while managing volatility, reducing fees and accelerating time to liquidity through innovative portfolio construction. StepStone partners Brian Borton, Andrew Callahan and John Coelho are the fund’s managers. Following StepStone’s recent acquisition of Greenspring Associates, the firm now has more than 70 investment professionals dedicated to venture capital and growth equity investing.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO