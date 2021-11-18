ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

‘It was cold-blooded murder’: Anguished families protest deaths of Kashmir civilians ‘used as human shields’

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eOOX3_0d0UdIpS00

The families of some of the people killed during a shoot-out in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday have alleged that civilians were used as human shields in the operation and demanded that the bodies of their loved ones be returned so they can get a proper burial.

Videos and photos of the grieving family members staging sit-in protests as the temperature dipped in the restive Indian federal territory have led to a public outcry over accountability of security personnel in the heavily militarised region.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said they killed a terrorist and his associate, while two civilians were also killed in the cross-fire. The families of three of the slain people claimed they were killed in cold blood and had no links to terrorism.

The protest was forcibly broken by the police on Wednesday night and the family members were taken in police vans to be later sent home, one of the protesters told The Independent.

On Monday evening, an “ encounter” broke out between alleged terrorists and security forces in Kashmir’s Hyderpora area, 5.5km from the Srinagar city airport, after “specific inputs” regarding the presence of terrorists in a shopping complex, the police said in a statement.

After an hours-long search operation, the police said two suspected militants, including a foreign terrorist identified as Haider, and a local named Amir Ahmad Mangrey, were killed.

Two others, Altaf Ahmad Bhat, 48, who was owner of the shopping complex, and Mudair Gul, 40, were killed in the crossfire after security officials asked them to join the search party, police said.

The police said Gul was a “terrorist associate” based on their source and digital evidence.

Saima Bhat, the niece of shopping complex owner Bhat, told The Independent that the family members, along with his two teenage daughters and a minor son, heard the gunshots that killed him and will move court if his body was not returned.

“His two daughters were waiting for their father to return with pastries but now they are crying inconsolably, demanding their father’s body,” Ms Bhat said.

The families have pleaded the authorities for the bodies in order to give them a proper burial in their ancestral graveyards.

“It’s getting scary here with each passing day. We are feeling helpless, nobody has come to us from the administration. It’s a long fight ahead but I have promised his daughters to get their dead father home,” she said, breaking down.

Explaining the unfolding events of Monday, Ms Bhat said: “I got to know that a cordon and search operation had started in the commercial complex around 5.30 in the evening and I desperately started calling my uncle, my cousin and my brother who work nearby that complex.”

“When nobody answered the call, we started panicking. But after one hour their phones were switched off,” said Ms Bhat, who is a journalist.

“My father and some family members went to the encounter site but they were not allowed to go near the complex. As we frantically tried ways and means to know his whereabouts we heard three gunshots. It was bone-chilling,” she narrated.

“My cousin and brother who were eyewitnesses told me that my uncle was used as a human shield and killed in cold-blooded murder,” Ms Bhat said.

“Twice my uncle was asked to accompany the military, saying they wanted to search the building. First time he went up, they all came down and said there was nothing. After half an hour he was again sent up, nothing happened but when he went for the third time, three gunshots were heard inside the building,” she said.

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said at a press conference on Tuesday: “The building owner Altaf was killed in crossfire along with the OGW (over ground worker) who provided his rented place to foreign terrorists for using it as a hideout.”

Gul was a tenant in the building, he said. Mr Kumar said the two men were called to accompany the police in the search party, but the terrorists “started firing indiscriminately.”

“In the initial exchange of fire, both the individuals accompanying the search party received critical gunshot injuries and succumbed to their injuries,” he said in a statement, adding that two terrorists were killed during the operation.

All four men killed in the operation were buried in a secret graveyard in Kupwara district – in line with the government’s new practice of not returning bodies back to the families for funeral for fear of sparking civil unrest. Often authorities hold secret burial of suspected militants in remote locations of the hilly region.

Mohammad Latief Magrey, father of Amir Mangrey, 24, who was killed in the encounter and suspected to be a “hybrid militant” demanded evidence from police of his son’s involvement.

Mr Mangrey told The Independent : “Amir was innocent. He was not a militant.”

Mr Mangrey is known to have killed a militant with a single throw of a stone, for which he received a government medal. “How can my son be a terrorist,” he asked.

A hybrid terrorist is a person not listed as one but who is radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike while living a civilian life.

“I would have myself handed him over to forces if he would have been a militant. I want an investigation into this so-called encounter and urge the government to hand us the dead body of my son. Those who killed my innocent son should be punished,” he added.

“Show her the face of her dead father,” Ms Humaira Gul, the widow of Gul, said during the protest, accompanied by her 18-months-old daughter and other relatives.

“I demand justice. Show me the proof if he was an OTW (over the ground worker). He was not into any illegal work. Give me the proof of his involvement in terrorism then first shoot me and then my daughter.”

The demonstrations have led to a public outcry for justice. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah demanded an “impartial and credible inquiry.” He said “forcible” burying of bodies was a “crime against humanity”.

Srinagar mayorJunaid Azim Mattu said: “I feel disappointed by the invective of deafening silence by the powers that be.”

A magisterial investigation has been ordered by the Jammu and Kashmir administration into the killings, ensuring there is no injustice to the people, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s office said on Thursday.

This is not the first time an incident of this sort has happened. Earlier this year, The Independent spoke to the families of three young men killed in an encounter in Srinagar’s Lawaypora area. The families, who were not handed the bodies of their loved ones, claimed the men were also killed in a staged shootout.

More than 30 people have been killed in recent weeks in Muslim-majority Kashmir, including Hindus and Sikhs and migrant workers, according to reports.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Bodies exhumed of Kashmir civilians killed in disputed raid

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir ordered an investigation into a police raid that killed four people and later Thursday exhumed two bodies and returned them to families who say Indian troops shot them in cold blood. Police earlier said the two civilians died in crossfire when government...
INDIA
BBC

Nigerian army 'shot and killed #EndSars protesters': report

An inquiry panel has submitted a report which says Nigerian armed forces shot and killed anti-police brutality protesters last year. Tens of thousands of Nigerians took to the streets last October calling for the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) police unit to be disbanded. The report, leaked on Monday, has identified...
ADVOCACY
Birmingham Star

Arbitrary Arrests Tear Apart Journalists Families in Kashmir

SRINAGAR - When Gulzar Ahmad Dar reads the local newspaper, he isn't interested in the news and latest events in Kashmir. He wants to know what is happening to his son, Manan Gulzar Dar. The photojournalist, whose work has appeared in local outlets and publications such as The Guardian and...
INDIA
Houston Chronicle

Police detain kin seeking bodies of slain Kashmir civilians

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir late Wednesday detained over a dozen relatives of two civilians killed in a controversial gunfight, eyewitnesses said, hours after they staged a protest in the disputed region’s main city while pleading with authorities to return the bodies so they could bury them.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Shields#Civil Unrest#Jammu And Kashmir Police#Kashmir#Indian
International Business Times

India Orders Probe Into Shooting Of Two 'Civilians' In Kashmir

Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir ordered a probe Thursday into the killing of two men during a security operation, after police violently broke up a protest demanding the bodies be returned to their families. Police said the men died in "crossfire" on Monday during a shootout inside a commercial complex in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UN News Centre

Bachelet condemns killings of peaceful protesters in Sudan

At least 39 people have been killed by security forces in Sudan since the 25 October military coup, 15 of whom were reportedly shot dead on Wednesday, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. On Thursday, Michelle Bachelet condemned the killings, saying it is “utterly shameful” that live...
PROTESTS
The Associated Press

Sudan’s police chief denies role in killing of protesters

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s police chief on Thursday defended his security forces, saying they use only legal means to contain anti-coup protests. The Sudanese have been taking to the streets in masses since last month’s military takeover, which upended the country’s fragile transition to democracy. The remarks by Chief of...
AFRICA
AFP

Kashmir shut down after two 'civilians' reburied

Thousands of Kashmiris defied the biting winter cold to attend the funerals Friday of two men killed during a security operation, heralding a widespread shutdown in the Indian-administered territory. The pair -- who police said had died in "crossfire" on Monday in a gunfight with suspected separatists -- had been hurriedly interred by authorities in a remote graveyard. The deaths sparked anger in the restive region with their families insisting they had no links to the militants, accusing security forces of murdering them in "cold blood" and demanding their bodies be returned for a proper Islamic burial. Officials on Thursday ordered a probe into the killings of Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Ahmed Gul before exhuming their remains and handing them over to relatives amid wails and emotional post-midnight scenes in Srinagar.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Reuters

Malawi police fire teargas at anti-government protesters

BLANTYRE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Malawi police on Friday fired teargas to quell an anti-government protest over alleged corruption and economic mismanagement by President Lazarus Chakwera's administration. Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in the southern city of Blantyre to demand that Chakwera's administration act on its election promises...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

France to send police special forces to violence-hit Guadeloupe

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - France is sending police special forces to restore order in the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe hit by rioting and looting amid protests against COVID-19 protocols, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Saturday. "The first message is that the state will stand firm," Darmanin...
PROTESTS
WNEM

Violent clashes erupt during anti-lockdown demonstrations in Europe

(CNN) -- Protests in European countries against new COVID-19 restrictions turned violent over the weekend as cases continue to rise in the continent. Rioting broke out at The Hague on Saturday over the Dutch government's new coronavirus measures. Video from the scene shows riot police deploying water cannons and charging groups of demonstrators.
PROTESTS
KEYT

Official: Gunmen shoot dead 3 coal miners in SW Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say gunmen have shot and killed three workers at a coal mine in southwestern Pakistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The top administrator in Harnai district in Baluchistan province said Sunday the early morning violence took place in the Sharag area where most of the province’s coal mines are located. Haranai is located about 124 miles (200 kilometers) northeast of Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan. Police were searching for the assailants. Baluch separatist groups have previously claimed responsibility for similar attacks on coal miners in the region.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Dutch Covid unrest 'pure violence' by 'idiots': PM

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Monday slammed three nights of unrest over anti-Covid measures as "pure violence' by "idiots" and vowed to prosecute those responsible. The Netherlands was taking stock after a weekend that saw dozens of violent protests across the country against the government's anti-coronavirus measures. At least 130 people have been arrested, four people wounded and several police officers injured since the violence first erupted on Friday, when a protest in the port city of Rotterdam turned into running battles between police and rioters. The unrest in Rotterdam and in several cities around the country "is pure violence under the guise of protest," Rutte told Dutch media on Monday.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Protesters rally at Georgian parliament for ill ex-president

Demonstrators rallied outside the parliament building in Georgia’s capital Friday in support of jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili who doctors say is suffering neurological problems after more than seven weeks on hunger strike.Saakashvili’s supporters have demanded he be transferred from a prison clinic to a regular hospital because of his worsening health. On Friday, authorities offered to move him to a military hospital, but it was unclear whether he would accept that. A day earlier, Saakashvili fell and lost consciousness at the end of a visit with his lawyer in the prison.The national ombudsman’s office said Friday that the fall was due to a condition called Wernicke’s encephalopathy, which is caused by vitamin-B deficiency and can result in vision and motor problems.Saakashvili, who was president in 2008-13, left Georgia for Ukraine after the end of his second term and was later convicted in absentia of abuse of power and sentenced to six years in prison. He was arrested on Oct. 1 after returning to Georgia to try to bolster opposition forces in the run-up to nationwide municipal elections.
PROTESTS
nybooks.com

Kashmir’s Cycle of Death

Tariq Mir is a freelance journalist based in Kashmir. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Financial Times, and the Boston Review. Previously, he served as Kashmir Bureau Chief for Times Now, India’s 24-hour English news channel, and before that as a staff writer for The Indian Express.
WORLD
persecution.org

6 Civilians Killed by Terrorists in the DRC

11/06/2021 DRC (International Christian Concern) – Six people have died in two separate attacks perpetrated by the Congo-based rebel group Allied Democractic Forces (ADF). “These terrorists killed three civilians overnight, two women and a child, before regular forces arrived,” said Captain Antony Mualushayi, army spokesman in the territory of Beni, North Kivu province, in a Thursday morning statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

House Church in Southern India Attacked by Mob of Radicals

11/18/2021 India (International Christian Concern) – On November 14, a house church in Southern India was attacked by a mob of radical Hindu nationalists. Congregants were hit with stones and chairs as the radicals attempted to break through police called to the scene to protect the church. According to Pastor...
RELIGION
Cleveland Jewish News

Two Israeli Border Police officers wounded in Jerusalem terror attack

Two Border Police officers were wounded in a terrorist attack in Jerusalem’s Old City on Wednesday evening, according to the Israel Police. The officers were patrolling near the Ateret Cohanim yeshiva at approximately six in the evening when they were attacked by a man wielding a knife. The officers, and a civilian security guard who was on the scene, opened fire, neutralizing the assailant, according to police. The officers sustained light-to-moderate stab wounds.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Georgia's jailed ex-leader Saakashvili ends 50-day hunger strike

Georgia's jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili ended his 50-day hunger strike Saturday after he was moved to a military hospital from a prison clinic, his doctor said. The flamboyant pro-Western reformer launched a hunger strike after being jailed upon his return from exile in Ukraine on October 1, saying his arrest was political. On Thursday, Saakashvili, 53, fainted and doctors urged authorities to move him to a regular clinic, saying his life was in danger. Georgian authorities had initially rejected the medical recommendations, but Justice Minister Rati Bregadze said Friday they were open to moving Saakashvili to a military hospital "where his health and security will be protected at most by the state."
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

347K+
Followers
134K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy