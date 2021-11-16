Muss on This class

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic. My cousin's husband, Otto Leinhart from Morrilton, passed away yesterday. He was as big of a Razorback fan as I've ever known. He was a memeber of the Razorback Foundation, showed up to every home game as part of the Road Hogs in his Razorback RV and hosted many, many meetings of the Petit Jean Razorback Club at his home at the base of the mountain. Otto was also known as 'Toe' and was a friend to everyone. Deacon Norm DeBriyn will officiate his service on Monday. Please keep his family in your prayers as there'll be another Woo Pig Sooie being hollered in Heaven each day.
