Muss on This class

 7 days ago

2 Members and 8 Guests are viewing this topic. When you can sign the #2 class in the country, it takes some of the shine off the transfer portal lol. I still think they will utilize it to address areas of need year to year, but I believe the core of...

Nick Saban Praises Arkansas as Saturday's Game Draws Nearer

FAYETTEVILLE — Alabama coach Nick Saban and the Tide will host Arkansas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in a game that pits the No. 2 team in the nation against the No. 21. Saban has a lot of respect for Arkansas, a team that beat Texas A&M, which upended the Tide. He has been impressed with Sam Pittman, a coach he once offered a job, and what he has accomplished at Arkansas in 20 games.
Full Press Conferences: Arkansas players preview Alabama

Arkansas heads to a hostel environment in Tuscaloosa as the Hogs are set to square off against No. 2 Alabama on Saturday afternoon. And the Razorbacks players sat down with media on Tuesday night to preview their matchup against the Crimson Tide.
Way Underestimated

4 Members and 7 Guests are viewing this topic. We put our best playuhs on deefense. We put our best playuhs on deefense. We put our best playuhs on deefense. The Hogs can win just like TA&M did . We are going to have to rely more on our passing game . this is a game where we need Morris, Crawford , and Jackson to have a break out game as well as Henry . And the O-line has to have a great game but all are capable of it . This has been a huge year for upsets so why not add 1 more.
Dores Welcome Class of 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt women’s tennis officially welcomed Sonya Macavei and Bridget Stammel to the Commodore family on National Signing Day as announced by head coach Aleke Tsoubanos on Wednesday. Sonya Macavei. Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio. High School: ES International School. Why Vandy?: “I chose Vanderbilt because I felt it was...
Arkansas State
Hall of Fame Classic

7 Members and 19 Guests are viewing this topic. Hollywood could coach better than nutt. Quote from: Kevin on Yesterday at 12:15:55 pmLots of Debbie downers in here. No doubt! Id be shocked out of my mind if we go 0-2. We are a much better team than Kansas State...
Sam Pittman, KJ Jefferson, & Grant Morgan: Alabama pressers

The Arkansas Razorbacks lose their 4th game of the season, after a nail biting loss to the 2nd ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, 35-28. KJ Jefferson finished with 326 yards, 3 TD’s, and Grant Morgan ended with 11 total tackles (5 solos). Full press conferences from those two as well as Arkansas Head Coach, Sam Pittman.
Musselman ecstatic with recruiting class

FAYETTEVILLE — Coach Eric Musselman’s University of Arkansas men’s basketball team remained at No. 16 in The Associated Press poll released Monday after a 2-0 start. The Razorbacks’ recruiting class is ranked much higher. Arkansas’ five-man class of 6-5 guard Nick Smith Jr., 6-7 forward Jordan Walsh, 6-3 guard Derrian...
Lady Backs for anyone???

Since it is an in state contest it will be an opportunity for us that Live out of state to Support a Razorback team. I will be making that trek from JACKSON TN tomorrow night to Support these Ladies and hope to see a good crowd of Hog find for a up and coming FUTURE TOP 10 team.#WPS.
Razorbacks Complete Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman and staff completed one of the most nationally heralded men’s basketball recruiting classes for the November signing period, adding over the weekend Nick Smith and Derrian Ford to the 2022-2023 class. Both are high school senior star guards in Arkansas. Smith, 6-5, formerly...
Bowl pecking order

7 Members and 16 Guests are viewing this topic. White Rock Mountain Pavilion. You like my stripes, I know you do. Quote from: Inhogswetrust on Today at 07:17:05 amI've often thought the same thing. I remember winning the Fiesta bowl and thought it was great. When did AR win the...
For once.....

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic. Retired Inimitable War Damn Mockingbird Uni Keeper. Quote from: Pillowhead Jackson on October 16, 2017, 07:51:05 pmDo nursing homes buy a lot of lobsters for their residents or are you back behind the trash dumpster selling hot lobsters ito Uncle Dewey for his social security money?
John Ridgeway Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway is definitely making the most of his one season with the Razorbacks. Ridgeway has accepted an invite to play in the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl which will be played at the University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium on February 5, 2022. The kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network.
Sam Pittman, Arkansas Seniors Have Decisions to Make

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has nine seniors who, at least on paper, are eligible to return for a COVID year in 2022. However, unlike this year, the ones who do return will count against the overall total of 85. Sam Pittman explained the difference on Wednesday when asked if the uncertainly could complicate roster management.
No. 16 Hogs pass UNI test 93-80 before playing away from home in HOF Classic

In a matchup of a poor three-point shooting team (Northern Iowa) and a poor three-point shooting defensive team (Arkansas), UNI discovered super powers from from distance (17-of-37 for 45.9%) while Arkansas lost starting guard Devo Davis to a flagrant-2-foul ejection early in the second half, but once again the 16th-ranked Razorbacks found ways to dig out of a hole as they eventually dispatched of the hot-shooting Panthers, 93-80, on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.
The Razorbacks lost a big fan yesterday

1 Member and 3 Guests are viewing this topic. My cousin's husband, Otto Leinhart from Morrilton, passed away yesterday. He was as big of a Razorback fan as I've ever known. He was a memeber of the Razorback Foundation, showed up to every home game as part of the Road Hogs in his Razorback RV and hosted many, many meetings of the Petit Jean Razorback Club at his home at the base of the mountain. Otto was also known as 'Toe' and was a friend to everyone. Deacon Norm DeBriyn will officiate his service on Monday. Please keep his family in your prayers as there'll be another Woo Pig Sooie being hollered in Heaven each day.
Sam Pittman Talks Transfer Portal Including Josh Oglesby

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman is like all other coaches now with the transfer portal being a key recruiting tool for the University of Arkansas. This week, redshirt junior Josh Oglesby entered the transfer portal. Oglesby had only seen action in two games and rushed four time for 19 yards. He had one carry for two yards against Texas and then three carries for 17 yards against Georgia Southern. Pittman understood Oglesby’s decision since he was basically buried on the depth chart and not getting the carries he wanted.
Arkansas' Special Teams Much Improved, But Still a Few Battles Going on, Nathan Parodi Set to Return

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ special teams have been much better this season than in 2020, but there’s still some battles going on. In addition, Arkansas will get its punt returner Nathan Parodi back this week. Parodi, who was injured in the Mississippi State game, didn’t play against LSU. This season, Parodi has returned 15 punts for 163 yards. His best game was in a 45-3 victory over UAPB when he returned four punts for 114 yards including an 81-yard touchdown. Sam Pittman was asked about Parodi’s status for the Alabama game.
Knox & Thompson

6 Members and 9 Guests are viewing this topic. Quote from: hawgdavis on November 21, 2021, 08:31:39 amI hope the kid blows up next year. He has been all Hog since the day he gave his verbal. I hope he does turn into something like a Pitts. Me too. Guy...
