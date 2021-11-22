ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

MAXIMUS (MMS) Tops Q4 EPS by 21c, Offers FY22 Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

MAXIMUS (NYSE: MMS) reported Q4 EPS of $1.08, $0.21 better than the analyst estimate of $0.87. Revenue...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Analog Devices (ADI) Tops Q4 EPS by 3c; Guides Q1 Above Views

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) reported Q4 EPS of $1.73, $0.03 better than the analyst estimate of $1.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.34 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Tops Q4 EPS by 12c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) reported Q4 EPS of $0.42, $0.12 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Frontline (FRO) Reports Q4 Loss Per Share of $0.18/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Frontline (NYSE: FRO) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.18), $1.36 better than the analyst estimate of ($1.54). Revenue for the quarter came in at $171.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $586.97 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Yunji Inc. (YJ) Reports Q3 Adjusted Net Income of RMB 76.3M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) reported Q3 adjusted income of RMB 76.3M. Revenue for the quarter came in at RMB437.9 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Yunji Inc....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Guess? (GES) Tops Q3 EPS by 17c, Offes Outlook

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Guess? (NYSE: GES) reported Q3 EPS of $0.62, $0.17 better than the analyst estimate of $0.45. Revenue for the quarter came in at $643 million versus the consensus estimate of $611.3 million. Outlook:. Given the current circumstances...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Box (BOX) option prices bid into quarter results

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Box (NYSE: BOX) December 24 straddle priced for a move of +/- 10.5% into the expected release of quarter results after the bell on November 30.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Opendoor (OPEN) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Revenue and Guidance Beat Consensus

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Opendoor (NASDAQ: OPEN) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.09), $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.17). Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) Reports Q3 Sales of $12.8M, Loss of $3.8M

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE), a leading provider of classical music content, copyright licensing, subscription, and smart music learning solutions in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Lowe's (LOW) PT Raised to $260 at Morgan Stanley on Higher Buybacks

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to $260.00 (from $255.00) on the expectation for higher share buybacks going forward. The analyst reiterated an Overweight rating, stating "We also raise our PT from $255 to $260 on higher '23e EPS. For '21, we model comps +6%, gross margin expansion of ~7 bps and SG&A leverage of ~160 bps. This produces an EBIT margin of 12.5% and EPS of $11.80 in '21. For '22, we model comps +1%, gross margins flat and ~10 bps of SG&A leverage. This results an EBIT margin of 12.6% and along with $10b in share buybacks, produces EPS of $12.65. For '23, we model comps of +1%, gross margin flat and SG&A leverage of ~20 bps. This produces an EBIT margin of ~12.8% and combined with $10b in buybacks results in EPS of $13.80. ~19x our updated '23e EPS, results in our new PT of $260."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intuit (INTU) Stock Surges After Crushing Views, Goldman Sachs Upgrades to Buy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Shares of Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) are up almost 13% in pre-open after the company delivered an impressive start to its fiscal year. Intuit reported a Q1 EPS of $1.53 to smash the...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Offers Mixed FY21 and FY22 Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) issued financial guidance ahead of its annual Investor Conference which takes place on November 30, beginning at 8 a.m. ET. UnitedHealth Group revenues for 2021 are expected to be approximately $287 billion, with...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Autodesk (ADSK) Tops Q3 EPS by 7c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) reported Q3 EPS of $1.33, $0.07 better than the analyst estimate of $1.26. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.13 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GUIDANCE:. Autodesk sees Q4 2022...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Deere & Co. (DE) Tops Q4 EPS by 22c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) reported Q4 EPS of $4.12, $0.22 better than the analyst estimate of $3.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Company Outlook &...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c; Offers Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of ($0.20). Revenue for the quarter came in at $374.6 million versus the consensus estimate of $392.8 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) Tops Q3 EPS by 8c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE: RMAX) reported Q3 EPS of $0.71, $0.08 better than the analyst estimate of $0.63. Revenue for the quarter came in at $91 million versus the consensus estimate of $88 million. GUIDANCE:. RE/MAX Holdings sees...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

HP Inc. (HPQ) Tops Q4 EPS by 5c

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) reported Q4 EPS of $0.94, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.89. Revenue for the quarter came in at $16.68 billion versus the consensus estimate of $15.43 billion. GUIDANCE:. HP Inc. sees FY2022 EPS of $4.07-$4.27, versus the consensus of $3.73. For earnings history and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

J. M. Smucker (SJM) Tops Q2 EPS by 39c, Offers Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) reported Q2 EPS of $2.43, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $2.04. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.05 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. GUIDANCE:. J. M. Smucker sees FY2022 EPS of $8.35-$8.75, versus the consensus of $8.41. Net sales...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Macy's (M) Q3 EPS Tops Consensus, Raises FY Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Macy's (NYSE: M) reported Q3 EPS of $1.23, better than the analyst estimate of $0.31. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.44 billion versus the consensus estimate of $5.2 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Jacobs (J) Tops Q4 EPS by 2c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Jacobs (NYSE: J) reported Q4 EPS of $1.58, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $1.56. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.6 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. GUIDANCE:. Jacobs sees FY2022 EPS...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Best Buy (BBY) Tops Q3 EPS by 18c, Offers Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) reported Q3 EPS of $2.08, $0.18 better than the analyst estimate of $1.90. Revenue for the quarter came in at $11.91 billion versus the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. GUIDANCE:. Best Buy sees...
STOCKS

