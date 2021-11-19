ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Alibaba slashes sales outlook as competition bites, demand slows

By Josh Horwitz, Subrat Patnaik
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCRBL_0d0Tjmc300

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK), slashed its forecast for annual revenue growth on increased competition and a regulatory crackdown, sending its stock tumbling 11%.

Alibaba now expects revenue for the year ending in March to rise between 20% and 23%, the slowest pace since its 2014 stock market debut and down from a May forecast of 29.5% growth. The company also undershot expectations for earnings per share in the second quarter.

Chinese shoppers have become more cautious about spending amid coronavirus outbreaks and that, combined with supply disruptions, contributed to slower growth for China's economy in the quarter.

"These economic headwinds, coupled by intensifying market competition also affected our core commerce business in China," Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said on an earnings call, adding that demand for apparel and general merchandise had been particularly affected.

But analysts also noted that while Alibaba had been hit by slower-than-expected growth in demand for fashion and accessories, its rivals had done much better in apparel sales.

At the same time, big e-commerce companies in China are having to contend with the expansion into e-commerce from the likes of short video apps Kuaishou (1024.HK) and ByteDance's Douyin and which are now benefiting from unprecedented regulatory efforts to ensure there is more competition in the marketplace.

"We see intensified competition further eating into Alibaba's market share and widening the difference in revenue growth of Alibaba vs. peers," Daiwa Capital Markets analysts said in a research note.

JD.com Inc (9618.HK) also reported quarterly results on Thursday but exceeded market expectations, sending its shares up 6%.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, Alibaba earned 11.20 yuan per share on an adjusted basis, missing an average estimate of 12.36 yuan.

Revenue climbed 29%, the smallest rise in six quarters, to 200.7 billion yuan ($31.4 billion), just under a Refintiv consensus estimate.

Alibaba said it had recorded single-digit growth for physical goods gross merchandise value, a key online retailing metric for the total value of merchandise sold through a marketplace, though it did not provide more details or a comparison with previous quarters.

Including Thursday's losses, Alibaba's stock has lost a huge 38% so far this year, valuing the company at about $390 billion. Its shares in Hong Kong were down 10.6% on Friday.

Alibaba's fintech affiliate Ant Group recorded a quarterly profit of about 19.7 billion yuan for the quarter ended June, up 39%. Alibaba records its profit from Ant one quarter in arrears.

($1 = 6.3838 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China Oct industrial profits grow 24.6% y/y

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Profits at China’s industrial firms grew at a faster pace in October, the statistics bureau said on Saturday, providing a buffer for a faltering economy battered by soaring raw material prices. Profits in October rose 24.6% from a year earlier to 818.7 billion yuan ($128.1...
ECONOMY
Reuters

India's Paytm Sept net loss widens, says maintains growth momentum

NEW DELHI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - India's One 97 Communications Ltd (PAYT.NS), the parent of fintech firm Paytm, said on Saturday its net loss for the three months through September widened by 8.4% as expenses rose. Paytm, reporting its earnings publicly for the first time since this month's stock market...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Zhang
MarketWatch

E-commerce platform Global-e to acquire tech company in deal valued up to $500 million

E-commerce platform Global-e Online Ltd. announced it will acquire technology Flow Commerce Inc. in a deal valued up to $500 million. The transaction includes a base consideration of $425 million and up to $75 million based on certain 2021 results, plus $45 million in Global-e shares "for certain assumed, performance-based vesting warrants for Flow shares." The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Flow is expected to generate $20 million in net revenue in calendar 2021. The acquisition aims to help Global-e reach small merchants who can't currently use the company's services. The deal is expected to encroach on certain cross-border services that are part of an exclusive relationship with Shopify Inc. As a result, Global-e will issue a warrant for approximately $70 million in shares to Shopify. Global-e stock has tumbled 25.8% over the last three months while the S&P 500 index is up 4.6% for the period.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.07% higher to $337.91 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Microsoft Corp. closed $11.76 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Chinese#Alibaba Group Holding Ltd#Douyin#Daiwa Capital Markets
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.23% higher to $2,922.40 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $96.93 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
TechRadar

Global smartphone sales fall as component shortage bites

Global smartphone sales fell by 6.8% during the third quarter of 2021 as manufacturers an ongoing shortage of components in the industry, new figures have shown. The ongoing shortage of key components in the mobile industry contributed to a decline on global smartphone sales during the third quarter of 2021.
RETAIL
yicaiglobal.com

Xiaomi Sinks After Third-Quarter Profit Plunges, Sales Slow Amid Stiff Competition

(Yicai Global) Nov. 24 -- Xiaomi’s shares retreated after China’s biggest smartphone maker reported an 84 percent drop in third-quarter profit from a year earlier following investment losses and slower revenue growth amid tougher competition from rivals such as Apple. After falling as much as 8.1 percent in Hong Kong...
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Cotton Outlook 2022: Debating Demand and Disruption

With demand high and harvest issues impacting output, sourcing cotton will be tricky going into 2022, National Cotton Council experts say. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
chainstoreage.com

Supply chain issues take big bite out of Gap; slashes full-year forecast

Gap Inc. delivered disappointing third-quarter results as COVID-related factory closures and ongoing port congestion led to “significant” product delays. “While we entered the third quarter with growing momentum, acute supply chain headwinds affected our ability to fully meet strong customer demand,” said Sonia Syngal, CEO, Gap Inc. The company noted...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Analysts Slash Price Targets On Alibaba On Dismal Q2 Performance, Outlook

Analysts cut their price targets on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) following Q2 disappointment and outlook. Morgan Stanley analyst Gary Yu lowered the PT to $180 from $220, implying a 25.3% upside, and kept an Overweight upon its lowered FY22 outlook. Demand headwinds, competition, and investments lead Yu to...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Alibaba Cuts Growth Forecast on Slower Consumption, Tough Competition

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. slashed its growth expectations for this fiscal year, as Chinese consumers spend less in an increasingly competitive e-commerce market. The retail behemoth said it expects its fiscal 2022 revenue to increase by 20% to 23%, down from its forecast of about 30% in May. In an earnings call Thursday, company executives attributed the more-pessimistic outlook to a slowdown in consumer spending in the world’s second-largest economy and an abundance of e-commerce rivals.
RETAIL
editorials24.com

Alibaba sees annual growth slowing sharply as consumption lags By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – China’s Alibaba (NYSE:) forecast annual revenue to grow at its slowest pace since its 2014 stock market debut as second-quarter results missed expectations due to slowing consumption, increasing competition and a regulatory crackdown. U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which expects fiscal year 2022 revenue to...
MARKETS
ZDNet

Alibaba forecasts slowing revenue growth for fiscal 2022

Alibaba said annual revenue growth will slow amid weak China demand, but its cloud unit continues to gain traction. The e-commerce giant said fiscal 2022 revenue would grow by 20% to 23%, well off its pace in recent years. Alibaba reported fiscal second-quarter results that were mixed at best. The earnings weren't too surprising given Alibaba's lackluster growth from its annual Singles' Day sale.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Cisco slides 9% as analysts reconcile good quarter with slow sales outlook

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is 9.2% lower today after a rare miss on revenues in its fiscal Q1 earnings, where sales guidance in particular looked light for the current quarter vs. Wall Street consensus. The company has consistently pulled off beats on top and bottom lines over the past few years,...
STOCKS
Street.Com

Alibaba Stock Slides After Q2 Revenue Miss As Beijing Crackdown Bites

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) - Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored ADR Report shares slumped lower Thursday after the China-based retailing giant posted softer-than-expected second quarter sales amid Beijing's broader crackdown on the tech sector. Alibaba said diluted non-GAAP diluted earnings for its U.S.-listed shares for the three months...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy