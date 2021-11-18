ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Afghan women soccer players flown to UK with Kardashian help

By DAVID KEYTON, JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LofUL_0d0TailG00

Members of Afghanistan’s women’s youth development soccer team arrived in Britain early Thursday after being flown from Pakistan with the help of a New York rabbi, a U.K. soccer club and Kim Kardashian West.

A plane chartered by the reality star and carrying more than 30 teenage players and their families, about 130 people in all, landed at Stansted Airport near London. The Afghans will spend 10 days in coronavirus quarantine before starting new lives in Britain.

English Premier League club Leeds United has offered to support the players.

Britain and other countries evacuated thousands of Afghans in a rushed airlift as Kabul fell to Taliban militants in August. Many more people have since left overland for neighboring countries in hopes of traveling on to the West.

Women playing sports was seen as a political act of defiance against the Taliban, and hundreds of female athletes have left Afghanistan since the group returned to power and began curbing women’s education and freedoms.

Khalida Popal, a former captain of Afghanistan’s national women’s team who has spearheaded evacuation efforts for female athletes, said she felt “so happy and so relieved” that the girls and women were out of danger.

“Many of those families left their houses when the Taliban took over. Their houses were burnt down," Popal told the Associated Press. "Some of their family members were killed or taken by Taliban. So the danger and the stress was very high, and that’s why it was very important to move fast to get them outside Afghanistan.”

Australia evacuated the members of Afghanistan's national women’s soccer team, and the youth girls' team was resettled in Portugal.

Members of the development team, many of whom come from poor families in the country's provinces, managed to reach Pakistan and eventually to secure U.K. visas. But they were left in limbo for weeks with no flight out of the country as the time limit on their Pakistani visas ticked down.

The team got help from the Tzedek Association, a nonprofit U.S. group that previously helped the last known member of Kabul’s Jewish community leave Afghanistan.

The group’s founder, Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, has worked with reality TV star Kardashian West on criminal justice reform in the U.S. He reached out to her to help pay for a chartered plane to the U.K.

“Maybe an hour later, after the Zoom call, I got a text message that Kim wants to fund the entire flight,” Margaretten said.

Kardashian West’s spokeswoman confirmed that the star and her brand SKIMs had chartered the flight.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

‘It Was Either Her Marriage or Our Funerals’

In March of last year, Rabia and her two young daughters were forced to leave their home in northern Afghanistan. While facing the threat of increased violence, their village was also in the midst of a severe drought that strained the water supply and devastated crops. Rabia could no longer raise her sheep, which had provided a steady source of income. She was estranged from her husband and lived with her brother before he was killed in a Taliban attack. She says she depended on his family for additional support. But they were farmers, and without water, wheat, maize, and other crops would not grow. Out of desperation, the entire clan packed up and moved, hoping to find work outside their village.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Shropshire Star

Kim Kardashian West funds flight to bring female Afghan footballers to the UK

The squad fled Afghanistan to Pakistan after the Taliban swept to power. Members of the Afghanistan women’s youth development team have been airlifted to the UK in an evacuation flight funded by Kim Kardashian West. The 35 female players and their families, 130 people in total, touched down at Stansted...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Kim Kardashain flies 30 Afghan women's youth football players and their families to Britain - with the help of Leeds United

Kim Kardashian has flown 30 Afghan women's youth football players and their families to Britain, with the help of Leeds United. The team and their families arrived in the UK early on Thursday after being flown to Stansted Airport, London, from Pakistan by Kardashian after she was asked by Rabbi Moshe Margaretten to help fund the charter flight.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian West
ABC News

France vows to keep battling in fishing dispute with UK

PARIS -- France's minister of the sea vowed Sunday to “continue the fight” in the country's dispute with Britain over fishing rights. Minister Annick Girardin met with fishermen in northern France on Sunday. “We fight every day for these ships, for these licenses, and we will not give up,” she...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Euro winter of Covid discontent: Now Germany bans unvaccinated people from restaurants as continent goes on 'red alert' for Christmas lockdowns, French protest against further restrictions and Belgians are ordered to work from home

Germany is following Austria's example in locking-down unvaccinated people in regions where hospitals are becoming 'dangerously full' of Covid patients. Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday announced that the move is 'necessary' to tackle a 'very worrying' fourth wave of the pandemic that is overwhelming hospitals, and blamed the unvaccinated for driving the surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Club#Afghans#English#Premier League#Leeds United#Taliban#The Associated Press#Pakistani
The Guardian

Revealed: How Lord Salisbury hid rape by his British consul in Benin

Britain has long faced calls to return the Benin bronzes, looted by its soldiers in 1897 from the kingdom of Benin, in what is now southern Nigeria, a former British colony. Now that pressure is set to intensify following the discovery of damning evidence that the then prime minister covered up a rape and other atrocities committed by one of his own officials in the region.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Monkeys flown to US for lab tests die on board plane

Monkeys being flown to the US for laboratory research died in crates on board the plane, sources say.Animal-protection activists, who described the deaths as “shocking and heartbreaking” called on the Spanish airline Wamos Air to stop carrying animals destined for experiments.This year the airline has flown several shipments of monkeys out of Asia for lab tests. The tragedy happened on Sunday when the holiday charter airline was flying 720 long-tailed macaques as cargo on board a flight from Cambodia to Houston, according to information passed to the Action for Primates (AfP) organisation.It is not known how many died, but...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
Deseret News

Perspective: Why are so many of our pregnant women dying?

It is widespread knowledge that the maternal mortality rate of the United States is terrible. With 17.4 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births, we tie for the 57th worst rate in the world, alongside Romania, Oman, Moldova, Latvia and Ukraine. We are so far below North Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Albania, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Turkey that it’s depressing.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Covaxin: A Better Alternative to mRNA Based Vaccines?

A long-awaited study has indicated that the Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, developed by an Indian biotech company and the country’s medical research agency, was 77.8% effective at preventing Covid-19 symptoms. In usage, the investigators found that an antibody response was induced two weeks after the second dose of Covaxin was given,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
marketpulse.com

The return of lockdowns

Europe has turned red on Friday as a new lockdown in Austria and the prospect of similar action in Germany wiped out earlier gains and forced stock markets down close to 1%. The euro is also falling at the end of the week following the announcement that Austria will begin a 20-day full Covid-19 lockdown from Monday in response to surging case numbers which have far surpassed last year’s peak. While fatalities remain well below the peak, they are accelerating and the government is clearly keen to arrest it before the situation potentially becomes much worse.
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

457K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy