2 star high school basketball players arrested in Alpharetta man’s murder

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Two star high school basketball players have been arrested in connection withthe murder of an Alpharetta man last month, police say.

Alpharetta police say 17-year-old Cameron Walker and 18-year-old Jonathan Murray were arrested Wednesday night in the robbery and murder of 24-year-old Connor Mediate.

Mediate was shot and killed at the Collingwood Apartment Homes on Kimball Bridge Road on October 14.

Police say Mediate was shot several times in the apartment community’s parking lot.

Investigators say an intense, month-long investigation into the murder led to Walker and Murray being identified as suspects. The two play varsity basketball at Milton High School, according to the team roster.

Police said Walker set up a meeting to buy marijuana from Mediate but planned to rob him. He took Murray with him.

Police used Snaphat to track them down.

“We were able to see the correspondence between the suspect and victim leading up to the event,” police said.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was in Milton, where police arrested the teens right after last night’s basketball game.

Officers and SWAT from several jurisdictions wanted to arrest the teens away from campus, so they set up two different traffic stops to take the teens into custody.

News spread about the arrests around school after the game.

“It was crazy. We’re all shocked because they don’t seem like the kind of people that would do anything like that,” a student said.

Gehlbach spoke briefly to Murray’s father.

“Right now, I don’t have anything to say,” he said.

Walker had just signed last week to play Division 1 basketball for George Mason University. Murray starred on both Milton’s basketball and football teams.

“He’s been given everything to him on a platter and possibly threw everything away. I just can’t understand why you would do that,” a student said.

Police would not say if one or both teens pulled the trigger.

Both Walker and Murray are being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of attempted armed robbery and murder.

The two teens appeared in court for their first appearance Thursday. A judge denied bond.

