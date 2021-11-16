ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towards a Stronger Information Ecosystem: Commission on Information Disorder Report & Recommendations

By Aspen Digital
aspeninstitute.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing months of expert consultation and internal discussion, the Aspen Institute’s Commission on Information Disorder has launched its recommendations for addressing America’s urgent mis- and disinformation crisis. Co-chairs Katie Couric, Chris Krebs, and Rashad Robinson engage in a lively discussion of how government, private industry, and civil society can...

www.aspeninstitute.org

