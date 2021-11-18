ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Bodies exhumed of Kashmir civilians killed in disputed raid

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jlMBF_0d0SRGzI00

Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday ordered an investigation into a police raid that killed four people — and later exhumed two bodies and returned them to families who claim Indian troops used their relatives as human shields and executed them in cold blood.

Police earlier said the two civilians died in crossfire when government forces on Monday attacked suspected rebels in Srinagar, the divided region's main city.

Witnesses and families of the civilians and one suspected rebel have denied the police version of events, saying they were deliberately killed by Indian troops while being used human amid a standoff.

Police said the rebels included a Pakistani citizen, but offered no evidence. They also described one of the civilians as an “overground worker,” a term Indian authorities use for rebel sympathizers and their civilian supporters.

Authorities later secretly buried all of the victims in a remote northwestern village.

Following widespread public outrage, the bodies of trader Mohammad Altaf Bhat and Mudassir Ahmed, a dental surgeon and real estate dealer, were exhumed late Thursday in presence of government officials and a team of doctor.

Family members said authorities asked them to bury the two in presence of only close relatives and immediate neighbors, fearing the funerals could turn into anti-India protests.

The exhumation of bodies came after police detained and later released over a dozen relatives of the slain civilians during a daylong sit-in late Wednesday in Srinagar. The families had been demanding that authorities return the bodies so they could be buried in local graveyards.

Manoj Sinha, New Delhi’s top administrator in the region, said the investigation into the killings will be led by a senior civilian officer and the “government will take suitable action as soon as the report is submitted in a time-bound manner.”

He added that his administration “will ensure there is no injustice.”

Kashmir’s separatists called for a shutdown of businesses and public transportation on Friday in the region to protest the killings.

Over the last two years, authorities have buried the bodies of hundreds of suspected rebels and their alleged associates, including civilians, in unmarked graves in remote areas, denying their families proper funerals.

Authorities have said the policy is aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus and to avoid unrest during funerals.

The policy has added to widespread anti-India anger and some rights groups have fiercely criticized it as a violation of religious rights. Rights groups also have said that investigations into the killings rarely result in prosecutions and are often aimed at calming public anger.

“These probes in the past have never resulted in providing justice to the aggrieved. It helps the state in buying time and tiring the families,” said Parvez Imroz, a prominent rights lawyer who heads the Jammu-Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society.

Kashmiris for years have accused Indian troops of targeting civilians and committing abuses with impunity.

Such allegations include staging gunfights and then saying the innocent victims were militants so that Indian troops can claim rewards and promotions. Indian officials acknowledge the problem but deny abuses are part of a strategy. They have also said the allegations are mostly separatist propaganda meant to demonize troops.

“The probes, if done honestly, may only help to know the truth but not establish justice,” said Imroz.

Both India and Pakistan claim divided Kashmir in its entirety. Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of the region have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989.

India insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘It was cold-blooded murder’: Anguished families protest deaths of Kashmir civilians ‘used as human shields’

The families of some of the people killed during a shoot-out in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday have alleged that civilians were used as human shields in the operation and demanded that the bodies of their loved ones be returned so they can get a proper burial.Videos and photos of the grieving family members staging sit-in protests as the temperature dipped in the restive Indian federal territory have led to a public outcry over accountability of security personnel in the heavily militarised region.The Jammu and Kashmir police said they killed a terrorist and his associate, while two civilians were also...
ADVOCACY
740thefan.com

Indian forces kill nine suspected militants in Kashmir

SRINAGAR (Reuters) – Indian troops have killed seven suspected militants in Kashmir this week, including a district commander, in an offensive following recent killings by militants, police said on Wednesday. Security forces said they had also killed two others suspected of helping the militants, but relatives said the two dead...
INDIA
International Business Times

India Orders Probe Into Shooting Of Two 'Civilians' In Kashmir

Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir ordered a probe Thursday into the killing of two men during a security operation, after police violently broke up a protest demanding the bodies be returned to their families. Police said the men died in "crossfire" on Monday during a shootout inside a commercial complex in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Kashmir Families Demand Bodies Of Men Killed During Search

Relatives and neighbours of two men killed during a security operation in Indian-administered Kashmir demanded Wednesday that their bodies be returned, denying the pair were associated with militants. Police said the men died in "crossfire" on Monday during a shoot-out alongside two suspected rebels also killed in the incident in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exhumation#Kashmiris#Funerals#Indian#Pakistani#Anti India
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Chinese SPY SHIP spends three weeks in secretive mission off the coast of Australia - passing critical military bases after entering exclusive economic zone near Darwin

A Chinese spy ship was spotted lurking off the Australian coast for three weeks and passing several major military bases. The Dongdiao-class spy ship entered the 200km exclusive economic zone off the coast of Darwin in August. The ships are equipped with sophisticated antennas and radar technology that allows them...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ethiopia tells US to stop spreading ‘shameful fake news’ following warning of terror attacks

Ethiopia’s government is aiming sharp criticism at the US State Department as it seeks to maintain order in the face of a nearing rebel army that threatens to totally overwhelm its forces and unseat its leaders.Reuters reported that Ethiopian officials accused the US of spreading “fake news” after the US Embassy in Addis Ababa issued a warning to US citizens in the country warning of the potential for terrorist attacks in open public spaces.State minister Kebede Dessisa issued a statement accusing the State Department of being the source of "shameful fake news and defamation regarding Ethiopia”, according to ...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Boat which sank in Channel leaving 27 people dead may have been struck by container ship

The “floating death trap” boat which sank in the English Channel with the loss of 27 UK-bound migrants, including a pregnant woman, was hit by a container ship, rescuers fear.Horrific details of the disaster began to emerge on Thursday, as four people smugglers who are alleged to have organised Wednesday’s fatal crossing were placed in custody facing manslaughter charges.Just two men escaped from the inflatable craft which mainly contained so far unidentified Iraqi Kurds and Somalians who had paid the equivalent of up to £6,000 each for a passage to England.Very few of them were wearing life jackets, and most...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Channel disaster: Kurdish woman is first victim identified

A 24-year-old Kurdish woman from northern Iraq has become the first victim of this week's mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Mohamed Amin was one of 27 people who died while attempting to cross to Britain on Wednesday. Her fiancé, who lives in the UK, told...
ACCIDENTS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy