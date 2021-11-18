STORM WATCH: Heavy rain expected to drench state tonight; afternoon temps could reach into the 70s

New Jersey could see temperatures approach the 70s today ahead of heavy rain and a cooldown.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says the heavy rain will develop later tonight and will be gone by daybreak Friday.

Today will see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper-60s. Some areas of the state may even reach the low-70s. Temperatures may approach record-breaking levels for this time of the year.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Rain showers will develop around 7:45 p.m., with heavier periods of rain developing shortly after. The rain will be gone by around 4:15 a.m. and 5 a.m. The wet weather should not impact the Friday morning commute.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies. The rain will bring in colder temperatures. Friday's afternoon temperatures will only be in the 50s. Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

Saturday will see cloudy skies in the morning, followed by overcast conditions by the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Saturday night will be cloudy with temperatures in the low-40s.

Sunday will see slightly warmer temperatures in the mid-50s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected during the day. The clouds will stick around for Sunday night, with occasional rain showers possible. Overnight temperatures will be in the high-40s.