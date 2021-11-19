'He's got to be their guardian angel.' Copiague H.S. student collapses at basketball tryouts, dies

A high student in Suffolk County died after collapsing at basketball tryouts Wednesday evening.

Students tell News 12 the incident happened at tryouts for the basketball team when the player was running laps and apparently collapsed on the court.

Arthur Payton identified the player as his son, 15-year-old Carmyne Paschall Payton.

"I just got a call from the school saying 'come to the school quick! Carmyne fell and the ambulance has to be called,'" said Payton.

He says he thought that his son just fell and possibly broke his leg but wasn't ready for what he saw.

"I got here and seen him on the stretcher, them doing CPR, just took my mind away," Payton says. "I've been in EMS for 18 years and seeing that--they're trying to save my own son. It hurt different."

Payton said his son was not vaccinated for COVID-19 and was going to receive it next week.

The school sent a letter home to parents on Wednesday evening that said a student had died, and they will have counseling services available for all at the school.

Students are still trying to wrap their heads around the loss.



"He was a great person, very fun to be around," says Joseph Zambrano. "Just somebody you always wanted to be with."

Payton says they are planning a prayer vigil for his son on Friday evening.



He says his other son lost his best friend and his daughters lost their protector.



"His sisters--he looked over them like it was nothing," Payton says. "...Now he's got to be their guardian angel."

Suffolk County police say they are investigating the death, but it does not appear criminal in nature.