ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

'He's got to be their guardian angel.' Copiague H.S. student collapses at basketball tryouts, dies

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgSbw_0d0Rlbgm00

A high student in Suffolk County died after collapsing at basketball tryouts Wednesday evening.

Students tell News 12 the incident happened at tryouts for the basketball team when the player was running laps and apparently collapsed on the court.

Arthur Payton identified the player as his son, 15-year-old Carmyne Paschall Payton.

"I just got a call from the school saying 'come to the school quick! Carmyne fell and the ambulance has to be called,'" said Payton.

He says he thought that his son just fell and possibly broke his leg but wasn't ready for what he saw.

"I got here and seen him on the stretcher, them doing CPR, just took my mind away," Payton says. "I've been in EMS for 18 years and seeing that--they're trying to save my own son. It hurt different."

Payton said his son was not vaccinated for COVID-19 and was going to receive it next week.

The school sent a letter home to parents on Wednesday evening that said a student had died, and they will have counseling services available for all at the school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSyto_0d0Rlbgm00

Students are still trying to wrap their heads around the loss.

"He was a great person, very fun to be around," says Joseph Zambrano. "Just somebody you always wanted to be with."

Payton says they are planning a prayer vigil for his son on Friday evening.

He says his other son lost his best friend and his daughters lost their protector.

"His sisters--he looked over them like it was nothing," Payton says. "...Now he's got to be their guardian angel."

Suffolk County police say they are investigating the death, but it does not appear criminal in nature.

Comments / 31

Guest
8d ago

Maybe That's Why Kids Shouldn't Be wearing masks Indoors Playing sports depriving them of oxygen!Wake Up America!RIP to this young Soul. And prayers to his family

Reply(4)
8
Joebeacon
8d ago

he probably just got vaccinated. sad that these parents are abusing their kids by making them get the vaccine. I lost 3 friends this month from vaccine they all died same way didn't feel good went to lay down never woke up .

Reply(9)
12
dotthis71
9d ago

Very sad. Unfortunately he probably had an undiagnosed heart condition.

Reply(2)
20
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Copiague, NY
Sports
Copiague, NY
Basketball
City
Copiague, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Basketball
Suffolk County, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian Angel#Cpr#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
News 12

News 12

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy