ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House offering more aid for winter heat, utility bills

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2SYR_0d0RTBMO00

The Biden administration is taking steps to help distribute several billion dollars in aid for winter heating and utility bills, an unprecedented sum that comes largely from its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

The package provided an additional $4.5 billion for the government's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which typically has funding of $3 billion to $4 billion annually. Aid for renters can also cover utility costs, while the money provided to state, local and tribal governments can help families that face high heating bills and are ineligible for other programs.

“It’s another example of where the American Rescue Plan included extra precautions to ensure we would be prepared,” said Gene Sperling, who is overseeing coronavirus relief for the White House. “These new programs and funding were designed to ensure that if the weather was colder or the prices were higher, we would have the highest resources ever to help as many hard-pressed families as possible.”

The White House held a call Thursday with representatives from governors' offices to discuss ways to distribute the funds and coordinate across programs. Speakers on the call will include Sperling, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and the governors of Connecticut, Maine, Michigan and Minnesota.

The aid helps to create a cushion that limits the shock of higher energy costs ahead of winter. Republican lawmakers have said the relief package, which became law in March, caused higher levels of inflation, with prices in October 6.2% higher than a year ago. The GOP argument is that the Biden relief package sent too much money into the economy, sending prices up and hurting middle-class and lower-income families.

“The Democrats’ inflation is functioning like an ultra-punitive tax on the American families who can least afford it," Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said Wednesday.

But in this instance, the spending from the aid package is already helping to insulate millions of households from higher utility bills and reducing strains on household budgets. Estimates by the Urban Institute based off a Census Bureau survey indicate that a third of families used the monthly payments from the expanded child tax credit to pay their utility bills between July and October 2021.

Electricity and natural gas prices are roughly 11% higher than a year ago, according to the Labor Department's consumer price index. Heating oil prices have more than doubled over the past year, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The administration is also calling on utilities and energy companies to use the available government resources to protect their most vulnerable customers. DTE Energy, Eversource, National Grid, NorthWestern Energy, Green Mountain Power, Portland General Electric, Vermont Gas, and the delivered fuel trade association NEFI have agreed to identify and notify eligible recipients and guarantee no shutoffs for customers seeking assistance.

Comments / 2

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Money for families to pay for heating and other utilities to be distributed

(AP) – The Biden administration is taking steps to help distribute several billion dollars in aid for winter heating and utility bills, an unprecedented sum that comes largely from its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The package provided an additional $4.5 billion for the government’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which typically has funding of […]
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Thanksgiving shows how Biden has effectively lowered the minimum wage

When Joe Biden ran for president last year, he talked about establishing a $15 hourly minimum wage. President Joe Biden hasn’t made that happen. Most of the incumbent senators don’t support it. Then Biden dropped the issue. He hasn’t made a push to raise the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009. That’s the case even though several Republican senators support a smaller increase or indexing wages to inflation, such as Mitt Romney of Utah, Tom Cotton of Arkansas , Lindsey Graham of South Carolina , Susan Collins of Maine , and others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
WKRC

Stimulus Update: House passes bill extending payments into 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRC/WBFF) — One of the most popular features of the American Rescue Plan was the stimulus money it sent directly to the American people. The bill, signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March, delivered $1,400 payments to most Americans. It also expanded the federal Child Tax Credit program and delivered the first half of the expanded credit to families in the form of monthly payments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Gene Sperling
Person
Xavier Becerra
KRON4 News

Dems’ sweeping social, climate bill passes divided House

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats brushed aside months-long divisions and pushed their expansive social and environment bill through a sharply divided House on Friday, as President Joe Biden and his party moved closer to capitalizing on their control of government by funneling its resources toward their top domestic priorities. The House approved the legislation by a […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating Oil#Economy#Consumer Price Index#The American Rescue Plan#The White House#Sperling#Energy#Health And Human Services#Republican#Gop#Democrats#American#Senate
KREX

House OKs $2T social, climate bill in Biden win; Senate next

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fractious House handed President Joe Biden a marquee victory Friday by approving a roughly $2 trillion social and environment bill, as Democrats cast aside disputes that for months had stalled the measure and hampered efforts to sell their priorities to voters. Lawmakers approved the legislation 220-213 as every Democrat but one backed […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check Coming For This Group, See If You Are Eligible

Three stimulus checks totaling nearly $1 trillion in federal funds were distributed to Americans of modest means. There has been an increase in the distribution of payments due to the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading across the country. More than 25 million people have received direct assistance thanks to state stimulus funds and surpluses.
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

457K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy