Environment

STORM WATCH: Warm today but cold front, rain expected to move into area

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

The dry and cool weather will continue today before a cold front and rain pushes through to close out the workweek.

Today will be warm with temps around 60 degrees. There is a chance of some late-day or evening showers.

Friday will be cold again, with highs in the 40s.

NEXT: A cold front will push through tonight into Friday morning with showers and rain. Behind this front, we turn chilly again with highs in the 40s Friday and Saturday. We will be watching a system for early next week that may be just a strong cold front passing through, or it may develop into a coastal storm with rain and wind. Stay tuned.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds late. Breezy and warm. High of 64. Rain showers at night.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and colder. High of 48.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. High of 47.

SUNDAY: Morning sun gives way to afternoon clouds. High of 54.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy - stray PM shower chance - Highs around 56. Lows around 43.

MONDAY: STORM WATCH - Watching the chance for a larger, mostly rain storm with some wind.

